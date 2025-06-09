Xyere Brooks Death: Family Mourning Loss of Camden Star Football Player killed when shooting





Camden, NJ (WPVI) – – Friends and family mourn for the loss of a teenager of Camden County who was killed last week in a shooting in a house. Those who knew 16-year-old Xyere Brooks describe him as a striking talent on the football field who had a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. According to the office of the prosecutors of Camden County, Brooks was shot on Friday around 12.30 pm in an apartment on the 1500 block of Thorne Street in Camden. He was transferred to Cooper University Hospital, where he died two hours later. Researchers work to determine who the gun had and the circumstances prior to the shooting. Authorities say there were several young people in the house when the gun went off. Family members believe that this was just a tragic accident. “She put the gun against his head and I think she didn't expect it to go. To make a long story short, the gun went off my brother and he is no longer with us here,” said the brother of the victim, Manazh Tompkins. Brooks, a second -year student at the Kipp High School in Camden, had a day off school and spent the night in a friend's house. “These parents who leave their non -supervisory teenage children at home and do not know what they can get into the house must be a better way, said the mother of the victim, Antoinette Brooks. She says that her son already spoke with universities such as Syracuse and Rutgers about playing in their football teams. Tompkins says that Brooks was an all-star, both on and outside the football field. “He would have been a great addition to every team that looked at him to take him to the next level and to increase his potential as a football player,” he said. His twin sister, a cheerleader, said she looked forward to being on the football field with him in the fall. 'I love you so much, xy. I wish you were still here with me, “she said. No criminal charges have been submitted. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Fogg of the Moordenheid of the Public Prosecutor of Camden County op (856) 225-5063 and Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County police on (609) 519-3981.

