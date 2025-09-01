



Do we have all our breath back? Sportsability landed in the 19th, and if you were there you know why it took so long to recover in the best possible way. For our newest tradition in a disability cricket, the Spitfire ground became a canvas of activity. Cricket ball bouncing over the outfield. Football led with characteristic energy through the Charlton Upbeats. Boccia competitions that make crownroen bowls look tame. A festival zone full of inflatables from Gladiator Duels to Head-Basketball, LeBron itself would not have watched out of place. The only thing that is missing? Drones, grounded when the wind stopped playing. Not that someone was of the opinion; Between the Oriole Cafs sausage rolls (recipe still whispered around) and the huge scale of the day, nobody let themselves feel briefly. And if words can't completely capture it, the photos talk better than we could ever. The games gave us the background, but the people gave us the story of the pure song that came together. More than 70 participants came from every corner of Kent and behind them, parents who double as drivers, motivators and the very best side activities cheerleaders. Healthcare providers who have as much confidence as Kit. Coaches who give more energy than any Double Expresso could collect. Ground and support staff, stitch the entire show together. Each played their part, and together they turned a big idea into something unforgettable. The feedback was genuine warm words that wore further than the walkie talkies. Families thanked us when the thanks are really of them. They are those who made sure that participants could be there, admitted and shine. Just had the luck to give the stage. And although sportability may have felt a one -day festival, it is part of a larger story. Our Super 1s -Hubs try to replicate the pleasure every week, with financed support from the Lords Taverners that they are rooted in cricket, but open the door for much more laughter, friendships and the chance to try crazy games alongside cover drives. This autumn that story is growing again, with a brand new Canterbury Hub that launches 2 October at St Anselms School. Can you even afford to miss it? As mentioned, with incredible support from our partners at Lords Taverners, our Hub network expanded with Canterbury that adds to our growing portfolio of inclusive cricket in Kent and Southeast London.

With three thriving handicap clubs that are already in use, it is now the perfect time to participate and just have some fun! Register your interest below and we will soon be in contact with contact! Click here to enlarge: As an alternative, find a club in your area: Handicaphubs or contact Pete Henney

