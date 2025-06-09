



Hockey fans in Minnesota are invited to submit their favorite hockey photo and a brief remark about the impact of the games on their lives for a huge virtual mosaic that will celebrate the sports -rich legacy in Minnesota. The project is the newest element of Assist26, a 12-month community-oriented initiative that creates a lasting impact in the State of Hockey Prior to the 50th-International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in December. Start today, hockey players, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans of all ages can submit photos Worldjuniorsmn26.com/foh . The submitted images will form a dynamic digital mosaic that represents the various hockey community of Minnesotas that will be characterized prominently in Aigena during the tournament and at an interactive wall at fan festivities. The faces of hockeymozaïek give everyone in our state the opportunity to literally be part of the history of the World Juniors, said Wendy Williams BlackshawPresident and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, the States Sports Commission and Tournament -Gastheer in collaboration with USA Hockey. Our Assist26 initiative embodies the dedication of Minnesota to use sports for meaningful community impact. Every month we will concentrate on a positive difference in our communities while we honor the inheritance of hockey in our state. We cannot think of a better way to welcome the Junior World Championship in Minnesota. The mosaic represents the latest project in the Assist26 campaign, which offers a unique effort, event of outreach every month until January 2026. Various successful initiatives have already been completed, including: Mayors Cup presented by Tria: The inaugural community hockey match in February at Tria Rink contained Saint Paul and Minneapolis youth teams that compete for the very first Mayors Cup trophy. Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey served as honorary captains, with World Juniors Alumni Neal Breen and Jordan Leopold as honorary coaches.

PWHL Minnesota Frost Supply Drive: MNSE collaborated with the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Womens Hockey League on a personal care drive compared to Tubman, a Twin Cities Non -profit that supports survivors of violence and trauma. Fans donated more than 1500 essential items at Frost Home Games in March, where Frost players personally make the contributions. Assist26 projects will focus on the development of youth, inclusion, accessibility, equipment drives and various initiatives to grow the game and to return to Minnesota communities. Local sports organizations, sponsors of events and community partners will work together on Legacy projects, ranging from a summer hockey jamboree to referee recruitment efforts. Visit to participate in the faces of Hockeymozaïek or for more information about Assist26 initiatives WorldJuniESSMN26.com/assist26.

