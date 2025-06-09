A South African cricket fans striking world cup catastrophe depends on when they were born. Baby Boomers call the time, in 1992, when Brian McMillan lagged behind and needed 22 points of one ball after rain in Sydney washed away every hope for a chase. Millennials are forever chased by Alan Donalds who dropped the bat in that bound semi-final in 1999. Gen ZS still has to wonder how Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller did not need 30 to have the same number of balls in any balls in last year's T20 final.

The proteas that choke when it matters the most is a story that is as old as the country itself. Longer, if you actually consider that Nelson Mandela was chosen president two years after this story began. And Dooral, an antagonist has turned up the largest.

Australia has waved the ax several times, as they did in 1999, 2007 and 2023. More often they only won, and gave a stark contrast to the misery in the Indian Ocean. There have been a few moments to enjoy as a South African, such as the famous 438 game at the Wanderers in 2006. And three consecutive attributes among between 2009 and 2017, as well as the home victory during the Sandpapgate series in 2018, exiling uncertainties in Blanken. But there is an itch that still has to be scratched.

Every other major cricket nation has demanded a world title. Graeme Smith led a dynastic test team with Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Ab de Villiers and Hashim Amla. This group, perhaps the third greatest of all time behind the all-victory West Indians and Australians for them, claimed two test maces. If there had been a world test championship 15 years ago, this column would not exist. As it looks now, a correct trophy lift followed by a Ticker-Tape Parade remained elusive.

This is why this one-off test against Australia means so much for supporters in South Africa. Forget the wider stories about large three acquisitions, ICC incapability or the fungal confirmation of white-ball franchise competitions. We just want to feel what everyone has felt. This nation has given so much to the game. There is a good chance that your national or domestic team will benefit from the South African muscle. Do we not even earn a bite from the party?

South Africa players gather during a training session in Arundel prior to the final of the World Test Championship. Photo: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC/Getty images

We want it a lot, said Proteas Skipper Temba Bavuma recently. For the team, for myself, for the coach, for the country, that is something we really want. Maybe there is despair around it. We don't have to stretch around there. But it is from a healthy point of view. It is not or dies.

Thank goodness, the South African lawyers would otherwise be flooded with requests to write down the last will and wills. Because it doesn't matter how much they want it, and how much we need it, the harmless truth is that South Africa starts this competition as outsiders. Their coach, Shukri Conrad, rejected that suggestion when he said that South Africans should never be considered underdogs. But they are. Even a tight victory for Australia would exceed the most realistic expectations.

Could this work in South Africa? The mental skills coach and former spinner of England, Jeremy Sneep, defines stifling as losing a winning position, or losing a game that you should win as a result of psychological pressure and the weight of expectation. Well, that's great news. Maybe they can now go outside and throw a few punches. Kagiso Rabada has an average of 23 with the ball against Australia. Aiden Markram is on average 60 with the bat. Only a handful of players are needed to win a test. What if, not -based on suspicion, the Proteas is the opportunity and making something wonderful?

Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

Oh God, I do it, I'm not? I am starting to hope. I start to wonder how I could walk like a South African without King Kong sitting on my back, how I could breathe without the chokers tag that limit my air flow. I start looking back on all those heartache and heads and tears in the rain and wondering if this was all part of a cosmic plan. If the lemons I am forced to suck, the palate cleaning agents were for what is still going.

I asked Bavuma if his team could do for the country what the Springboks Rugby side did by winning four world cups. If the cutting of those club would bring him his Siya Kolisi moment, where a black man who represents a broken country could even give the suggestion of unity through sporty triumph. Maybe it would, maybe not. My worries are now much more parochial. Because speaking like a lunging South African, one with traumatic memories that stretch over generations, I just want this for me. I know I'm not the only one.