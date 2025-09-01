Veldhockey is declining the competitive match at no. 16 Rutgers





Next game: at Boston University 9/5/2025 | 4 p.m. ESPN+ September 5 (Fri) / 4 p.m. bee Boston University Final score: Vermont 0, #16 Rutgers 2 Burlington, vt. The Catamounts (0-2, 0-0 AE) fell on the No. 16 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0 B1G), 2-0, in their second regular season match on Sunday afternoon on Moulton Winder Field. Related Link Box score Coach's quote “We came out strong today and created some good opportunities,” said head coach Kate Pfeifer . “I was happy that I saw a lot of improvement in our ball pressure and counter -attack decisions. This group really has fights that we need when we go out.” How it happened During the first 30 minutes of the game, both teams held strongly defensive, where neither teams placed the hockey ball in the goal.

In the 32nd minute, Rutgers Senior Defender Puck Winter converted a penalty stroke to put the Scarlet Knights on the board.

The catamounts responded with an attacking push and took on different shots on goal Maddie Priestlijk ” Consu de Castro And Veerle Nijhuis In the 33rd minute.

Rutgers doubled their lead in the 38th minute when second -year attacker Sophie Kuiper scored her first goal of the season from an assist from Olivia Fraticelli.

Leave in the third quarter, UVM -goalkeeper Mess Made a series of impressive rescues on Ashley Arnold and Maddie Kidd from Rutgers, who kept the shortage at 20 in favor of the Scarlet Knights. In the box score The Catamountshad a total of like -like shots on Doel, with four from Junior Forward Consu de Castro .

Mess Seven Rescuers on nine shots confronted.

Eight different Rutgers players registered at least one shot on goal.

The Scarlet Knightshad eight penalty corners, to the Catamount's Three. Next The catamounts have their first road race on Friday 5 September. ESPN+. Follow @uvfieldhky on Instagram, X and Facebook for news and updates about the Vermont Field Hockey program and visit Uvmathletics.com.

