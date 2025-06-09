CWI announces ladies team for home series against South Africa

Sports
St. Johns, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) has announced the 15-person team for the upcoming White-Ball Home series against South Africa women, which takes place in the iconic 3WS Oval in Barbados. The series, planned for 11 to 23 June, will contain three one -day internationals (ODIs) and Three T20 internationals (T20IS).
The Maroon Warriors return to the Caribbean after a difficult tour through England, where they could not win in the Six-Match Odi and T20i series. Now on a home floor, the team is aimed at regrouping, resetting and repairing their campaign in more well -known circumstances, because they strive to deliver stronger, more consistent versions on the international stage.
Despite the disappointing results in England, the West India -women showed a glimpse of their potential, especially of international debutants Jahzara Watchton, the first wife of St. Kitts who played international cricket, and Guyanese Reereanna Grimmond, who scored half a century on its ODI debut. Captain Hayley Matthews came to the fore as the striking performer with 177 points and three wickets in the T20i series and became well -mentioned player of the series.
The Proteas women arrive in the Caribbean that was ranked higher than the West India in both sizes, in which South Africa was in 5th place in both ODI and T20i rankings, while the chestnut brown warriors are in 9th place in the first and 5th in the shortest format.
Matthews will again lead the team, which sees one change from the English tour, with experienced all-rounder Chinelle Henry who comes in for Cherry-Ann Fraser.
Miles Bascombe, CWI director of Cricket, expressed faith in the capacity of the teams to bounce back:
After a challenging tour, this home series offers the perfect opportunity for the team to regain their foot and to restore their self -confidence in known circumstances and for West -Indian fans. We believe in these groups of talent and resilience, and we look forward to seeing them playing targeted, passionate cricket.
Head coach Shane Deitz repeated the importance of the upcoming matches:
It is clear that the results of England did not go how we wanted, but it was a great learning opportunity and an opportunity to bring some young players into our team and to give them their first taste of international cricket. “
“We had five players of 21 years and younger in our last ODI against England, so it was great to see a young team go outside and mix it with one of the best teams in the world. All those younger players learned a number of valuable lessons during that series that we hope to contribute to the team in this series.
It is great that Hayley is now available for this series – her home series in her hometown and she will be really enthusiastic to set up a great show for her family, friends and supporters of West India Cricket. It is also great to welcome Chinelle Henry again. In the last 12 months she has been a world -class player, so it's great to have her back in the team, on and next to the field.
This will be a great series and a great opportunity for our girls to test their skills and skills against one of the best teams in the world, so I am looking forward to doing a great show for our supporters of West India. We can't wait to hear and feel their support when we play on Wednesday.
The team arrived in Barbados on Sunday 8 June for the first ODI on 11 June.
The second T20i on Sunday 22 June will be particularly special, because it coincides with the prestigious CWI and West India Players' Association (WIPA) Awards ceremony, in which the performance of Caribbean cricket stars about both men and women's cricket are celebrated.
Access to the games is free and all competitions are broadcast live in the Caribbean and internationally on ESPN Caribbean.
West -India Womens Squad vs South -Africa:
Hayley Matthews (Captain)
Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain)
Aaliah Aliyah
Jahzara Washton
Afy Fletcher
Shakiba Gajnabi
Jannillea Glasgow
Reereanna Grimmond
Chinelle Henry
Zaida James
Qiana Joseph
Mandy Mangru
Ashmini Muniarini
Karishma Ramhack
Staping Taylor
Team management unit:
Head coach: Shane Deitz
Team manager: Sheena Gooding
Assistant -Coach: Ryan Austin
Assistant -Coach: Damien Wright
Team analyst: Gary Belle
Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder
Power and conditioning coach: Hector Martinez Charles
Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy
Media & Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland
Series schedule: (All matches are played on the 3WS Oval)
1st ODI Wednesday 11 June 10 am
2nd ODI Saturday, June 14 10.00 am
3rd ODI Tuesday 17 June 10.00 am
1st T20i Friday, June 20, 2 p.m.
2nd T20i Sunday 22 June 10 am
3rd T20i Monday, June 23, 2 p.m.
