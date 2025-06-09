10 Cant-Miss Big 12 football matches in the Deseret News season from 2025

When the university football season starts in two and a half months, the Big 12 gets the chance to earn time in the spotlight, including two league teams that open the 2025 FBS season with a competition in Dublin, Ireland.

From that international matchup to a Big 12 Championship Rematch to rivalry competitions that can influence the league match, the 2025 season has many must-watch matches.

Here is a look at 10 of the best Big 12 matchups in the coming season.

1. Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland

Saturday, August 23

The cyclones and wildcats are expected to be two of the primary contenders for the BIG 12 title this season, and they will start the season in Ireland in a matchup that starts the 2025 FBS season and will be the very first Big 12 Conference match in Ireland.

Iowa explains that Rocco Beebt and Kansas Avery Johnson are two of the best recurring Quarterbacks in the competition, and they have the chance to give their respective teams a leg in the Big 12 race on a national stage.

The Farmageddon -Matchup, which has been played every year since 1917, is on its way to a neutral site for the third time that the cyclones and wildcats played in Arrowhead Stadium in 2009 and 2010.

Iowa State and Kansas State also played in the regular season final 2024. The cyclones defeated the Wildcats 29-21 and took care of their place in the Big 12 Championship game.

2. Auburn at Baylor

Friday, August 29

The bears were one of the competitions hottest teams at the end of last year they won six immediately to end the regular season and now they enter the 2025 season as a dark horse that could make a serious run in the competition.

This game has important consequences for the Big 12 and it is one of the three times that a league team takes someone from the SEC in Nonconference promotion, and it is the only time that a BIG 12 team is organizing a SEC team in 2025.

Auburn comes from a 5-7 season, but beating the Tigers would do wonders, not only for the bears, but also for the Big 12 as a whole.

Having the competition on a Friday evening, when it will be one of the few Primetime options, will also be favorable for both schools.

3. TCU in North Carolina

Monday 1 September

The horned frogs have the honor to face Bill Belichick opposite his first game as the head coach of Tar Heels, perhaps that means that they will thrive with the spotlight in the other sidelines?

A TCU victory would also be nice for the Big 12 in his attempt to prove that the conference has a lead over the ACC.

This will be one of the seven times that a BIG 12 team is during the regular season of the ACC. The Horned Frogs also accept ACC newcomer and Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex rival SMU later in the season.

TCU ended the 2024 season on a role that won six of the last seven games, including a Bowl victory and could start with 2025 with a statement victory.

4. Arizona State in Baylor

Saturday, September 20

The Sun Devils will open their BIG 12 defense on the road against a Baylor team that looks ready for a significant impact on the competition match this season.

This will be the first time that Arizona State plays in Waco, Texas, since he has reached the competition and adds a layer of intrigues.

It is only the second time that these two teams will meet the Sun Devils, beat the bears in 1990.

Moreover, this is demonstrably a matchup of the top two quarterbacks in the Big 12 Arizona, Sam Leavitt and Baylors Sawyer Robertson. Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title last season, while Robertson is the conferences that returns to Touchdown -Passen (28) and passes efficiency (153.1).

5. Arizona State in Utah

Saturday 11 October

These old PAC-12 enemies went in the opposite direction of expectations last season and the Sun Devils defeated the UTES in Arizona last year.

Cam Skattebo is no longer back to bother Utah, but Arizona State gives a lot of talent back from the Playoff team of last season's college.

Utah gets the chance to demand some revenge for that loss for a home crowd. The state of Arizona has not defeated Utah in the Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2017.

This is also one of those matchups for the Utes that can offer the momentum that Utah must be a factor in the BIG 12 race after a forgetful 2024 season.

Byu Cornerback Marque Collins (2) breaks up a pass for Utah Utes Broader Munir Mcclain (4) during a match between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

6. Utah and Byu

Saturday, October 18

The rivalry game can be in mid-October and not where the majority of fans would prefer the end of the regular season, but by having it in the middle season, the winner allows you to build some momentum to a BIG 12-string when the calendar turns to November.

There should be a lot of motivation in this.

Byu tries to prove that it has been given the lead in rivalry after two straight victories on the Utes. A third consecutive victory on their rival would go a long way to remove the bitter taste of Utahs nine-game Win Streak in the years 2010.

In the meantime, Utah was not happy with some controversial calls in last year's affair, when Byu gathered at the last second to win at a field goal. The UTES are still cooling so that the cougars can come back after a lead of 21-10 to rest in the Rice-Eccles Stadium last season.

7. Texas Tech in Arizona State

Saturday, October 18

There is not much history between these two programs, but they both looked the most important players in the Big 12 in the coming years.

The Red Raiders have fully discussed the transfer portal and with zero this season outside season, and it has paid off with a great reward a transfer portal class from 2025 that is in second place, According to 247 sportsWith 13 transfers from four stars to Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech has to travel to Arizona for this matchup with the Sun Devils, but if his team can take with so many new faces in the middle of the middle season, the Red Raiders can offer a stiff challenge for the state of Arizona.

The Sun Devils fell in Texas Tech in Arizona last season, the very first Big 12-conference match, although ASU could shake it up quickly and push his way to the competition title.

This matchup can form the Big 12 race well again.

8. Byu in Iowa State

Saturday, October 25

This is the first of two straight gone to play for the cougars. Byu goes to Lubbock to hire Texas Tech on November 8.

It will also come a week after the Cougars organize rival Utah and represents the most difficult piece for Byu while playing the conference, together with a home game against TCU on November 15.

The Cougars and Cyclones did not play in Iowa State last season, Provo went in 2023 and Throttled Byu, but this will match two teams that are expected to be competition candidates in 2025.

If the cougars want to take the next step and reach the Big 12 Championship game, this game is certainly crucial in that chase.

Arizona State Receiver Xavier Guillory (1) celebrates with declining Cam Skattebo (4) after a touchdown in the second half during the BIG 12 Conference Championship NCAA College Football match against Iowa State, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday December 7, 2024. | Josh McSwain, Associated Press

9. State in Arizona in the state of Iowa

Saturday November 1

What a way to start the month of November, with a rematch of Big 12 Championship game last year that would also have to have competitions of competition this year.

The cyclones were blown away last season by the Sun Devils in the title match of the competition, when Arizona State pushed to a 24-10 resting party and brought the game away with a third quarter of 21 points.

The Sun Devils gave that victory a top 4 seed in the play -off, where they lost Texas in the quarterfinals.

Iowa State is given the opportunity to make up for that loss with a home game against Arizona State, and it is the second straight home match against a colleague nederer for the cyclones, who organize byu the week before.

10. Texas Tech in Kansas State

Saturday November 1

Kansas State has dominated this series in recent years, because it goes 2025 on an eight-game Win Streak against Texas Tech.

The wildcats have also won 12 of their last 13 matchups with the Red Raiders.

If Texas Tech can cash in the hype around it on the way to the 2025 season, a victory on Kansas State could be the catalyst to earn a place in the conference's title game.

Conversely, if the Wildcats can let their dominance over Texas Tech roll for another year, they could be in the middle of the Big 12 race, a year after Kansas State faltered the piece and missed a place in the Big 12 Championship game.