



London (AP) Two -time world champion Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the 2025 class of seven cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday. He was accompanied by Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla, the most successful captain of South Africa and the second highest test scorer, Matthew Hayden of Australia, Daniel Vettori from New -Zeeland, Sarah Taylor of England, and Sana Mir, the first woman from Pakistan who was initiated. Advertisement From dreaming like a little girl who one day would even be a ladies team in our country to stand here, initiated into the legends that I am held up long before I ever held a bat or a ball, this is a moment that I could not have imagined, Mir said. Nobody has India in more competitions than Dhoni. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup 2007, 2011 ODI World Cup and stood between the test drive between 18 months in between. He was appointed at the end of 2019 as the ODI and T20 World teams of the decade. Smith became the youngest captain of South Africa at 22. He led in a World Record 109 tests and won 53, including the first series of the Proteas in Australia in 2008-09 in which he played with a broken hand. Amla spent 13 hours scoring the first triple century of South Africa, 311 against England in 2012 in the Oval. He also rose to number 1 in the ODI ranking. Advertisement Hayden was an opening fittings for Australia for 16 years. He briefly took Brian Lara's test record with 380 against Zimbabwe in Perth and hit three centuries while winning the ODI World Cup 2007. Vettori became the youngest man who made his debut for New Zealand in Tests at the age of 18 in 1997, and the left arm spinner was only the third man in history who took 300 test wickets and hit 4,000 points. Taylor put the standard for female wicketkeepers with a record 232 resignation about the formats. She made an important contribution to the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup Double in 2009 in England and another ODI World Cup triumph in 2017. Mir led Pakistan in the team for seven of her 15 years and won two Asian competitions. She started as a Tempo-Bowler, but a stress fracture forced her to switch to off-spin. She withdrew as the leading Wicket-Taker from Pakistan in ODIs and the second highest in T20s. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/article/crickets-hall-fame-inducts-dhoni-194209985.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos