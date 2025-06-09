Breaking: Islanders rent two new assistant coaches in





The New York islanders did not wait too long to fill their coaching vacancies. The islanders announced the hiring of Ray Bennett and Bob Boughner as assistant coaches under Patrick Roy. In addition, the team confirmed What was already known that the current assistant Benoit Desrosiers and the goalkeepers coach Piero Greco will both return to the franchise. Bennett had coached the Colorado Avalanche Power Play every year since 2017 until this spring was fired. By Colorado Hockey Now: “Bennett, who was hired in 2017 to become a member of the staff of Jared Bednars, had the management of the Power Play. Colorado was arranged in 14th place of the 16 Playoff teams in favor of the man. “If you look at how we lost, we just feel that another voice should help,” said Avalanche president Joe Sakic. “Our Power Plays have been top 10 in recent years, but we feel the way things ended, maybe another voice that will be going to help next year.” The AVs were 3-from-22 in the male benefit in their seven-game series against the Dallas stars, and Nathan Mackinnon all had those goals. Every occasion is in a game of centimeters. “ Bennett's term of office in Colorado is one of great success, but a true Colorado thought they needed a new voice. Eight years at every stop for an assistant coach in this competition is a long time. Bennett has a Stanley Cup ring from 2022, when his avalanche won the Stanley Cup. Bob Boughner: The New York Islanders also hired Bob Boughner in the coaching staff. Boughner recently coached the defense and punishment for the Detroit Red Wings in the last three years. Detroit fired him and his head coach, Derek Lalonde, in December. By Detroit Hockey Now: “Boughner was the man who was in charge of Detroits Pathetic Penalty Kill. With 68.8%, the Red Wings 31st are under 32 NHL teams in PK percentage.” At the time, only the islanders had a poorer fine in the competition. For Boughner, he ran a solid murder in Detroit with a team that was missing any responsible, defensive elite players, Dylan Larkin aside. As a former head coach in San Jose, Boughner had a consistent elite -murdering unit while walking the couch, another spring in his cap. Boughner is another strong rent, despite some warts in his last season in Detroit.

