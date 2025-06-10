





The PulSnieuwsbrief | This is AthleticsS daily sports newsletter. Register here To receive the wrist directly in your inbox. Good morning! LSUS goes to Mens College World Series. Please blow. While you slept: there are those Thunder There is a frightening bone for this Oklahoma City team. In the midst of their last three NBA playoff series, they have endured brutal losses. Collapse against the nuggets and the pacers. A loss of 42 points for the Timberwolves. And yet, no further bleeding or fallout for the quiet, infallible Juggernuts, especially last night 123-107 victory over the pacers: OKC has not lost any successive matches this late season And has wins with 16, 32 and 43 points after defeats. Forgive the CoachSpeak, but that is literal championship tall, and it is particularly striking for one of the youngest teams of NBAs. As Joe Vardon noted The Thunder has not lost consecutive meaningful matches since November.





Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points And this year has scored 30 or more points in 11 Playoff competitions. He also surpassed 3,000 points of the season last night, making him The 12th player in the NBA history to do this . He also scored 72 points due to his first two final matches, which is a record.





The only disappointing part for OKC last night? The weird, digital logos Super punches on the field . We have to workshop that for Game 3, that's Wednesday. Let's go to another surface: Wait, what? Tennis New Great Rivalry is here The head itself is not shocking: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in five sets yesterday Win the French Open. Alcaraz has now won two straight French open. Impressive, but rather ho-hum, right? The idea betrays the incredible reality that monitored this competition, as implied by the final score: 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Two things I want to emphasize from a Bonkers -Day in Paris: Sinner was one point to win this. A! Alcaraz served in the fourth set, with 40-0 falling while he lagged behind 5-3. Alcaraz +5000 was to win the game after two sets per Betmgm Live Opportunities. Those opportunities feel monumental feels like a cheat.





It has never been clearer that these two players are the future of men's tennis. Five sets, one huge comeback, two tiebreaks, almost six hours. Alcaraz is 22 and Sinner is 23, but both have combined to win the last six Grand Slam titles and seven of the last eight. No moral victories, or whatever, but it seems somewhat unfair that Sinner had to lose yesterday, given his performance. Alcaraz was just that good. The rivalry is now stratospheric, as Charlie Eccleshare wrote Van Roland Garros. Tennis is in a great place. Let's hope these two play at Wimbledon. News to know Kershaw gets angry

Dodgers -Legend Clayton Kershaw was linked to St. Louis yesterday when the Cardinals showed a video of Matt Adams 2014 Playoff Homer Off Kershaw before the team series Final started. After the game a win of 7-3 in which Kershaw threw five innings from one-run Ball Kershaw called the Lloy Bush League, which is a bit hollow for me. The cardinals who walked over trash can responded Kershaw with greatness. That's just fun. See more of Kershaw. Chubb plates

Former browns that run back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Texans today, told competition sources told AthleticsWhich is one of the most intriguing movements of this low season. Chubb was a game changer when he was healthy, although he had sustained seasonal injuries for the past two years. Moreover, our report notes that Chubb had lucrative offers elsewhere and a competition in Houston Koos. More about his fit here. More news Former Mavericks -Coach Don Nelson Roasted the franchise in a rare public appearance, everywhere in the Doni's Wound trade. Read here are comments .

Jobe Bellingham Younger brother of Jude, goes to Borussia Dortmund Just like his brother did in the championship after a breakout year. Also remember his name .



Portugal won the Nation competition title after Defeat Spain on penalties . Naturally Cristiano Ronaldo scored.



MLS and the players' association is still far from World Cup Club wage. See our full report .



Chicago Sky Guard Courtney Vandersloot 36, will miss the rest of the season after she torn her ACL yesterday. Brutal news .



The Canadian open can be the strangest event on the PGA Tour . Yesterday four-hole playoff finish the representative . Do you love the wrist? View our other newsletters. Feedback Loop: Were smooth (usually) on the same page As I expected, the majority of you are wary for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, for obvious reasons: a franchise that is proud of stability and excellence may have the most unpredictable (and talented) strength in his dressing room as a starting quarterback. What could go wrong? There are only two results that I see here: Rodgers remains healthy and plays as a competition on average to above -average Quarterback, and Pittsburgh is pretty good. A play -off berth in perhaps the NFLS -hardest division would be a victory for most, but as Mike Defabo told us last week, Steelers -fans are tired of the Winless Streak after the season. This year it will have to be remarkable to be a local success. Our friends Betmgm Let Pittsburghs win in total at 8.5 to start the season. Hm.





Or the 41-year-old Rodgers is injured, plays irregularly, causes disagreement or regards a political office While the stalkers take care of the proverbial traces of the proverbial traces without a backup plan. If this plays badly, I wonder if Mike Tomlin stays as head coach. Things are tense and Minicamp did not even start. Good vibes! Thank you, as always, for voting. What to view NHL: Oilers at Panthers

8 pm on TNT/Max

Game 3 of what has been an Elite Stanley Cup final so far. Puls Opportunities are -500 for another overtime game. College Baseball: Murray State at Duke

7 pm ets on ESPN+

The last place of the World Series of Mens College is determined here. Murray State is upset, after winning the Ole Miss Regional and the scoring of 19 runs yesterday to force a game 3 in this super regional. Nice baseball. Get tickets for games like this here. Puls Picks Talk to every Sportswriter and they will have stories about scrapping whole stories after an unexpected comeback in a late game. The Pacers Play -Ooff Run, filled with these exact moments, inspired writers from over Athletics To share their best Delete removal stories. Read them here. Extremely useful: Mike Jones has NFL Minicamp storylines Like teams report this week. Well, to get back to this in the coming days. Scott Wheeler returns with a new one 2025 NHL Mock Draft Wrapped after the mowing porter. See the choices. I loved Will Sammon about how Pete Alonso took his game planning to a new level This season outside the season. It was not that long since most thought Masony Would let him walk. Most clicked in the newsletter yesterday: Our story about Aryna Sabalenkas controversial After losing the French open final. Sabalenka returned yesterday. Yesterday the most read on the website: The sinner-alcaraz Live blog became wild. (Top photo: Julian Finney / Getty images)

