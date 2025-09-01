Why some judges play in tennis … and others do the opposite

New York players will tell you that a left-handed tennis is considered a considerable advantage. The angle that can be served on the left to the backhand of the right-handed on the advertisement court is almost mythical in its effectiveness.

That was clearly in the spirit of Toni Nadal when he famous suggested that his cousin Rafael Nadal played left -handed. Nadal is naturally right -handed. But during his illustrious tennis career, he was a Lefty.

World No. 5 Jack Draper grew up with aliens Nadal and is one of a number of players who are right -handed but playing left -handed.

“I write right -handed, I kick a ball with the right foot, I do everything right -handed,” said Draper this year in Indian Wells, California. “When I was younger, I always hit a wall, and I just grabbed the left hand. That is the way I always did it. I could never throw my left hand until I was about 15. I really had to work on it, which is strange because of my serve. I don't know, just a strange man.”

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber also did the other right-handed, but played tennis with her left. Cam Norrie, who played Novak Djokovic in the US Open third round Friday, has that too.

Twenty-two times Major Champion Rafael Nadal is perhaps the most famous right-wing-left in the sport. Adam Pretty/Getty images

But some players who could have been left -handed eventually played with their right side, including the American Tommy Paul, who lost in the third round on Saturday evening.

“It's a bit weird,” Paul told reporters in the US Open. “I am completely confused. I write left -handed, I eat left -handed, brush my teeth left -handed. But I play all my sport right -handed and I kick the right foot. I wish I had [played left-handed]It would have been nice.

“I am so overboard there. I think when they handed me a racket, I just packed it in my right hand. My mother is the same. My mother plays all her sports well and writes Lefty. My brother is completely Lefty, and my sister is completely good. So we are all the way everywhere.” Then said that Draper was right -handed but played left -handed, he added: “I wish I was like that.”

From 10% to 12% of the world's population is left -handed, including 11 of the top 100 male players and only seven of the top 100 women.

Some players are the ambidexter, such as Maria Sharapova, the five -time big winner, who always hit some shots left -handed when they were pushed out of position. As a young teenager, Sharapova even experimented with the good left -handed playing, but in the end she went back to right -handed. Or Marion Bartoli, who does most things left -handed but served right -handed and hit the ball with two hands on both sides.

Leylah Fernandez, the Canadian who finished at the US Open in 2021, could have been left or right -handed. “I can do a few things with my right hand,” she said in New York. “I prefer to throw a baseball with my right hand and sign with my right hand, but I write essays with my left hand. I'm pretty strange. It's just what is self -evident to me. Tennis was always left -handed.”

Other players, rather surprising, were left -handed in most things, but chose to play tennis with their right hand. Maureen Connolly was encouraged by her coach to switch from left to right, while the Australians Ken Rosewall and Margaret Court were encouraged to play right -handed by their respective fathers.

Recent Citi Open winner Leylah Fernandez says she can do some things with her right side, some with her left, but plays left -handed in tennis. Will Oliver/Shutterstock

It didn't hurt them; Connolly won nine slams in the 1950s when Tennis was still officially amateur; Rosewall won eight Singles Majors and Court won 24, and put her joint top of the all time alongside Djokovic.

When Borna Coric, the Croatian player, first started playing tennis, his father told the coach that he did everything with his left hand. But when he was asked to pick up the racket, Coric surprised his father.

“Unfortunately I did it with my right,” Coric told Tennis Majors. Spaniards Carlos Moya and Paula Badosa are both left -handed people in life, but right -handed on the field, with Badosa who once told a tennis canal that “maybe a better player would have been if I had been a lifty.”

And sometimes players switch for other reasons.

Roger Taylor of Great Britain, a left-handed serve-and-volley expert who reached the semi-final of Wimbledon in the sixties and seventies, suffered in life in shoulder problems and learned to serve right-handed to play in senior events.