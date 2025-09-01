Sports
Why some judges play in tennis … and others do the opposite
New York players will tell you that a left-handed tennis is considered a considerable advantage. The angle that can be served on the left to the backhand of the right-handed on the advertisement court is almost mythical in its effectiveness.
That was clearly in the spirit of Toni Nadal when he famous suggested that his cousin Rafael Nadal played left -handed. Nadal is naturally right -handed. But during his illustrious tennis career, he was a Lefty.
World No. 5 Jack Draper grew up with aliens Nadal and is one of a number of players who are right -handed but playing left -handed.
“I write right -handed, I kick a ball with the right foot, I do everything right -handed,” said Draper this year in Indian Wells, California. “When I was younger, I always hit a wall, and I just grabbed the left hand. That is the way I always did it. I could never throw my left hand until I was about 15. I really had to work on it, which is strange because of my serve. I don't know, just a strange man.”
Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber also did the other right-handed, but played tennis with her left. Cam Norrie, who played Novak Djokovic in the US Open third round Friday, has that too.
But some players who could have been left -handed eventually played with their right side, including the American Tommy Paul, who lost in the third round on Saturday evening.
“It's a bit weird,” Paul told reporters in the US Open. “I am completely confused. I write left -handed, I eat left -handed, brush my teeth left -handed. But I play all my sport right -handed and I kick the right foot. I wish I had [played left-handed]It would have been nice.
“I am so overboard there. I think when they handed me a racket, I just packed it in my right hand. My mother is the same. My mother plays all her sports well and writes Lefty. My brother is completely Lefty, and my sister is completely good. So we are all the way everywhere.” Then said that Draper was right -handed but played left -handed, he added: “I wish I was like that.”
From 10% to 12% of the world's population is left -handed, including 11 of the top 100 male players and only seven of the top 100 women.
Some players are the ambidexter, such as Maria Sharapova, the five -time big winner, who always hit some shots left -handed when they were pushed out of position. As a young teenager, Sharapova even experimented with the good left -handed playing, but in the end she went back to right -handed. Or Marion Bartoli, who does most things left -handed but served right -handed and hit the ball with two hands on both sides.
Leylah Fernandez, the Canadian who finished at the US Open in 2021, could have been left or right -handed. “I can do a few things with my right hand,” she said in New York. “I prefer to throw a baseball with my right hand and sign with my right hand, but I write essays with my left hand. I'm pretty strange. It's just what is self -evident to me. Tennis was always left -handed.”
Other players, rather surprising, were left -handed in most things, but chose to play tennis with their right hand. Maureen Connolly was encouraged by her coach to switch from left to right, while the Australians Ken Rosewall and Margaret Court were encouraged to play right -handed by their respective fathers.
It didn't hurt them; Connolly won nine slams in the 1950s when Tennis was still officially amateur; Rosewall won eight Singles Majors and Court won 24, and put her joint top of the all time alongside Djokovic.
When Borna Coric, the Croatian player, first started playing tennis, his father told the coach that he did everything with his left hand. But when he was asked to pick up the racket, Coric surprised his father.
“Unfortunately I did it with my right,” Coric told Tennis Majors. Spaniards Carlos Moya and Paula Badosa are both left -handed people in life, but right -handed on the field, with Badosa who once told a tennis canal that “maybe a better player would have been if I had been a lifty.”
And sometimes players switch for other reasons.
Roger Taylor of Great Britain, a left-handed serve-and-volley expert who reached the semi-final of Wimbledon in the sixties and seventies, suffered in life in shoulder problems and learned to serve right-handed to play in senior events.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/46122477/us-open-2025-left-handed-tennis-players-righties-lefties-nadal-draper-norrie
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama
- Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump
- AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams
- Kansas and Missouri have increased lean meat allergies caused by mites bites | kcur
- Afghanistan earthquake: a disaster that is doubled by Trump's help World news
- PM Modi likely to visit Manipur soon, the two parties hope that he will hear them | Political pulse news
- The UK is due to a new sale in the government bond market as the pound weakens | Gild
- US Tariff threatens massive loss of work in India
- The woman said the prey of Chinese students raped before the second attack | BBC News
- Social relationship associated with improved health and reduced risk of early death
- Queen Camilla rejected an attacker with her shoe
- The question of Sri Mulyani resigned has appeared since the Jokowi era