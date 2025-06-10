10 Fantasy Football Draft Values ​​to Target: Rookies (2025)

Rookies are one of the last remaining edges to exploit in Fantasy Football concepts of 2025. Average design position (ADP) delay. The advantage is difficult for some people to contextualize, and many people will shy away from resolving them because “they have not seen them produce yet.”

Not me.

Give me all the hammers from the late season, especially the undervalued. These are my favorite Fantasy Football values ​​and Rookies to focus in 2025 concepts.

Rookie sleepers to point

RJ Harvey (RB – Den) | ECR: RB27

RJ Harvey for an RB3 price card … Oh my Wetd.

This is far too low for the talented Rookie. Harvey will explode in his Rookie season. The runway is clear for taking off. Sean Payton just put a second round of capital behind a back that enters a room under the leadership of Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin. No, I am not worried about one of those backs if they could not achieve consistent roles last year, where only the spirit of Javonte Williams stood in the way.

It is difficult not to love a player like Harvey, who is arranged in the top 20 of FBSbacks in each of the last two seasons in an escape percentage and elusive assessment, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Add Payton's back use and Harvey looks ready to break. In the past two years, Payton has arranged in fifth place and first in the reduction of the target share. Harvey is a strong RB2 that could end this season as RB1.

Kaleb Johnson (RB – Pit) | ECR: RB30

Kaleb Johnson is seen as a medium RB3, and I think it's wrong. The Steelers threw Najee Harris over and set up his replacement as their lead back in the third round of the NFL concept. Last year Harris operated in a violation fourth in hasty attempts when Harris looked up 299 touches (10th most). Even if we lower those expectations of the year for Johnson, even 250 touches would have been arranged the 21st in the NFL.

Johnson brings a big game of power that was missing in Pittsburgh for the past 2-3 years. Last year he is not only fifth in the escape percentage, but he was also eighth in yards after contact per attempt and 14th in elusive rating, per pff. My love for Jaylen Warren has not disappeared, but we have to listen to the Steelers with their move to acquire Johnson's services.

Warren is likely to operate in his usual role, while Johnson does the heavy work for the Run-oriented violation of Arthur Smith. Johnson is an RB2 that could be an RB1 in 2025 if he could better verify himself from Warren than Harris could ever.

Cam Tax Bo (RB – NYG) | ECR: RB42

If you believe, like me, it is not like, but when Cam Skattebo takes over the rear field of the Giants, then this ranking is too low. The Giants added Skattebo to the rear field via the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He must be considered the early favorite to be the workhorse of the team after the inconsistent Rookie season of Tyrone Tracy and the team that can shelf any thought of Devin Singletary as their leading back.

Skattebo was a volume monster during his last season at the university and a real three-down back. He arranged 21st in Yards after contact per attempt and 11th in elusive rating while he was also in the top 10 in receiving class and recruiting per routerun, per pff. It can take some time before Skattebo runs away 60-65% of the snaps from the other players in this rear field, but it feels like the final reality. Skattebo is a strong RB3 that could easily erase in a top 15 of every week.

Brashard Smith (RB – KC) | ECR: RB90

Yes, we have reached the final round of your draft value section of the article. Brashard Smith was another talented victim of this deep running class. He fell to the seventh round of the NFL design of 2025, which was surprising. The Chiefs added him to their already overburdened rear field. The chiefs are not strangers to let a seventh round go back a legitimate recording to start (Hi, Isiah Pacheco), so we can't say that Smith has a no-shot.

I was in love with Smith's reception capacity as a converted wide receiver, his lightning speed and his possible advantage as a rusher for a player who is still being used to the position. Last year Smith 34th was in the escape percentage, second in receiving figure and 22nd in Yards per route run, per pff. Smith's skills are different from any other back in this depth card. He could easily cure a stand -alone role as new Jerick McKinnon from Kansas City.

Jarquez Hunter (RB – LAR) | ECR: RB92

Jarquez Hunter is an arbitration Bhaysshul Tuten in Fantasy Football concepts. Hunter, just like Tuten, goes to the NFL (Rams) via the fourth round of the design. Also, just like Tuten, Hunter may be buried before 2025 behind two veterans, but he also has the talent and the way to surpass one or perhaps both in the pecking order of the picked.

Kyren Williams is a free agent after this season. The Rams thought so much of the Rookie season of Blake Corum that they were running again this year. Hunter is incredibly talented. In the top 24 in the Yards after contact, Hunter is arranged per attempt in each of the last three seasons and is also in the Top 22 in an escape percentage in two of three years, per pff.

Hunter offers the rams an explosive element that has neither Williams nor Corum. Last year, under the 46 qualifying backs, Williams 44th was forced in explosive Run Rate, 37th in missed tackles per attempt and 40th in Yards after contact per attempt, per fantasy point data. Hunter could be one of the best values ​​of the Fantasy Football Draft season.

Tre Harris (WR – LAC) | ECR: WR66

Tre Harris, the Soul-Navigating Route Savant, should quickly become the familiar second option of Justin Herbert in the passing game opposite Ladd Mcconkey. Yes, Harris will have to hang Mike Williams to crack the starting line -up, but I am not worried about his ability to do this. We discuss a player who has been arranged first and ninth in Yards per route for the past two years, stacked against a veteran who looked as if he were empty last year, per pff.

The chargers are viewed as a Run-Heavy team, but that is not necessarily true and may not be in 2025. Last year, after week 7, the Bouten 11th were in the neutral success rate and seventh in Pass Rate about expectations, by fantasy points data. Harris could easily end this season as a top 36 fantasy wide receiver in his Rookie season and crush his current Fantasy Football ADP.

Jack Bech (WR – LV) | ECR: WR61

Jack Bech enters the Raiders depth card with the possibility to quickly push Jakobi Meyers for the number 2 WR role in the team behind Brock Bowers. He should immediately be a starter, with only those two players to compete with for a considerable target. Geno Smith will love the route, tenacity and certain hands (fourth in disputed catch, at least 20 disputed goals) that Bechh brings to the table.

In his last season at university, Bech is in 17th place in receiving class and 22nd in missed tackles forced, per pff. The former tight end plays with an infectious physicality and passion. Bech is a wonderful value in concepts, and because of the smell around the Raiders attack, he will probably remain one during the entire Redraft season.

Jayden Higgins (WR – Hou) | ECR: WR80

Jayden Higgins got the capital that I was hoping for when the fifth wide receiver was selected in the 2025 NFL design at the top of the second round. Higgins should immediately start as the starting external receiver opposite Nico Collins.

Higgins was an underrated player during the entire concept process after the 27th and 16th in Yards per route and first and 18th received of class during his last two collegial seasons, per pff. With Tank Dell probably out the entire season 2025, Higgins has a clear path to playing time with the talent to set up strong WR3 numbers in 2025.

Pat Bryant (WR – DEN) | ECR: WR100

Pat Bryant can be a stem this Redraft season if he is able to secure a runway in the attack of the Broncos. Last season, behind Courtland Sutton, Denver operated with a broad recipient per commission approach.

That could change in 2025. If Bryant has a strong camp, he could strengthen a runway opposite Sutton. Bryant quietly checks the analytical courses we are looking for, in 18th place in Yards per route and seventh in receiving figure in his last collegial season, per pff. He is worth throwing an arrow in the final round of your Redraft competitions.

Mason Taylor (Te – NYJ) | ECR: TE27

Mason Taylor represents enormous value in Redraft for early and often volume. Unless we only project him to be a part-time player in his Rookie season, I don't know why he is appreciated as a te3. Taylor could quickly become the number 2 -purpose white in the passing attack, with only Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard as his closest competition for goals.

I was not nearly in love with Taylor as a prospect, but the landing site is too juicy not to invest heavily in him. Even if we project the jets to become Run-Heavy, the passing volume should still be there in this violation.

Even if the jets end with 500 passing attempts in 2025 (this would have been the fifth-mast attempts in 2024), and if Taylor could protect a target share of 17% in a non-inspiring depth card, he would end with 85 goals (this would have been the 11th last year). Grab Taylor in every design as your free Te2. He could be your starting tight end early in the season.

