The Athletics Department of the University of Oklahoma announced the hiring of various football staff on Monday, awaiting the approval of the OU Board of Regents this week. Most employees are in the new Front Office of OU, while the Sooners are getting closer to a professional model of university football.

General Manager for Voetbal Jim Nagy, who came to the Sooners in February, added the following individuals to his staff of the front office:

“This is an exciting time for football in Oklahoma,” said Nagy. “It is a deliberate process that the first front office has built in program history and I could not be happier with how it came together. We have a great mix of various backgrounds and complementary skills of both the NFL and the collegial levels and we feel that the cumulative evaluation experience will give us a competitive advantage.

Including Nagy, his staff has 60 years of combined experience in collegial football and 67 years of NFL experience. Together, teams with which they were associated participated in 36 Bowl games and nine Super Bowls, and won five Super Bowl titles.

“I want to credit coach Venables for his support and leadership during this transition time,” Nagy added. “The buy-in from Brent and his coaches has been huge.”

Lake Dawson, Senior Assistant General Manager

After a six-year career at the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts as a broad receiver, Dawson has spent the past 25 years in various NFL scouting and front office roles. He started his career after playing at the Seattle Seahawks (2001-07) as a pro scout/personnel assistant and subsequently assistant director of Pro Staff before moving to the Tennessee Titans (2007-15), where he served as director of Pro Persone-President of Football Activities and vice-prisoners. Dawson was hired in 2016 by the Cleveland Browns as a senior staff leader and by the Buffalo Bills as assistant director of College Scouting in 2017. The accounts later elevated him to Senior Executive of Personnel. A graduate Notre Dame -graduate from 1994, was chosen in the third round of the NFL design of 1994 by Kansas City. He earned his MBA from Indiana in 2022 and follows a doctorate diploma from Memphis.

Taylor Redd, Assistant General Manager

Redd spent six years in the New England Patriots Scouting Department, first as a scouting assistant (2018-20) and then as a scout in the northeastern and midwest area (2020-24). He recently served as a senior consultant at the athlete group. Prior to his time at the Patriots, Redd was the director of player staff and NFL contact person of 2017-18 in Wake Forest. He was also a graduated assistant (2015-17) and a recruitment assistant and offensive quality control employee (2014-15) with the Demon Deacon. Redd served as a student assistant of the offensive coordinator at Bowling Green, where he achieved his bachelor in sports management and company in 2014. He obtained his master in liberal studies from Wake Forest in 2016.

Drew Hill, director of Scouting

Hill, who starts his 12th season in OU and first as director of Scouting, spent the previous 11 years as the Sooners' director of player staff under head coaches Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and Brent Venables. He started his career at the Atlanta Falcons as a university assistant (1998-2000) before he served as assistant director of football activities in Southern Miss (2001-03). In 2004, Fresno State hired him as coordinator of the football activities, a role in which he served eight years before he went to Colorado State as director of player staff for the 2012 and '13 seasons. He graduated from Southern Miss in 2002 with a diploma in sports administration.

Bale Pearson, director of high school Scouting

Pearson, from Tulsa, Okla., Has spent the last three years as football general manager at the US Air Force Academy, where he led the recruitment department and served as a NFL contact person and assistant -quarterbacks coach. He also graduated from Air Force of 2015-17 after his play career at the Academy. He was the Quarterback and a team captain in 2014 and led the Falcons to the supreme command trophy that year. He served as Logistics Readiness Officer of 2016-21 at the US Air Force and worked in the private industry before returning to AFA as general manager of football. Pearson graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in management.

Stacey Ford, director of player staff and conservation

Ford comes to Oklahoma after having spent the last three years in FBS recruitment offices. Last year at UCLA he was director of player staff and for two years before he served as director of recruitment in the state of Washington. He also spent time as a player personnel intern at the Oakland Raiders in the summer of 2016. In between, he was a secondary school coach in Los Angeles of 2016-22, coaching Linebackers at Cathedral High School of 2016-18 before moving to Warren High School to serve as an assistant-head coordator. Ford played outside Linebacker at Tuskegee University, where he graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor's degree in psychology. He also obtained a sports management certificate in 2016 from Sports Management worldwide.

Charlie Parkinson, assistant director of College Scouting

Parkinson's was recently a scouting assistant at the senior bowl of the Reese, evaluating and crossing of 2025 design perspectives. He spent three years (2021-24) with the 33rd team, first served as an explorer and content maker, evaluates university perspectives, and subsequently as a talent assistant and explorer, who provides information to former NFL coaches and managers to support weekly NFL and University Football content. In the summer of 2023, Parkinson's work worked as a football recruitment assistant at his Alma Mater, Amherst College, and was a football recruitment and player staff assistant in Wake Forest last year before he joined the Senior Bowl personnel. He played the defensive end and a tight end of collegial and achieved his bachelor in history in 2023.

Moreover, OU announced on Monday that Jonathan Gress hired as head of football athletic trainer. A Norman resident, Gress, had served since 2019 as director of rehabilitation for the New Orleans Saints, where his primary responsibilities include making and implementing extensive treatment plans for all athletes, development and administration of risk assessments and subsequent injury programs and evaluation of athletic injuries and diseases. In 2018 he joined the saints as an assistant -atletic trainer/physiotherapist and offered support in all aspects of athlete care.

Gress also served as an assistant-athletic trainer/physiotherapist for the Miami Dolphins (2014-18) and at the University of Arizona (2010-14). He obtained master's degrees at the OU Health Sciences Center (2008 in Physical Therapy) and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (2010 in Athletic Training).