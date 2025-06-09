



When Dempo Goa challengers Captain Hardet Desai came to the Teambank after weighing Stanleys Chennai Lions skipper Kirill Gerassimenko in the opening singles, he received a high-five from both the coaches and fellow teammates except one. Krittwika Roy, his wife, gave him a pat on the back. Just over an hour later, Roy completed a task that was worth a special celebration when she decreases fan Siqi, only the second Chinese player in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) competitions. Fan made various unusual mistakes, a microcosm of her team campaign. Two-time champion days the Lions 12-3 crushed, the joint highest victory margin since the tournament switched to the 15-game format in 2019. The result ensured everything but Desai and Co. From a place in the semi-final of the season 6 with 44 points while he lost the lions (29 points), all of which lost all five of their league internships. The lions needed at least seven points from their last meeting to have a slight mathematical chance to get the top four. Read also: Mentor Sharath does not play not despite Chennai Lions Wrestling Form But the team in Yellows Performance on Monday was related to the presence in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, where almost no one appeared to watch the game. Zeng Jian defeated Poyantee Baisya and saved a game in the third. The Singaporean has only dropped one match in its five singles matches in the competition phase. Desai and Zeng also received their act together in mixed Doubles a day after a shock loss for Ankur Bhattacharjee and Adriana Diaz of the Kolkata Thunderblades. Another big positive for the challengers prior to the knockout phase was the debut of Vitor Ishiy. The Brazilian, who replaced Tiago Apolonia after the Portuguese was excluded from the rest of the tournament due to the disease, came from a competition to beat Payas Jain. The fact that the inclusion of Vitors was a decision that was made on the morning of the game was clear from the back of his sweater, which had no name. On Tuesday, the Thunderblades will compete against home team Ahmedabad SG Pipers, and both teams need a big result to keep their semi -final hope alive. Result Dempo Goa Challengers 12-3 Stanleys Chennai Lions Mother Desai BT. Kirill Gerassimenko 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5) Zeng Jian BT. Poyantee Baisya 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-10) Mother Desai/Zeng Jian BT. Kirill Gerassimenko/Poyantee Baisya 2-1 (11-2, 10-11, 11-5) Vitor Ishiy BT. Payas Jain 2-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9) Krittwika Roy BT. Fan 2-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/utt-2025-dempo-goa-challengers-beat-chennai-lions-semifinal-spot-match-results/article69676300.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos