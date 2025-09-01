



Norfolk from. -The old hockey team of Dominion Field won its first game of the season on Sunday with a 6-0 triumph over William & Mary. Apart from a heavy loss in extension against VCU last Friday, the monarchs came strong and ready to play against the tribe, the monarchs came out strongly with a trio goals in the first period of Josie Painter, Cosima Perleth and Mackenzie Olsommer to mark their first points as a monarch. We were happy with how the group responded after Friday. Today it was about implementing our game plan with energy and discipline, and I think we did that well. It was a good step forward for us. Said Odu head coach Andrew Griffiths. Odu got on the board when the painter took a rebound of a shot by Amelie Zielcke for the 1-0 lead. Perleth made it 2-0 less than two minutes later from an assist from Avery Jackson. With back-to-back penalty corners and shots through Zielck, Perleth and a shot from first-year student Isabella Decesaris, Olsommer was able to make contact with Sian Emslie and in the net ending to complete the first quarter. Odu continued to test the W&M goalkeeper Alexandra The Jesus in the second period with shots of Emslie, Zalewski and Painter, but ODU surpasses W&M 4-2 in the second quarter, but was unable to find the back of the net and took a 3-0 lead during the break. With a penalty corner to Serena Langendoen, Zeilcke was able to find Perleth with an open look to beat the W&M keeper with another monarch count followed by a barrage of shots in the rest of the quarter. Two tribal players were booked early in the fourth quarter with green cards and a third player received a yellow card with less than five minutes in the game. The monarchs benefited with two more goals from Emslie, making it 5-0 ODU with four minutes left while Josi John completed the score in the last minute for a 6-0 final. Were proud of the way our team recovered. We focused on sharper in both circles, and that turned out. William & Mary competed hard, and games like these give us valuable lessons while we continue to build strength. Said Coach Griffiths Five different ODU players found their way to the score column, where Perleth noted her first two goals as prince. Molkenboar took a team-high eight shots, followed by Emslie with seven and Zielcke with five. Suus Broers played the full 60 minutes before her first clean sheet of the season. Odu surpassed the Stam, 37-3 and took 14 criminal corners without giving one to the visitors. With the victory, the monarchs improve to 56-21 in the all-time series. The monarchs go on the road while they go on the road on 5 September at 5 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2025/08/31/odu-field-hockey-wins-first-home-game-of-the-season-6-0-against-wandm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos