Tennis Star gives Boy his cap after jerking video at US Open Goes Viral | Our open tennis 2025





The Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak met the young boy who seemed to have thrown a cap away from him by a man in the crowd at the end of an open competition in the US in New York. Register: Au Breaking News -e -Mail Majchrzak appealed to his followers of social media to help the boy find after images of him who tried to give his cap to the young person at the end of his second round match went viral. Before the boy got the chance to take the hat, apparently a man's right Stuck out and grabbed it before he quickly placed it in a bag. The boy seemed to argue with the man and then with Majchrzak to get it back. Majchrzak was busy signing signatures for other members of the crowd at that time and the boy was left empty -handed. Kamil Majchrzak met the young boy who had recently taken the hat from him in the US Open. A happy ending, this is what it's all about. Protect this man at all costs.

Majchrzak, Poland, not a 2-ranked men's player, turned to social media to detect the young fan, and later appeared in an Instagram post with the boys who were only called Brock. The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and a heads-up in the Weekend promotion Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day! read the caption. Brock was seen in a similar cap that apparently had been thrown away from him. Today after warming up I had a nice meeting. You recognize [the cap]? Majchrzak wrote. The 29-year-old, arranged 79 in the world, won his opening match at Flushing Meadows before recovering from two sets to defeat the ninth seed Karen Khachanov in a meeting between the second round that turned out to be one of the disruptions of the tournament so far. But his run ended on Saturday when he was forced to retire Hurt halfway through his next game against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi.

