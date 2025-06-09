



Frisco, Texas Matthew Armbrust Earning student athlete of the year awards and five private private lifes from New Orleans made the Southland All-Academic teams for the spring of 2025. Participating in Armbrust on the men's side were David Tesic ” Julian Franzmann And Wrote to screw . On the women's side, Fleur Blasters earned a place in the second team. Armenbrust, who helped the privateers to the NCAA tournament in Leiden, was Southland Tournament MVP for the season. The senior has a 4.0 GPA as a major for biological sciences and obtained his diploma in May. Armbrester also had a 9-7 doubles record in general and a 3-0 mark in the conference. He was called All-Zouthland in Doubles, together with teammate and colleague All-Academic Selection, De Visser. It was the third consecutive year that Armbrester All-Southland earned Doubles Honors. Just like Armbrester, Tesic was part of two postsean championship teams in his time on the lake. The senior is in a Master's degree program for Business Administration and wore a 3.66 GPA. On the field, Tesic had a combined record between singles and doubles of 16-5 and was a first team All-Southland selection. Two first -year students also made the team in Franzmann and De Visser. Franzmann has a 3.71 GPA as a major business administration and he earned the clinching point in the Southland Championship match. Franzmann went 14-5 in Singles this year. As chemistry major, the Visser has a 3.51 GPA. He ended the year with 21 combined victories and was one of the two double digits privateers in Singles and Doubles during the season. Sprengers had an impressive first season on the lake for the ladies team. She finished the year 11-6 in general and 6-3 against Southland competition. Sprengers also had eight Doubles victories in the year. She currently has a 3.89 GPA as a chemistry -majoor. Since 2020, the Privateers have had five student athletes of the year in the Southland. Armbrust joins Johannes Klein, Marcel Volz Ank Vullings and Laurie Barendse Who also earned those distinctions in the past five years. Blues on Tuesday. NEWSLETTER Subscribe to keep track of all athletics news at the University of New OrleanshereFor our weekly newsletter. Social media Fans are encouraged to follow@Privatestnon X@PrivatestnOn Instagram, such asPrivaters Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUnoprivateursYoutube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unoprivateers.com/news/2025/6/9/mens-tennis-armbruster-wins-southland-student-athlete-of-the-year-five-privateers-make-all-academic-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos