Sports
Nau Football falls to Arizona State, 38-19, in season opener
19
0-1, 0-0
38
Winner
1-0, 0-0
0-1, 0-0
19
38
1-0, 0-0
Winner
|Team
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|F
|
|0
|6
|7
|6
|19
|
|14
|3
|14
|7
|38
Summary of the game: Football | | Stayson Isobe, Nau Athletic Communications
Tempe, Ariz. (August 30, 2025) No. 19/18 Northern Arizona had his highly ranked FBS-opponent in program history with his highest ranked season opener, 38-19, to No. 11/11 Arizona State on Saturday evening in Mountain America Stadium.
“I thought our boys fought and played extremely hard as a team, especially after we have established the first few minutes,” said head coach Brian Wright. “I sometimes saw a good unity defense, played a few games about attacks and special teams that kept us in the game for a while. I thought we were here and there a few plays to really be in it with an excellent football team.”
The Sun Devils, the reigning BIG 12 champions, scored touchdowns on their first two discs and never looked back in placing their seventh victory in eight games that go back to last season. The state of Arizona was 458 Yards total violation, compared to 331 for Nau.
By falling behind at 14-0, Nau could not benefit from early chances. After Nau was three and out to start the evening, Arizona stated the field and closed his five-games, 49-Yard opening ride with a 6-year Raleek Brown Touchdown Run.
Kolbe Katsis The subsequent kick -off 42 Yards returned to start Nuus Drive near midfield, but the lumbar jackets did not succeed in bringing a first down for the second consecutive ride. Nau's defense then seemed to get off the field after one Ramere Davis Bag that placed the state of Arizona in a third and long situation, only for the Sun Devils to convert a fake point to extend their drive.
After the 34-meter conversion of Brown in fourth place, Sam Leavitt joined Jordyn Tyson for the first of two touchdowns on the night from 19 meters, so that the home team got a 14-0 lead in the game 10 minutes.
Nau's attack found his rhythm on his third ride and riding eight plays together to go into the 5-year line of the Arizona State. The ride was fueled by a disputed 28-yard completion of Ty Pennington Unpleasant Isaiah EastmanNau, however, turned the ball on Downs despite the fact that they had four goals downs.
The 'Jacks got on the board early in the second quarter after a field goal of 31 meters Samuel HunsakerCutting the Sun Devils' Lead to 14-3. After the teams had traded four consecutive three and outs, the Sun Devils extended their lead to 17-3 with the 36-Yard Field goal of Jesus Gomez with 1:55 in the first half.
Nau demolished in a second Hunsaker Field goal, this time from 46 meters before he entered the dressing room. Pennington found Jayson Raines For back-to-back completies of 17 and 14 meters to open the last ride of half of the lumberjack, and on the fourth and 6, Pennington Katsis hit an 18-year cross route to set up the boot of Hunsaker.
After he started the game with 138 Yards on his TouchDown drives, Arizona State only succeeded 77 Yards on the last five discs of the first half.
The Sun Devils held a 17-6 rest for the rest time and laid some distance between them and the 'Jacks in the third quarter by making a few TouchDown drives of more than 70 garden. Leavitt interrupted both discs with touchdown scampers, first opened the second half with a 52-yard score and closed the third quarter with a touchdown of 18 meters.
Between the scores of Leavitt Nau climbed short within 24-13 halfway through the third quarter with Nason Coleman's First career touchdown. The 'Jacks cashed in a nine-play, 75-Yard Drive immediately after the first touchdown of Leavitt when Pennington Coleman hit the left flat. The touchdown was not only the first of Coleman, but it was also the first career reception of the Byu transfer.
Both teams added a late touchdown in the last three minutes of the game to close the score. Leavitt and Tyson connected for a score of 16 meters and Kenveon Stone Ponst in a 1 meter run.
Leavitt completed 25-of-39 passes for 257 yards. He threw the two touchdowns to Tyson, which amounted to a total of 12 receptions for 141 yards, and was intercepted once in the fourth quarter Michael Beresford.
For Nau, Pennington hit 22-out-35 for 204 yards in the air. His primary goals were Katsis (six receptions, 76 yards) and Jayson Raines (Five receptions, 71 meters) where the latter debuts its lumberjacks.
Davively, Davis De Houthakkers suffered a career-high nine tackles in his first career start. He was good for one of the two pockets of Nau, with Travis Arena the other posts.
Nau (0-1) seems to continue to defend the dome next Saturday 6 September, when the 'Jacks-Gastheer Utah Tech has won seven consecutive games at 2 p.m. that will go back until 2023 in the Walkup Skydome.
Stay informed of football in Noordariazona by following the lumberjacksXAndInstagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://nauathletics.com/news/2025/8/30/nau-football-falls-to-arizona-state-38-19-in-season-opener.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama
- Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump
- AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams
- Kansas and Missouri have increased lean meat allergies caused by mites bites | kcur
- Afghanistan earthquake: a disaster that is doubled by Trump's help World news
- PM Modi likely to visit Manipur soon, the two parties hope that he will hear them | Political pulse news
- The UK is due to a new sale in the government bond market as the pound weakens | Gild
- US Tariff threatens massive loss of work in India
- The woman said the prey of Chinese students raped before the second attack | BBC News
- Social relationship associated with improved health and reduced risk of early death
- Queen Camilla rejected an attacker with her shoe
- The question of Sri Mulyani resigned has appeared since the Jokowi era