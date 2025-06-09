



OHL Talent excels in 2025 NHL Scouting Combine A number of eligible OHL players excelled in physical testing during the NHL Scouting Combine from 2025 in Buffalo, New York last week. The OHL produced a first place of Simon Wang of the Oshawa Generals. While other names such as Matthew Schaefer van de Erie Otters, cracks Dervin van de Kingston Frontenacs, Jack Nesbitt of the Windsor Spitfires, Ethan Czata of the Niagara Icedogs, Malcolm Spence of the Erie's all -ranging of the KITTERTE VED from the KITTERTE of the KITTERTH STERTREID of the KITTERTHEMON VED from the KITTERON SEID of the KITTERON SEIDE of the KITTERON SEID from the KITTERON VEID of the Kitchon Areepsions of Smet the results. A total of 19 OHL players attended the annual event with a total of 90 participation in players. The NHL Combine gave the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top perspectives prior to the 2025 design in La Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 27-28 June. Here is a look at OHL players who end in the top 25 results of every respective exercise: Aerobic Fitness: VO2Max (ML/KG/Min)

6. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 61.8

10. Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) 60.7

15. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) 59.3

16. Ethan Czata (Niagara Icedogs) 59.1

19. Jake Obrien (Brantford Bulldogs) 58.7

23. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) 57.8 Agility & Balance: Pro Agility – Left Time (SEC)

6. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 4.25

T-10. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) 4.33

T-16. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 4.35

T-22. Jack Ivankovic (Brampon Steelheads) 4.39 Agility & Balance: Pro Agility – Right Time (SEC)

11. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 4.37

T-16. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 4.41

T-21. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) 4.42

T-23. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) 4.43 Anaerobic Fitness: – Average power (Watt/kg)

T-11. Ethan Czata (Niagara Icedogs) 11.7

T-15. Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters) 11.5

T-17. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) 11.4 Anaerobic fitness: – peak power (watt/kg)

4. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) 16.6

T-5. Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters) 16.4

8. Porter Martone (Brampon Steelheads) 16.3

T-10. Kristian Epperson (SaginaW Spirit) 16.0

T-13. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) 15.8

T-21. Ethan Czata (Niagara Icedogs) 15.4

Anaerobic Fitness: – Fatigue Index

2. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) 34.5

10. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 41.3

11. Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) 43.3

T-15. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 45.6

20. Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs) 48.1

22. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) 48.4 Anthropometry: Wing Span (inches)

1. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) 82.25

5. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 80.00

8. Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights) 79.50

T-19. David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack) 77.75 Force Plate: Vertical Jump (inches)

2. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 25.10

3. Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters) 24.51

T-6. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) 24.01

T-19. Ethan Czata (Niagara Icedogs) 21.35

T-21. Jack Ivankovic (Brampon Steelheads) 21.34

T-21. Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads) 21.34

25. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) 20.95 Force plate: no arm jump (inches)

3. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) 21.25

5. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 21.03

15. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) 18.81 Musculoskeletaal: bench presses 50% of body weight – strength

6. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 7.56

8. David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack) 7.41

12. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) 7.03

15. Kristian Epperson (SaginaW Spirit) 6.83

20. Ethan Czata (Niagara Icedogs) 6.71 Musculoskeletal: Horizontal Sprong (Inches)

10. Porter Martone (Brampon Steelheads) 112.0

T-12. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 110.5

T-12. Ethan Czata (Niagara Icedogs) 110.5

24. Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters) 107.5 Musculoskeletal: left handle (LB)

2. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) 170

T-10. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) 151

T-17. Jack Ivankovic (Brampon Steelheads) 149

T-20. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) 145

T-20. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 145

22. Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs) 144

T-24. Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) 142 Musculoskeletal: Right handle (LB)

T-2. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 165

T-5. Jack Ivankovic (Brampon Steelheads) 162

8. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) 161

T-11. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) 160

25. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) 144 Musculoskeletal: Pull-ups consecutive (max #)

T-5. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) 14

T-5. Cracks Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) 14

T-11. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) 13

T-11. Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit) 13

T-14. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) 12

T-14. David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack) 12

T-22. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) 11 Visit for full results of the NHL Scouting Combine from 2025 Nhl.com.

