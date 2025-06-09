



The last line-up for the Europe Cup women was established after exciting gold competitions, where both hosts returned to defeats for opening bone. Saint-Denis 93 TT joined the Czech side Plus Hodonn in the ultimate phase of the continental competition. Fibrain KU AZS Politechnika RZESZW had defeated Saint-Denis 93 TT in the opening leg of the semi-final and continued with what had already been a dream season for the Polish club. In the return bone, however, HSing-Yin Liu could not be stopped, so that victories over Zuzanna Wielgos, Fen Li and Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc were obtained in the Golden Match. Agathe Avezou also remained unbeaten, after he had defeated Kataryna Grzybowska-Franc and achieved a narrow but decisive victory against Zuzanna Wielgos in the third game of the Golden match. In the other semi-final, last week, SKST Plus Hodonn bounced back from a straight match defeat in Hungary to achieve a 3-1 victory at home against Budarsi Sport Club, which forced a golden game and finally went to the final. Saint-Denis 93 TT -Fibulinu KU AZS Politechnika Rzeszow 3-1 Hsing-Yin Liu-Zuzanna Wielgos 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-4) Prithika Pavade-Fen Li 0-3 (6-11, 7-11, 9-11) Agathe Avezou-Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc 3-1 (11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6) Hsing-Yin Liu-Fen Li 3-2 (11-9, 4-11, 7-11, 11-3, 6-3) Golden match Saint-Denis 93 TT -Fibulinu KU AZS Politechnika Rzeszow 2-1 Hsing-Yin Liu-Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc 11-2 Prithika Pavade-Fen Li 5-11 Agathe Avezou-Zuzanna Wielgos 12-10 Opening Fibibain KU AZS Politechnika Rzeszow Saint-Denis 93 TT 3-1 Fen li hsing-yin liu 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-9) Zuzanna Wielgos Prithika Pavade 3-0 (14-12, 11-7, 11-5) Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc Agathe Avezou 1-3 (7-11, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11) Fen Li Prithika Pavade 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-4)

