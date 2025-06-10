Sports
Nicholas Pooran announces pension of international cricket, leaves the legacy of power and goal
Nicholas Pooran announces pension of international cricket, leaves the legacy of power and goal
Nicholas Pooran, one of the most dynamic and gifted modern cricketers, has announced his retirement of international cricket and has put an end to a career characterized by breathtaking stroke, tenacity and moments of sparkle in chestnut brown and gold.
The 29-year-old Trinidad and the Slagman born in Tobago shared the news on Monday in a genuine statement and expressed deep gratitude for the possibility of representing the West Indies.
After many thoughts and reflection, I decided to announce my retirement of international cricket, Pooran wrote. This game we love has given and will give me so much joy, goal and unforgettable memories and an opportunity to represent the people of West India. Did that chestnut brown, standing in front of the national anthem and gave everything I had every time I got up … It is difficult to put into words what that really means for me. “
He added, to the fans, thank you for your not -repellent love. You canceled me at difficult moments and celebrated them with an unparalleled passion. Thanks to my family, friends and teammates for walking this trip with me. Your faith and support wore me through it.
The international career of Poorans was determined by both explosive versions and an inspiring personal journey. In 2015, a serious car threatened to derail his dreams before they really started. The young Wicketkeeper-Batter suffered a torn patella-tendon and broken bones in his leg and spent almost a year in recovery. But with the support of senior players such as Kieron Pollard, he returned to the game, earned a CPL contract with the Barbados Tridents and started a journey that would soon light up the global T20 competitions.
He made his breakthrough in the West India colors at the end of 2018 with a 24-ball half century against India in Chennai, and shortly thereafter it was quickly followed in the World Cup team of 2019. In that tournament he came forward as one of West-Indies-striking artists, and scored 367 points on an average of 52.47 and a sublime-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Laah-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Lah-Lah-Laah-Laah and an Odi-Lah-Laah-Lah-Lah-Lah highlight of his career.
Pooran also served as the West Indies White-Ball Captain, a role that he called a privilege that I will always keep close to my heart.
Although its international statistics 54 ODIs for 1,634 runs on 36.31 and 88 T20is for 1,848 runs on 25,34tell part of the story, it was Poorans Audacity and Flair that fans fascinated. Making his shot, especially against spider, and his ability to accelerate an innovation made him one of the most dreaded batters in the T20 format.
He has also been a mainstay on the IPL circuit. After first stints with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, his shares rose in 2022 when Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired him. He moved to Lunkknow Super Giants in 2023 and made an immediate impact. Poorans Finest IPL season arrived in 2024 when he boarded 499 runs with a success rate of 178.31. He succeeded that with 524 runs in the 2025 edition, on average 43.66 with a sizzling battle rate of 196.25.
Even while he waives representing the West -India, Pooran made it clear that his connection with Caribbean Cricket remains unbroken.
Although this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West -India cricket will never die, he wrote. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road that lies for us.
Pooranans pension leaves a void in the West -India Cricket Particular in the T20 format where his presence, experience and firepower were invaluable. But his journey, from teenage -prospect to International Star and Franchise Powerhouse, will continue to inspire a new generation of Caribbean cricketers.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportsmax.tv/cricket/int-l-cricket/windies/nicholas-pooran-announces-retirement-from-international-cricket-leaves-behind-legacy-of-power-and-purpose
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4rabet live cricket – Get to know Indian's best online casinos
- A year of Modi 3.0: Lok Sabha Blip has passed, BJP Back in Business | News explained
- SCHEFFLER, Dechambeau Top BAY
- Arizona confirms four measles cases amid a nationwide surge
- Dempo Goa defeated Chennai Lions to go on top
- The Trump administration prohibits 12 countries from going to the United States from today
- The UK proposes a wider ban on destructive marine floor trolling.
- Tmus Britni Yammine leads Team Lebanon Womens Hockey to international bronze medal
- Elon Musk claims Donald Trump 'Epstein files' | BBC News
- Trump stumbles on the plane steps while walking towards Air Force One; Rubio too
- PM Modi to meet global delegations for global awareness on Operation Sindoor today
- Why Trump opened national care