Nicholas Pooran announces pension of international cricket, leaves the legacy of power and goal

Nicholas Pooran, one of the most dynamic and gifted modern cricketers, has announced his retirement of international cricket and has put an end to a career characterized by breathtaking stroke, tenacity and moments of sparkle in chestnut brown and gold.

The 29-year-old Trinidad and the Slagman born in Tobago shared the news on Monday in a genuine statement and expressed deep gratitude for the possibility of representing the West Indies.

After many thoughts and reflection, I decided to announce my retirement of international cricket, Pooran wrote. This game we love has given and will give me so much joy, goal and unforgettable memories and an opportunity to represent the people of West India. Did that chestnut brown, standing in front of the national anthem and gave everything I had every time I got up … It is difficult to put into words what that really means for me. “

He added, to the fans, thank you for your not -repellent love. You canceled me at difficult moments and celebrated them with an unparalleled passion. Thanks to my family, friends and teammates for walking this trip with me. Your faith and support wore me through it.

The international career of Poorans was determined by both explosive versions and an inspiring personal journey. In 2015, a serious car threatened to derail his dreams before they really started. The young Wicketkeeper-Batter suffered a torn patella-tendon and broken bones in his leg and spent almost a year in recovery. But with the support of senior players such as Kieron Pollard, he returned to the game, earned a CPL contract with the Barbados Tridents and started a journey that would soon light up the global T20 competitions.

He made his breakthrough in the West India colors at the end of 2018 with a 24-ball half century against India in Chennai, and shortly thereafter it was quickly followed in the World Cup team of 2019. In that tournament he came forward as one of West-Indies-striking artists, and scored 367 points on an average of 52.47 and a sublime-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Laah-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Lah-Lah-Laah-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Laah-Lah-Lah-Lah highlight of his career.

Pooran also served as the West Indies White-Ball Captain, a role that he called a privilege that I will always keep close to my heart.

Although its international statistics 54 ODIs for 1,634 runs on 36.31 and 88 T20is for 1,848 runs on 25,34tell part of the story, it was Poorans Audacity and Flair that fans fascinated. Making his shot, especially against spider, and his ability to accelerate an innovation made him one of the most dreaded batters in the T20 format.

He has also been a mainstay on the IPL circuit. After first stints with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, his shares rose in 2022 when Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired him. He moved to Lunkknow Super Giants in 2023 and made an immediate impact. Poorans Finest IPL season arrived in 2024 when he boarded 499 runs with a success rate of 178.31. He succeeded that with 524 runs in the 2025 edition, on average 43.66 with a sizzling battle rate of 196.25.

Even while he waives representing the West -India, Pooran made it clear that his connection with Caribbean Cricket remains unbroken.

Although this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West -India cricket will never die, he wrote. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road that lies for us.

Pooranans pension leaves a void in the West -India Cricket Particular in the T20 format where his presence, experience and firepower were invaluable. But his journey, from teenage -prospect to International Star and Franchise Powerhouse, will continue to inspire a new generation of Caribbean cricketers.