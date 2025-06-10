



WHL Stars Showcase Talents on 2025 NHL Scouting Combine Buffalo, NY The NHL Scouting Combine from 2025 was closed last weekend, with 90 design-intended players from North America and Europe who participate. Brandon Wheat Kings Forward Carter Klippenstein Found His way to the Leaderboards across a number of Different Categories, Including Pro Agility Right (first), Mean Power Output (Second), Horizontal Jump (Eighth), VINTH), VINTH), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx (Eighth), Ben2xx. Body Weight (10th), Pull Ups (10th), Peak Power Output (13th), and No Arm Jump (17th). Vancouver Giants vooruit Cameron Schmidt genoten ook van een kwaliteit die wordt getoond op de NHL Scouting Combine uit 2025, inclusief toonaangevende inspanningen in Bench Press 50% lichaamsgewicht (eerste), Pro Agility Right (Derde), Pro Agility Links (11e), Gemiddeld vermogen (15e), Horizontale sprong (16e), Vertical Jump (19e) en Pull Ups (19th). Results below reflect the top 25 finishers in every respective combination test. The NHL Scouting Combine from 2025 set NHL teams the opportunity to conduct interviews and to receive physical and medical reviews from the top perspectives that come into existence for the NHL design of 2025. The NHL design of 2025 is planned for Friday June 27 and Saturday 28 June in Los Angeles, Calif. Musculoskeletal: Horizontal Sprong (Inches) 4. Lakovic, Lynden (Moose Jaw Warriors) 117.0

6. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 115.5

8. McQueen, Roger (Brandon Wheat Kings) 112.8

9. Psenicka, Max (Portland Winterhawks) 112.5

14. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 110.3

16. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 109.8

17. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 109.5

18. Ravensbergen, Joshua (Prince George Cougars) 109.3 Aerobic Fitness: VO2Max (ML/KG/Min) 2. Reschy, Cole (Victoria Royals) 64.7

5. Gard, Matthew (Red Deer Rebels) 62.0

7. Smith, Jackson (Tri-City Americans) 61.5

8. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 61.1

13. Paupukis, Hayden (Kelowna Rockets) 60.1

14. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 59.6

18. Lafreniere, Tommy (Kamloops blazers) 58.7

22. Ravensbergen, Joshua (Prince George Cougars) 57.9

25. Martka, Radim (Seattle Thunderbirds) 57.6 Agility & Balance: Pro Agility Left Time (SEC) 8. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 4.27

9. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 4.32

11. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 4.33

15. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 4.34

16. Fiddler, Blake (Edmonton Oil Kings) 4.35

21. Reschy, Cole (Victoria Royals) 4.38 Agility & Balance: Pro Agility Right Time (SEC) 1. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 4.2

3. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 4.21

6. Reschy, Cole (Victoria Royals) 4.28

8. Kettles, Peyton (Swift Current Broncos) 4.29

13. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 4.38

15. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 4.38 Anaerobic Fitness: Average power output (Watt/kg) 2. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 12.2

3. Lafreniere, Tommy (Kamloops blazers) 12.1

11. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 11.7

15. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 11.5

24. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 11.2

25. Lewandowski, David (Saskatoon Blades) 11.1 Anaerobic fitness: peak power (watt/kg) 13. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 15.8

15. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 15.8

17. Gard, Matthew (Red Deer Rebels) 15.7

21. Lafreniere, Tommy (Kamloops blazers) 15.4

25. Reschy, Cole (Victoria Royals) 15.4 Anaerobic fitness: fatigue index 4. PauProekis, Hayden (Kelowna Rockets) 37.4

6. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 39.5

9. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 16.1

13. Lakovic, Lynden (Moose Jaw Warriors) 44.3

19. Lafreniere, Tommy (Kamloops blazers) 47.5

23. Lewandowski, David (Saskatoon Blades) 48.4 Anthropometry: Wing Span (inches) 6. Fiddler, Blake (Edmonton Oil Kings) 79.75

9. Paupukis, Hayden (Kelowna Rockets) 79.50

11. Ravensbergen, Joshua (Prince George Cougars) 79.25

12. Kettles, Peyton (Swift Current Broncos) 79.00

13. Gard, Matthew (Red Deer Rebels) 78.75

21. Lakovic, Lynden (Moose Jaw Warriors) 77.75

22. McQueen, Roger (Brandon Wheat Kings) 77.50

23. Psenicka, Max (Portland Winterhawks) 77.25 Force Plate: Vertical Jump (inches) 15. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 21.69

16. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 21.63

18. Ravensbergen, Joshua (Prince George Cougars) 21.57

19. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 21.35

24. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 21.07 Force plate: no arm jump (inches) 9. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 20.08

14. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 18.82

17. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 18.76

20. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 18.25

21. Ravensbergen, Joshua (Prince George Cougars) 18.14

24. Lafreniere, Tommy (Kamloops Blazers) 17.94 Musculoskeletal: bench presses 50% of body weight (Watt/kg) 1. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 7.82

9. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 7.23

10. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 7.19

23. Reschy, Cole (Victoria Royals) 6.55

24. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 6.54

25. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 6.52 Musculoskeletal: left handle (LB) 3. Paupekis, Hayden (Kelowna Rockets) 167

6. Fiddler, Blake (Edmonton Oil Kings) 158

16. Kettles, Peyton (Swift Current Broncos) 150

17. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 149

23. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 143 Musculoskeletal: Right handle (LB) 2. Paupekis, Hayden (Kelowna Rockets) 165

3. Kettles, Peyton (Swift Current Broncos) 165

5. Fiddler, Blake (Edmonton Oil Kings) 162

22. Behm, Nathan (Kamloops blazers) 148 Musculoskeletal: Pull-ups consecutive (max #) 3. Cootes, Braeden (Seattle Thunderbirds) 15

9. Lewandowski, David (Saskatoon Blades) 14

10. Klippenstein, Carter (Brandon Wheat Kings) 14

12. Lafreniere, Tommy (Kamloops blazers) 13

16. Martin, Owen (Spokane Chiefs) 12

19. Schmidt, Cameron (Vancouver Giants) 12

20. Kindel, Benjamin (Calgary Hitmen) 12

22. Paupuis, Hayden (Kelowna Rockets) 11

