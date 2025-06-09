They are simply two of the most dominant athletes ever to exercise at Babson College.

For the second year in a row, Olivia Ton 25 And Maatia Cristiani 26 Claimed the NCAA Division III National Championship in Womens Doubles Tennis. That championship, captured at the end of last month, closed a remarkable run for the duo near Babson. In the past three seasons they reached three consecutive Doubles final and collected a general record of 81-8.

Olivia and Matia have achieved something that is unprecedented here at Babson and remarkably rare in sport at all levels, says Mike Lynch, Babsons Pamela P. and Brian M. Barefoot Associate Vice President for Athletics and Athletics Advancement. There may never be another combination like this at the college, and where their future they also bring, they will be recognized and remembered as the dynamic duo of Babson Womens Tennis.

As a graduated senior, Saffer ends her Babson Tennis career as leader of the colleges of all time in Singles, Doubles and combined victories, while Cristiani is currently second in those categories. Together they made a formidable pair.

There is no secret for their success, years of hard work, relentless practice and a deep understanding of each other's play and personality, says Emma DavisHead coach of the Domestennisteam at Babson. They know each other's playing style such as the back of their hand -bush shot, every strategy, almost second nature are now. I think that fame can be seen during this NCAA championship run and gave them the confidence that they needed to take the title home.

In the days after the championship, Soffer and Cristiani answered questions about their years together with Games and all the work that went into their back-to-back titles. Matia and I both knew that there had been in that position earlier, says Soffer, and there was nothing that prevented us from winning again.

You closed the season by winning 17 games in a row. What did your way of thinking in the final?

Olivia Soffer 25 and Matia Cristiani 26 celebrate after beating Middlebury College in the title competition. (Photo: Stockton Photo)

Sut: To be honest, I was much less nervous than I expected. I only felt a bit nervous during a few narrow points, but in general I felt very calm, which is normally not the case. Matia and I brought a lot of Timesot only during the tournament, but during the entire season with our coaches, Emma and Alan (Dubrovsky)About improving our mental game and managing our nerves.

We had a clear game plan and we were holding on. Many scenarios have been mapped in advance in the form of as X happened, or if I feel a way, we will y. We really do that composed and focused.

Christians: Our mentality that entered the last match was just to play our game. We knew what to do to win. After I had experienced that stage before, I knew I would be nervous, so I concentrated on keeping moving and staying ready for everything. One thing that really noticed me was that we had been in this exact position twice before, while it was the first final for our opponents. That gave us a mental lead. We were more prepared at the moment.

How could you maintain such a high level of excellence during the three seasons you played together?

Sut: My first thought is that Matia and I just work so well, only as teammates but also as friends. Not to mention the fact that our playing styles really complement each other. We know that we were at our best when they played aggressively when I serve well, and Matia can take control of the net.

We have held that identity in the center of everything we do, whether it is during competitions or during practice and improve. And to be honest, Matia is one of the most difficult employees I know. I do my best to keep up with her, so I would like to think that our success is not something that happened to happen. It was intentional, consistent and built on trust and having an equal drive.

Christians: Olivia and I could reach this level of success because we both know the value of hard work and teamwork. In our practices we concentrate in areas where we struggle and then apply that work directly in point game. One of the best strategies we developed this year was playing as one instead of two separate players. That shift in mentality made a huge difference in our game.

Can you expand why you work together as well as double partners?

Christians: Structure of my last point, playing as one is the key to our success in double, especially in high -pressure competitions. We always try to remain connected and grounded in the conviction that we win and lose together. Were both equally responsible. We try not only to win for ourselves, but for each other. We also try to be very aware of our body language and energy on the field because we feed each other.

Olivia Soffer 25 (left) and Matia Cristiani 26 have recorded the eighth general national championship in the history of Babson's athletics. (Photo: Stockton Photo)

Sut: Bottom line: you must have deep respect for each other. If your partner misses a shot or has an off-day mentally, you cannot give them up. And I know that Matia would give me the same grace and support if I needed it.

It is also not just what you say. It's how you say it, and then how the other person chooses to receive it. Matia and I constantly give each other feedback, just like our coaches. Every day we both make the choice to take that feedback positively and use to grow. I think mindset is open, resilient and supporting just as important as tennis skills. If you have that kind of basis, all double pairs can achieve a lot.

Christians: That is one of the biggest reasons why we work together so well, our ability to be honest against each other without taking things personally. If one of us is too negative or has to reset, it was not afraid to call it and we respect that feedback.

Together with Olivia, one of my favorite memories and experiences during my time has been here at Babson. She made me a better tennis player because she pushes me up and next to the field.

Olivia, what is now for you now that you have graduated?

Sut: I will start full-time this summer with the TJX companies as a allocation analyst, and I am enthusiastic to get into something new and challenge myself. In the past four years, Tennis has taught me so much, but one of the largest collection restaurants is the value of a team and what it really means to be a leader. I would have not achieved anything without the incredible women I played with at Babson. Leading them has been an honor and a privilege that I wear with me forever.

Posted in Community

More of the community »

Related stories