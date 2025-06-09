French Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominate men's tennis for the next decade, says commentator Jonathan Overendend | Tennis news

The dawn of a new era in Herentennis finally arrived, and in a style.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated the sport for two years, but just like a few heavyweight boxers who dive each other, they had never met in a Grand Slam final.

Roland-Garros put the stage and the best players on the planet delivered a stone cold classic, with Alcaraz saves three championships before he won the longest final in the French Open History, a five -hour epic of five hours 29 minutes.

It was the first major final between two men born in this century and there will be many more on this proof.

“It is not an exaggerating things to say that this was one of the greatest Grand Slam -Final of all time,” said Sky Sports' Jonathan Overend. “Always so hard to judge, compare and contrast and to combine them all, but in the open era of Slam Finals that we have seen, that is in a very small collection of great competitions of all time.

“You should post the Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Australian Open -final in 2012 because it was almost six hours and Andy Murray against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon in 2013 for the historic element, but for me the previous best was the Wimbledon final of 2008 when Nadal was defeated [Roger] Federer 9-7 in the last set and that is the one who is always in my mind as being above the rest that is the biggest match I have ever seen.

“Now it has the competition from Sinner and Alcaraz in Roland-Garros in 2025. For so many reasons, but the one I emphasize, only the pure quality of the game is so late in the game and that was what the Nadal federer '08 final distinguished.

“They would deliver these incredible exchanges in almost the darkness. It had gone at the center of Wimbledon that year at the center of Wimbledon and I didn't think I would see tennis playing so late in such an important game.

“On Sunday we did that! It was a level that matched '08, and I dare to say it, the improved '08.

“Only Elite Tennis, taking it to new heights and the fifth set of Tie-Break Alcaraz almost played in perfection. It was an incredible match between two boys who are so young. It makes you afraid of their potential.

“It only reminds you of where they might go from here. If we conclude that that match was just as good as Nadal against Federer at their peak, where can Sinner and Alcaraz take this rivalry?

“The fact that they have shared the last six Grand Slams between them and they had this perfect record in Grand Slam Finals for Sunday, I can see this happen and beyond and again for the next decade. They are at such a level where they have to raise their game even further.

“They continue to push themselves further and further such as Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have to do with each other.

“Sinner and Alcaraz will have to dominate when their greatest rival [Djokovic] Is a great player of all time. These two are already in that conversation. Just in terms of the excitement mirror for this rivalry, because they have peaked so early in their career, is the only way of here and that is so exciting for the future of tennis. “

Robson: It was theater

Former British no. 1 Laura Robson was deepened by the “theater” of the final, despite the fact that he spent the day playing work obligations in her role as tournament director of the new Women's WTA 500 event in Queen's Club.

Spend against Sky SportsShe said: “I was checking the score during the day and I thought:” This is why there is nothing better than live sport because it is so unpredictable. “You can't get better than that – it was theater!

“The final is impossible to compare in the same way if you try not to compare different era of the sport because the game style has continued and the equipment is different. Why would I want to compare a vintage Federer-Nadal final because they are all great.

“When I looked at that fifth set, I thought of the final of Djokovic-Nadal in Australia when they were so exhausted that they had to get seats to sit because they could no longer stand and that was the atmosphere it gave me.

“We are lucky as a sport that we now push these two to new heights into sport after the 'Big Three'.”

Alcaraz's coach, former world no. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, spoke about the rivalry after the final and said: “For the sport it is something great to have these players, this kind of rivalry they have.

“If these two boys fight for big trophies, I think we should be very happy with the sport of Tennis. They know they have to play incredible tennis to defeat the other man.”

Henman: one of the biggest matches I've ever seen

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz discuss their rivalry, their differences and how they push each other to become better players



Tim Henman also rated the competition as being with the largest, with the former British no. 1 tell TNT Sports: “If you go the top two of the head, it doesn't always make the hype, but that is one of the best, one of the biggest matches I've ever seen.

“And to have it in a Grand Slam final is something special. Save a thought for Jannik Sinner. He played a number of great tennis and got oh so close.”

Legend John Mcenroe claimed that Alcaraz and Sinner would probably beat 22 times big winner Nadal at its peak, TNT Sports: “You would seriously argue with both boys that they would prefer to beat Nadal at his best.

“I think they will reach 20, 24 (titles), one of them? No, because that plateau is so difficult.

“But these two boys at the moment are as if you are looking at the NBA and you say that nobody can be better than Michael Jordan. The tennis level is now higher than I have ever seen.”

