Defense -Presentests The credibility of the complainant as final arguments start at Hockey Canada Trial

London, Ont. The complainant in the controversial hockey canada sexual attack test was a “fully appropriate participant” who made up her allegations because she did not want to admit that she chose to be “sexual adventurous” in a hotel room full of men she just met, arguing on Monday at the start of the final arguments.
“We don't submit Shes Shes Simply a fair or reliable witness,” said player Michael McLeod's lawyer, David Humphrey, for a full courtroom.
The central issue in the case is whether the woman, whose identity is covered by a standard publication ban, permitted with sexual activity with McLeod, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote, all members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior Championship Team, in a room in the Delta Armories Hotel.
The five men are not guilty of sexual abuse, while McLeod has not guilty of being a party in a sexual attack because he would encourage his teammates to enter into sexual activities with the complainant when he knew she did not agree.
After hearing evidence for almost six weeks, lawyers started making their last fields on Monday for Justice Maria Carroccia of the Supreme Courtwho has to determine the fate of the five players in what was originally a jury court, but now that a judge-alone is case. The defense teams first go, with arguments that are expected to last until Wednesday.
The complaining met McLeod in Jacks Bar and returned to his room where they had consensual sex, only for several men and then came in, some asked by a group of chat text from McLeod on a three-way way.
De Kroon has claimed that McLeod had a second time with the complainant with the complainant in the bathroom of the hotel rooms; That forenton had sexual intercourse with the complainant in the bathroom; that mcleod, heart and dub oral sex obtained from the woman; Those dubs hit her naked buttocks, and Die Foote did the splits over her head and his genitals all buried her face without her permission.
In a debilitating nine days of witness, the complainant did not physically forced her to do something, nor that she said no to the alleged attacks, but said she never agreed to what happened. She testified that she was drunk and in an autonomous state, acting in the steering machine while she was surrounded by large men she didn't know and who should have known that she did not agree.
Humphrey said on Monday that there are some problems with the credibility and reliability of the complainant as the most important witness of the crowngo as far as describing as a “shame of wealth” for the defense. Based on the testimony of some of the own players of the crown in the hotel room who said the complainant repeatedly demanded to have sex with players who argued Humphrey that the complainant was 'prepared and enthusiastic' all nightA “fully consenting participant” in all sexual activities.
“I indicate that understandably, as her drunkenness decreased, (the complainant) may not want to recognize others, and perhaps for herself, that she had just been sexually adventurous in a hotel room with several men she had just met that night,” Humphrey told Carroccia.
The complainant himself acknowledged under cross examination by the defense that it was possible that they might have demanded sex, but if so, it was due to accepting the “persona” of a “porn star” as a coping mechanism for being in a room with men she didn't know.
That is “ridiculous,” Humphrey said repeatedly on Monday, even raising his voice while he said the word.
“It's just the most bizarre,” he said. “If you are terrified, you will do the minimum, maybe you bend, maybe you are doing the minimum to prevent damage … It is ridiculous to say:” Somehow I have thought with this concept that the way to get out of the room is to invite everyone to have sex with me. “
The complainant initially spoke with the London police in June 2018 after her mother called them and her mother's partner, Hockey Canada. She told the main investigator that she was too drunk to agree with sexual activity, but veteran -detective Steve Newton had his doubts after watching video views that the woman ran on heels.
Newton also viewed videos of mobile phones taken from the complainant by McLeod in the hotel room in which she says she is in order with sexual activity; In one of them she says smiling: “It was all consensual” and “I am sober, that's why I can't do this now.”
The London police reopened their probe in 2022 in the midst of intense public pressure after TSN reported that Hockey Canada had arranged for an unprecedented amount, a lawsuit of $ 3.5 million sexual violence brought against the organization and eight nameless John DIY players. She claimed in that claim that she went with sexual activity because of the intimidating nature of in a room full of men she did not know, something that she did not tell the police in 2018.
Humphrey argued on Monday that, after the police were told about the 'shortcomings' in her 'story', the complainant changed her version of events from 'too drunk to vote in 2018' in 'to terrace' in 2022, which the crown had subsequently accepted as his theory for the criminal case.
Only heart -tested in his own defense and told Carroccia that when he arrived in the room, the complainant was naked and masturbating on a sheet on the floor and asked: “Can anyone come?” He said he asked the woman for a 'bladder, some blowjob,' she said 'yes' or 'sure' and crawled towards him and helped to pull his pants down, to perform oral sex for about 30 seconds.
Hart's lawyer, Megan Savard, on Monday, Carroccia told her client only to be acquitted on the basis of his testimony that she said it was not shocked in cross -hearing and confirmed by her own witnesses of the crown, while she said that the complainant “cannot be trusted” to deliver a report of the room.
“My position is the clear permission of the complainant for this activity in which Mr. Hart was involved was real, enthusiastic and effective,” Savard said.
The complainant himself did not identify heart to the police, but other players testified to the crown they observed that he received oral sex in the room, who seemed to be consensual. Savard intends to claim the crown that because the request of heart was different from what the complainant offered, what vaginal sex was, so that she actually agreed.
“Permission must be unambiguously communicated, it doesn't have to follow a script,” said Savard. “It is not oppressive, opportunistic or inherently problematic to ask oral sex in response to being offered vaginal sex.”
Humphrey Put To the Judge That It was “Fortunate” That MCLEOD DID RECORDT SAYING SAYING SHE Consented to The Sexual Activity With The Men, which described as “Critical Evidence” as it also clearly shows her vertheanour and casts doubt doubt doubt And not just because she says: “I'm sober” in the video.
“I say” just look at her, “said Humphrey. “We have a reliable ability to see her posture and presence in the room: she looks and sounds like she is not significantly influenced by the alcohol at that moment, and she doesn't look like someone who is terrified.”
“Time has proven that Mr. McLeod was right in his instinct to get a registered confirmation of her permission and how she appeared at the time.”
He argued that the text of McLeod was sent to his teammates in a three -way in his room in the early hours of 19 June 2018 in a group chat, was sent at the complainant's request, although she herself said in the stands that despite her memory problems, that did not look like something she would ask for.
After leaving the hotel, the woman returned home where her mother found her in the bathtub and had a hard time to find out from her daughter what had happened.
Understeur of what she had done while she was disined by alcohol and now realized that she was cheating on her boyfriend, the complainant told her mother a “white lie” about the events of the night, Humphrey argued. But when it “snowed” in a criminal investigation after her mother called the police, and the complainant, who testified that she was a people's pleasure, felt that she had no choice but to go along with the trial, Humphrey argued.
After McLeod got the wind from the police who was aware, he followed the complainant on Instagram and sent her that they “straighten out” and make it disappear. The complainant replied that she didn't want to put anyone in trouble.
Humphrey argued on Monday that his client's messages “are completely consistent with a frightened 20-year-old who cannot believe that (the complainant's mother) started all this with the police and he just wanted it to be clarified with the police.”
And there is a similar reasonable explanation why the players were furiously sent to each other in a group chat on 26 June 2018, after Hockey Canada was looking for reports about an alleged sexual attack, Humphrey said. MCLEOD SMS'TE in the chat that the players should all have the same story and not come up with anything.
These were young men whose life turned around hockey and were on their way to play in the NHL, Humphrey said, and they were worried about the consequences of a probe when they believed they had done nothing wrong.
“De Kroon takes the position that the group chat and participation of Mr. McLeod that is the proof of essentially a kind of collusion to promote a false story,” Humphrey said.
“In my entry, meTS completely consistent with the situation of Mr. McLeod and his friends who first hear hockey canada, will investigate, try to understand what all this means and clambering to deal with it. “