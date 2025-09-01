Sports
ITTF launches the reform of the historical constitution: a collective step towards the next century of table tennis
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has launched a historical process to reform the Constitution, so that the first step in introduction is markedFresh new ITTF statutes for the next century party of the sport.
This initiative is rooted in theMandate of the annual General Meeting of 2025 (AGM)The highest administrative body of the ITTF, where membership overwhelmingly approved a resolution, proposed by the ITTF council of directors, for the Federation to carry out an extensive renewal of its articles of association. The resolution called on the ITTF to modernize its administrative framework, so that it more accurately reflects the evolution of table tennis, as well as the challenges and opportunities of the world in which we live.
The process starts with the Constitution, the fundamental document that controls the entire ITTF structure. The new constitution will be formed by the members and for the members of the Global Table Tennis Family. The reform will also be tailored to the celebrations of theITTF Centenary in 2026Making this process both an uninhibited milestone and a future -oriented moment for the global table tennis community.
To guaranteeFull impartialityITTF leadership has completely removed itself from the reform. The process is fully entrusted and coordinated by Dr. Andrs Constantin, ITTF newly appointed board manager.
A reform built on values
The process is anchored in a series of leading values:
- Transparency Documents, timelines and results are openly shared in every phase of the process.
- Inclusionity Every Continental Federation, Member Association (MA) and civil servant have useful options for contributing. This is not a top-down rewriting; It is a created constitution in which each member is owned.
- Independence The process is secured, fully entrusted to the ITTF Governance Manager for impartiality.
- Responsibility ITTF Family Feedback will receive recognition and a motivated response, ensuring that input is not only collected but also acted.
- Future readiness Proposals will be measured on the basis of best practices and sustainability in the long term, so that the sport is prepared for the next century.
Starting with the Constitution is not only practical, but also methodologically healthy: it is the scene for coherent and meaningful reform.
Constitutional reform is not just about drawing up a legal text, it is about trust, legitimacy and shaping the future together, Dr. Andrs Constantin, ITTF Governance Manager. By entering participation in each step, we ensure that the new ITTF constitution is really from the ITTF family.
A participatory process designed for meaningful input
The reform was deliberately designed as one of the most participatory processes in ITTF history. Multiple and complementary channels will ensure that participation is not symbolic, but useful and impactful. These include:
- Regional dialogues
- Regional meetings under Chatham House rules and with interpretation support
- Summary reports of published regional dialogues, the summary of important proposals and various views.
- Direct involvement
- Anonymous feedback form for submitting official proposals (open to all MAS).
- One-on-one consultation for stakeholders looking for tailor-made guidance.
- Accessibility and translation
- Summaries of ordinary language, working translations, interpretation support and accessible formats for all important documents.
- Transparency mechanisms
- Public comment log (following every entry, the source and how it was tackled).
- Summary reports after each phase.
Participation is the core of this process, Dr. said Constantin. We not only open the door, we actively build several paths to ensure that everyone can contribute meaningfully everywhere and reflect their voice in the outcome.
About the Processor
Dr. Andrs Constantin is the ITTF Governance Manager. Dr. Constantin was born and raised in Argentina and is a lawyer who has been trained at Universidad Torcuato di Tella (Argentina) and holds both a Master of Laws and a PhD in Legidical Sciences of Georgetown University (US).
He has worked and collaborated with the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, and provides legal and policy advice to governments in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. He has led high-impact initiatives, supported strategic lawsuits and facilitates multi-stakeholder involvement in various sectors.
Dr. Constantin also serves as a guest professor of law to Universidad Torcuato di Tella and has served as deputy professor of law at the University of Georgetown. His background in legal systems and cultural contexts informs his interdisciplinary approach of rules -based, transparent and fair administration.
My responsibility is to limit a neutral, rigorous and accessible process, Dr. concluded Constantin. We will meet stakeholders where they, linguistically and practically areregionically, and we will clearly publish evidence of how their input forms the text. Anchored in the AGM mandate and tailored to our centenary, this is an extraordinary opportunity to renew the ITTF, together, and for the future of table tennis.
About the ITTF -Eulst
Founded in 1926, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) will soon celebrate its centenary, so that the global development of table tennis is formed for 100 years. From the first world championships in London to one of the world's largest international federations with 227 member associations, the ITTF has led the sports trip through a century. The centenary will be emphasized by the ITTF World Championships 2026 in London, which returns to the birthplace of both the federation and the world championships, in a celebration of history, unity and the sports whistle.
Get involved by visiting the ITTF Centenary Constitutional Reform Dedicated webpage.
