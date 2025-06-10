Table tennis through London Sports Festival

After an absence of 250 years, the dictionary agency of the celebrated 18th-century writer Samuel Johnson makes a historic return to his former residence, Dr. Johnson's house in the city of London.

Myths, gods and hidden history. Discover Jonathan Baldocks 0.1%, a new compelling installation in London Mithraeum Bloomberg Space.

Magic. Disappointment. Secrets. Who has the keys to the inner knowledge and what should we do to reach them? A compelling new show that combines magic and masonry from September 2024 is coming to Andaz Liverpool Street.

Take a free lunch talk every Friday in the London Center to learn about London's Historical and Physical Development.

Explore the experiences of Londoners during the Second World War and the effect it had on the city they knew.

Explore British black music in Black Sound London for more than 100 years, a free, interactive exhibition that traces his journey from the Underground to the mainstream.

Experience an enchanting afternoon tea inspired by myths and magic. Enjoy enchanting candies, savory pleasures and whimsical drinks, including cocktails, traditional tea or champagne. A magical treat for all ages!

Experience London by Lily Vanilli on Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge: A Modern Twist On Afternoon Tea, with a March 28 in Rotunda Bar and Lounge.

Come for a delicious brunch at Lucky Cat with their characteristic dishes and bottomless Prosecco. Perfect for catching up with friends or celebrating the weekend in style.

This display will explore City Bridge Foundation, a historical charity whose origin dates from the twelfth century.

City of London Guides offer daily, weekly and monthly walks through the city of London, led by the official experts of the city guide.

One of the most remarkable artists of her generation, Evelyn de Morgan, returns this year to Guildhall Art Gallery in a large exhibition that will premiere two newly restored artworks.

Among the curious old paths of the square mile is a rich Roman history that survives 2000 years of construction, fires and bombing.

From April 19, Ladenhall markets will return popular series of free vintage furniture, fashion and artisan weekend markets to the stunningly covered paved walkways, with 17 market days planned throughout the year.

Discover GAIA by Luke Jerram in the 22 Bishopsgate lobby.

With sculptures from Bhabha and Giacometti, this unique show includes almost a century of art, exploring the body, trauma and human resilience.

The Barbican has launched its Summer 2025 program full of events at its locations, public spaces, outdoors and even in the parking lot.

Our cooking classes are a really unforgettable experience: intimate cooking education in small classes, expert culinary know -how, a delicious meal and inspiration to keep cooking at home!

Feel the sound with the daring new new multi-sensory exhibition experience from the Barbican that explores our relationship with sound and embraces a world of listening.

Vote for the best pubs, restaurants, entertainment spots, sandwich shops, hotels, locations and outdoor spaces in the city of London.

Padel Table Tennis is part of London Sports Festival and is a new emerging sport to try out this summer.

Curator and artist in Residentie Elena Unger and curator and gallerist James Freeman bring more than twelve artists together in the oldest church in Londons for an exhibition of contemporary art.

This Pride Month Rake's Cafe Bar and Ojo de Tigre work together to come up with the colors of Pride Cocktail Series: a wonderfully lively range of all things sweet spicy and sensational.

Discover beautiful outdoor art installations in the city of London during the London Festival of Architecture (LFA).

Throughout the summer, the Homestance Horsebox serves delicious cocktails and food from the restaurant in the heart of Paternoster -Square.

Caud's cafe afternoon tea brings the British tradition and French baked expertise together, with every bite handmade by Le Cordon Bleu Master Chefs.

A Black Cab -Marsschaking schedule is available at Liverpool Street Station Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Discover powerful stories of those affected by the AIDS Pandemie of the eighties – 1990.

This summer, chef Cristian Chino Gonzlez Bold Buenos Aires brings to Eastway Brasserie -Brasserie -Londeid, globally inspired and deeply rooted. A three-month residence in honor of Latin Soul and Boundary-Pushing Culinary Craft.

Become a member of a free lunch -time tour, guided by the curator through the exhibition of the Bank of England Museum, The Future of Money.

Participate in the tour of the LGBTQIA+ collections and discover the stories we are home to.

Pride Month 2025 celebrate at Bishopsgate Institute

Discover the history of LGBTQIA+ Activism in this introductory person.

Discover huts that serve food and drink, sun loungers and a gigantic LED screen to watch live sports and films outside this summer.

Let your creativity shine while exploring your relationship with culture in the city of London through art and stories.

Travel back to the 1970s, when LGBTQ+ lives were shown on the screen with a non -apologetic verve Gusto unthinkable ten years earlier.

The exhibition investigates the parallels between figuration and abstraction in the field of painting and drawing. Seven new artists present work on all four floors of the gallery.

Discover 300 years of architectural history at the Bank of England.

A rotating program of family activities can be on your way to the Roman amphitheater and stories hears about Roman conquests, or making crafts from the Victorian paintings around you.

Free, interactive theater performances by Phosphoros Theater. Suitable for age 12+.

In June and July, a selected series of Jazz -Superstars and international talent will be on stage in the Barbican.

Cheapside Business Alliance is proud to present sounds of the summer, a packed program of musical versions in the entire area.

A week with free versions at St Mary-le-Bow including jazz, choir versions and more.

Making IT Festival Returns for 2025: a three-week celebration of new, original work made by Guildhall Schools Lively and multi-skilled student community, with an eclectic line-up of versions, installations and conversations.

An annual festival of classical and choir music in the historic churches of the square mile.

Explore London's literary past after hours in the house of Dr. Johnson with a glass of prosecco in hand!

The June -Museum Laat in the Bank of England Museum is dedicated to the phenomenon of Swiftonomics: How Taylor Swift's Tours have transformed economies!

This series of exploratory writing workshops invites participants to deal with the rich, complex worlds of sexual subcultures, from nod and queer identity to sex work and hybrid stories in 120 minutes.

Become a member of 2B or not 2B Collective for a Life Drawing Class in Guildhall Art Gallery and enjoy a free drink.

Participate for the next in their series of the Livery Halls tour with CMF artist Sofia Sacco in the Great Chamber in the Charterhouse on June 27, 12:30.

Classical Pride is a festival that celebrates queer classical music, and many of the designs are in the Barbican Center.

An empowering afternoon of breathing, exercise, coaching and connection to combat loneliness and to stimulate the wellness spirit, body and social life.

The Culture Mile Business Improvement District, in collaboration with New London Architecture (NLA), will transform Aldermanbury into a lively outdoor space for peace, play and knowledge exchange as part of the wider London Festival of Architecture.

City Beerfest is back! Delicious beers, delicious street food and live music on the historic Guildhall Yard.

Sir Antonio Pappano performs a concert performance of Strauss Scandalous Opera Salome, with the brilliant soprano Asmik Grigorian in the title role.

These events are an opportunity for residents of the city and the public with a clearance to ensure that unwanted items are reused, recycled or responsibly removed.

Starting in the Roman amphitheater of London, this once explored little part of the Roman city with archaeologist Dr. Andrew Lane. The Tour also visits part of the Roman city wall, before it ends in the rarely accessible remains of the Roman Fortpoort.

Inspired by the Roman temple of Mithras and artifacts that have been discovered on the site, the performance of Insapment offers a powerful reflection on old shrines, time and innovation in a compelling installation that brings film, archeology and contemporary art together.

The annual Cart Markering Ceremony is a freely viewing historical tradition in the city of London, led by a city liver company (the worship company of Carmen).

Participate in the next in our Livery Halls tour with CMF artist George Robarts in the Cutlers Hall on July 29, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the warm summer evenings filled with fantastic films on a gigantic outdoor screen in the Sculpture Court of Barbican.

For more than four decades, Goldsmiths Fair has brought together a selection of the best contemporary jewelers and silversmiths of the UKs.

A long-term charity event, which is celebrating an old law of the Freemans to market sheep on the Thames, free; All to support the collection of funds for the charity of Woolmen and the Mayors on appeal.

Tackle 1500 steps from 22 Bishopsgate and collect money for RNLI.