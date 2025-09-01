Next game: Utah Tech 9/6/2025 | 2 p.m. September 6 (Sat) / 2:00 pm Utah Tech History

Tempe, Ariz. (August 30, 2025) No. 19/18 Northern Arizona had his highly ranked FBS-opponent in program history with his highest ranked season opener, 38-19, to No. 11/11 Arizona State on Saturday evening in Mountain America Stadium.

“I thought our boys fought and played extremely hard as a team, especially after we have established the first few minutes,” said head coach Brian Wright . “I sometimes saw a good unity defense, played a few games about attacks and special teams that kept us in the game for a while. I thought we were here and there a few plays to really be in it with an excellent football team.”

The Sun Devils, the reigning BIG 12 champions, scored touchdowns on their first two discs and never looked back in placing their seventh victory in eight games that go back to last season. The state of Arizona was 458 Yards total violation, compared to 331 for Nau.

By falling behind at 14-0, Nau could not benefit from early chances. After Nau was three and out to start the evening, Arizona stated the field and closed his five-games, 49-Yard opening ride with a 6-year Raleek Brown Touchdown Run.

Kolbe Katsis The subsequent kick -off 42 Yards returned to start Nuus Drive near midfield, but the lumbar jackets did not succeed in bringing a first down for the second consecutive ride. Nau's defense then seemed to get off the field after one Ramere Davis Bag that placed the state of Arizona in a third and long situation, only for the Sun Devils to convert a fake point to extend their drive.

After the 34-meter conversion of Brown in fourth place, Sam Leavitt joined Jordyn Tyson for the first of two touchdowns on the night from 19 meters, so that the home team got a 14-0 lead in the game 10 minutes.

Nau's attack found his rhythm on his third ride and riding eight plays together to go into the 5-year line of the Arizona State. The ride was fueled by a disputed 28-yard completion of Ty Pennington Unpleasant Isaiah Eastman Nau, however, turned the ball on Downs despite the fact that they had four goals downs.

The 'Jacks got on the board early in the second quarter after a field goal of 31 meters Samuel Hunsaker Cutting the Sun Devils' Lead to 14-3. After the teams had traded four consecutive three and outs, the Sun Devils extended their lead to 17-3 with the 36-Yard Field goal of Jesus Gomez with 1:55 in the first half.

Nau demolished in a second Hunsaker Field goal, this time from 46 meters before he entered the dressing room. Pennington found Jayson Raines For back-to-back completies of 17 and 14 meters to open the last ride of half of the lumberjack, and on the fourth and 6, Pennington Katsis hit an 18-year cross route to set up the boot of Hunsaker.

After he started the game with 138 Yards on his TouchDown drives, Arizona State only succeeded 77 Yards on the last five discs of the first half.

The Sun Devils held a 17-6 rest for the rest time and laid some distance between them and the 'Jacks in the third quarter by making a few TouchDown drives of more than 70 garden. Leavitt interrupted both discs with touchdown scampers, first opened the second half with a 52-yard score and closed the third quarter with a touchdown of 18 meters.

Between the scores of Leavitt Nau climbed short within 24-13 halfway through the third quarter with Nason Coleman's First career touchdown. The 'Jacks cashed in a nine-play, 75-Yard Drive immediately after the first touchdown of Leavitt when Pennington Coleman hit the left flat. The touchdown was not only the first of Coleman, but it was also the first career reception of the Byu transfer.

Both teams added a late touchdown in the last three minutes of the game to close the score. Leavitt and Tyson connected for a score of 16 meters and Kenveon Stone Ponst in a 1 meter run.

Leavitt completed 25-of-39 passes for 257 yards. He threw the two touchdowns to Tyson, which amounted to a total of 12 receptions for 141 yards, and was intercepted once in the fourth quarter Michael Beresford .

For Nau, Pennington hit 22-out-35 for 204 yards in the air. His primary goals were Katsis (six receptions, 76 yards) and Jayson Raines (Five receptions, 71 meters) where the latter debuts its lumberjacks.

Davively, Davis De Houthakkers suffered a career-high nine tackles in his first career start. He was good for one of the two pockets of Nau, with Travis Arena the other posts.

Nau (0-1) seems to continue to defend the dome next Saturday 6 September, when the 'Jacks-Gastheer Utah Tech has won seven consecutive games at 2 p.m. that will go back until 2023 in the Walkup Skydome.

