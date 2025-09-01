Chairman of England Athletics, Gary Shaughnessy CBE, took on the challenge of taking part in 30 sports in 30 days in September, including bowling and kayaking, sailing and golfing, dance and trampoling.

Three of the days will visit Gary and England Athletics – Helloed Clubs – he will try wheelchair racing on 15 September in Sutton & District Athletics Club, Trackloop on September 18 in Newbury Athletics Club and Hammer will throw Athletics Track on 25 September.

Gary was diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2015, at the age of 48, giving him a view of long-term decline.

He told us more about life with the condition, the symptoms and the stigma around it:

Parkinson's is an unusual state. Many people are touched by it, have family members with it, but so on, but still many people don't know much about the condition. The traditional image is of an old man who is vibrating, and Tremors affect about three -quarters of people with the condition.

However, many have no tremor and have a variety of 48+ symptoms. Many people are still of working age when the diagnosis. For example, I was 48 when I was diagnosed, and was an almost friend in the thirty and recently gave birth to twins when she was diagnosed.

The condition is also very variable. People can be surprised that the person who only laughed and joked for a few hours, before it now has the masked face that is characteristic of Parkinson's and may even seem to close.

Stress seems to be a very negative force for people with Parkinson's. People can suffer with painful cramps, balance problems, loss of trust, sleep disorders, hallucinations, memory problems, speech and vocal challenges, cognitive problems and more.

Stigma can also be a problem. It is called a disease, but you can't catch it from us! Most people are brilliant with me – however empathetic, not sympathetic, and the more people know, the better it will be!

A new prospect

A few months after life with the situation, his wife, Janet, convinced him to concentrate on what you can do, not what you can't do, and a Parkinsons nurse told him that sports and exercise can actually delay the progress of the condition.

Since then, Gary has worked hard to get fit and to increase awareness of the benefits of sports and exercise for people who live with Parkinson's.

He has now run 60 marathons, including 10 in 10 days last year, became a long -distance record holder on a long -distance and taken it to Arc Super Triathlon.

This year, Gary is trying to strengthen the message that almost everyone can practice and benefit from this, which leads to these 30 sports in 30 days challenge:

I have acknowledged that the marathons and the extreme events I do cannot feel realistic for many who have the condition, so I want to get the message that almost all exercises is good and that if you enjoy it, you will continue to do it.

Increase awareness

Gary wants to use his platform as chairman of the Athletics of England to emphasize major causes, such as increasing the consciousness of Parkinsons:

My role gives me the opportunity to understand much more about how powerful sport can be for both physical and mental health and to recognize the role of cornerstone sports such as athletics.

I have the chance to use my experience to benefit the sport and to use what I learn from people in the sport to benefit others. My position gives me a voice and it is important that I use that wisely.

The advice that the Parkinsons nurse Gary gave about the exercise to delay the progress of his condition not only had physical benefits, but also helped him in terms of his mentality:

That information was really useful in itself, but the advantage was much deeper. By exercising, I take some control back from Parkinson's. It is a ruthless state, but I can and must reduce it.

I was lucky to have had a wonderful decade, despite the situation, and met many inspiring people – in the community of Parkinson's, in sport, everywhere. For me this created my motto live life, Love Life, Beat Parkinson's.

Read more about Gary's 30 in 30 Challenge here

