St. Charles, mo. – Monday, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer announced the hiring of Keith Fisher As the next head coach of the Lindenwood Men's Ice Hockey program.

“Thank you to Dr. Porter and Mr. Coomer for the possibility to lead the Lindenwood Hockey program,” Fisher said. “It is an exciting time to be a lion, and I am looking forward to building the program in a national competition. I can't wait to get started!”

Fisher arrives in St. Charles, Mo. After having spent 13 seasons in the staff in Penn State, including the last seven as the associated head coach of the Nittany Lions. In general, Fisher has more than 25 years of coaching experience between collegial and junior hockey.

“From the start of our search it was essential to find a leader who could elevate our program to a higher level,” said Coomer. “Coach Fisher was immersed in winning cultures during his career and has consistently helped young men grow and compete at the highest levels of the game.”

During his time in Penn State, Fisher de Nittany Lions led to four NCAA tournament berths (2017, 2018, 2023 and 2025) and a few Big Ten championships (2017 and 2020). Last season, Fisher Penn State helped to the very first frozen four to rise the momentum of a second half of the Nittany Lions with 13-4-4 in the route to earn the last bid in the large NCAA Tournament.

“While the recent run from coach Fisher speaks to the Frozen Four volumes, it is his overall oeuvre that really distinguishes him,” Coomer continued. “He is widely respected in the university's hockey landscape, and we could not be more excited to have him behind the bank, to guide and develop our young men.”

Fisher was named the 2020 Terry Flannagan Award winner, in honor of the best assistant of the nation and their career frame. In total, Fisher coached three Big Ten Player of the Year winners with two on the defensive side, 12 all-conference artists, a few all-Americans and three NHL players in Penn State.

“ Keith Fisher Understand what it takes to build a successful culture on and outside the ice, “said head coach Mike Hastings in Wisconsin.” His work ethics and leadership skills offer a blueprint about how you can achieve your goals. “

Fisher spent 2005-11 to Princeton's staff. With the Tigers he helped the team to a few NCAA tournament berths (2008, 2009) and the ECAC and Ivy League championships 2008. The Princeton Tigers of 2009 also set the school record for victories in a season with 22, a record that still stands to this day.

The resident of Minnesota led the Princeton Recruiting Investments in which three All-Americans, two Hobey Baker Award finalists, two ECAC player of the year receivers (the only two in the history of the program), an ECAC-smokie of the year, an ECAC defender of the year and an ECAC goalkeeper of the year.

Fisher's teams also combined for 48 Academic All-ECAC players, five NHL players, four first team All-ECAC players and three first-team All-Iivy players.

“Today Lindenwood has hired an excellent coach and an even better person,” said Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky. “Coach Fisher has been a great friend and a large part of the success of the hockey programs in Penn State and Princeton. Penn State Hockey, and I personally, will really miss fish, but we are all looking forward to seeing the Lindenwood hockey program with great integrity – just like him.”

Fisher spent five years at the coaching staff of the Ushl's Omaha Lancers and helped the team to the Clark Cup championship in 2001. His team was also awarded the regular seasonal champions of Anderson Cup in both 2002 and 2005.

In Omaha he served as the recruitment coordinator and academic consultant of the team, in addition to other responsibilities of coaching on IIC, video output and game analysis.

NHL first round Picks Keith Ballard and Nick Petrecki, 11 NHL players, including Matt Carle and Paul Stastny, and USA Hockey Hockey Junior of the Year Jeff Lerg came by Omaha during Fisher's Time there. He also helped with the development of 54 AD I-stock market players and 12 NHL concept choices and served as an associated coach for team USHL during the USHL prospects/All-Star Game during his last season.

Fisher started his career at St. Cloud State University and served for two seasons as not -graduated assistant coach. During his two seasons at the Huskies, Fisher helped five players develop for the NHL. In the 2000 season, St. Cloud State moved ahead to only their second NCAA tournament in program history.

“The character and integrity of coach Fisher were recurring themes in every conversation we had during this process,” said Coomer. “It is clear that he will be deeply missed in Penn State, but we are very happy to welcome him while building a program that the hockey communities of St. Charles and St. Louis can be great pride.”

Fisher graduated from St. Cloud State University and has a bachelor's degree in communication. Prior to coaching, Fisher played two seasons at Hibbing Community College and participated in the NJCAA National Tournament.