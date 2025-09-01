Rohit Sharma prepared for Australia tour after acing fitness test, undergoes DXA scan; Gill, Bumrah made available for Asia Cup





India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is ready to return to the international cricket for the ODI tour by Australia later this year after he had accepted the fitness test for the season in the BCCI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit is no longer in action since the IPL 2025 season. Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Links, and Shubman Gill in the BCCI Center of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru (PTI) Halfway through the season for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL earlier this summer, Rohit announced his retirement to Test Cricket. The development only came two weeks before the selection meeting for the tour through England, and in the mid -months of enormous speculation about his future in the international cricket. Although the BCCi confirmed in their social media post for Rohit at the time of his test retirement that he would remain the ODI skipper, questions about his position in the size in August, after the end of India in England. In fact, a media report even hinted that after the Australia ODI tour in October he could withdraw from 50-over cricket, whereby the BCCI will probably emphasize its domestic participation to keep him relevant for selection for the ODI World Cup in 2027. Although he still has to tackle the rumors, Rohit has cleared the mandatory fitness test, according to a report in the PTI. Although Rohit has no immediate assignments after his retirement of test and T20Is, the senior opener could travel to Australia in October for an ODI series. In preparation for the Tour, he will probably appear for India A against Australia A in three one -day competitions in Kanpur on 30 and 5 October. However, the captain of India will continue to wait for confirmation of the selection for the Tour. The report added: “Rohit will probably stay in the city for a few days to train at De Coe.” Gill, Bumrah Clear Fitness Test prior to Asia Cup India test captain Shubman Gill also knew the fitness test prior to the Asia Cup, for which he was appointed vice -captain. The 25-year-old had previously been pulled out of the Duleep trophy, where he was called the North Zone captain because of fever, and rested in his hometown in recent days. Teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Wicketkeeper-Batter Jitesh Sharma, who are also part of the Asia Cup team, passed the fitness parameters. Apart from the now standard yo-yo test, a DXA scan, a simplified method for testing bone density, was also done during the fitness test. The PTI report added that Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur also pass the test in the COE without any alarm. Jaiswal and Sundar are on the standby list for the continental tournament, which starts on September 9 in the VAE, while Thakur will remain in Bengaluru to lead the West Zone in the semi -final of the Duleep Trophy against the central zone from 4 September. Other members of the Asia Cup Squad – Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Riyan Parag (Standby), all of whom were part of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals for their respective zonal teams, will probably appear in a separate fitness test.

