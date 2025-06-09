Sports
Babson Tennis Champions Think about winning back-to-back titles · Babson Thought & Action
They are simply two of the most dominant athletes ever to exercise at Babson College.
For the second year in a row, Olivia Ton 25 And Maatia Cristiani 26 Claimed the NCAA Division III National Championship in Womens Doubles Tennis. That championship, captured at the end of last month, closed a remarkable run for the duo near Babson. In the past three seasons they reached three consecutive Doubles final and collected a general record of 81-8.
Olivia and Matia have achieved something that is unprecedented here at Babson and remarkably rare in sport at all levels, says Mike Lynch, Babsons Pamela P. and Brian M. Barefoot Associate Vice President for Athletics and Athletics Advancement. There may never be another combination like this at the college, and where their future they also bring, they will be recognized and remembered as the dynamic duo of Babson Womens Tennis.
As a graduated senior, Saffer ends her Babson Tennis career as leader of the colleges of all time in Singles, Doubles and combined victories, while Cristiani is currently second in those categories. Together they made a formidable pair.
There is no secret for their success, years of hard work, relentless practice and a deep understanding of each other's play and personality, says Emma DavisHead coach of the Domestennisteam at Babson. They know each other's playing style such as the back of their hand -bush shot, every strategy, almost second nature are now. I think that fame can be seen during this NCAA championship run and gave them the confidence that they needed to take the title home.
In the days after the championship, Soffer and Cristiani answered questions about their years together with Games and all the work that went into their back-to-back titles. Matia and I both knew that there had been in that position earlier, says Soffer, and there was nothing that prevented us from winning again.
You closed the season by winning 17 games in a row. What did your way of thinking in the final?
Sut: To be honest, I was much less nervous than I expected. I only felt a bit nervous during a few narrow points, but in general I felt very calm, which is normally not the case. Matia and I brought a lot of Timesot only during the tournament, but during the entire season with our coaches, Emma and Alan (Dubrovsky)About improving our mental game and managing our nerves.
We had a clear game plan and we were holding on. Many scenarios have been mapped in advance in the form of as X happened, or if I feel a way, we will y. We really do that composed and focused.
Christians: Our mentality that entered the last match was just to play our game. We knew what to do to win. After I had experienced that stage before, I knew I would be nervous, so I concentrated on keeping moving and staying ready for everything. One thing that really noticed me was that we had been in this exact position twice before, while it was the first final for our opponents. That gave us a mental lead. We were more prepared at the moment.
How could you maintain such a high level of excellence during the three seasons you played together?
Sut: My first thought is that Matia and I just work so well, only as teammates but also as friends. Not to mention the fact that our playing styles really complement each other. We know that we were at our best when they played aggressively when I serve well, and Matia can take control of the net.
We have held that identity in the center of everything we do, whether it is during competitions or during practice and improve. And to be honest, Matia is one of the most difficult employees I know. I do my best to keep up with her, so I would like to think that our success is not something that happened to happen. It was intentional, consistent and built on trust and having an equal drive.
Christians: Olivia and I could reach this level of success because we both know the value of hard work and teamwork. In our practices we concentrate in areas where we struggle and then apply that work directly in point game. One of the best strategies we developed this year was playing as one instead of two separate players. That shift in mentality made a huge difference in our game.
Can you expand why you work together as well as double partners?
Christians: Structure of my last point, playing as one is the key to our success in double, especially in high -pressure competitions. We always try to remain connected and grounded in the conviction that we win and lose together. Were both equally responsible. We try not only to win for ourselves, but for each other. We also try to be very aware of our body language and energy on the field because we feed each other.
Sut: Bottom line: you must have deep respect for each other. If your partner misses a shot or has an off-day mentally, you cannot give them up. And I know that Matia would give me the same grace and support if I needed it.
It is also not just what you say. It's how you say it, and then how the other person chooses to receive it. Matia and I constantly give each other feedback, just like our coaches. Every day we both make the choice to take that feedback positively and use to grow. I think mindset is open, resilient and supporting just as important as tennis skills. If you have that kind of basis, all double pairs can achieve a lot.
Christians: That is one of the biggest reasons why we work together so well, our ability to be honest against each other without taking things personally. If one of us is too negative or has to reset, it was not afraid to call it and we respect that feedback.
Together with Olivia, one of my favorite memories and experiences during my time has been here at Babson. She made me a better tennis player because she pushes me up and next to the field.
Olivia, what is now for you now that you have graduated?
Sut: I will start full-time this summer with the TJX companies as a allocation analyst, and I am enthusiastic to get into something new and challenge myself. In the past four years, Tennis has taught me so much, but one of the largest collection restaurants is the value of a team and what it really means to be a leader. I would have not achieved anything without the incredible women I played with at Babson. Leading them has been an honor and a privilege that I wear with me forever.
Posted in Community
More of the community »
Related stories
|
Sources
2/ https://entrepreneurship.babson.edu/back-to-back-titles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SCHEFFLER, Dechambeau Top BAY
- Arizona confirms four measles cases amid a nationwide surge
- Dempo Goa defeated Chennai Lions to go on top
- The Trump administration prohibits 12 countries from going to the United States from today
- The UK proposes a wider ban on destructive marine floor trolling.
- Tmus Britni Yammine leads Team Lebanon Womens Hockey to international bronze medal
- Elon Musk claims Donald Trump 'Epstein files' | BBC News
- Trump stumbles on the plane steps while walking towards Air Force One; Rubio too
- PM Modi to meet global delegations for global awareness on Operation Sindoor today
- Why Trump opened national care
- The Pentagon deploys 700 American navies in Los Angeles in the midst of immigration demonstrations | US military
- Coco Gauff talks about French Open Win, Aryna Sabalenka's post-match comments and overcoming self-doubt