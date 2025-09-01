



Surreys Jamie Overton, a member of the English test team in this Summers series against India, has announced that he is taking an indefinite break from first-class cricket and said it was no longer possible to fully commit to all sizes at every level. Drawn up decision means that instead of being part of the team that travels to Australia for these winters Ashes, he will be free to honor his contract with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, with whom he spent part of the last two winters. Earlier this year he was named the MVP teams after taking 11 wickets and scoring 191 points at an average of 95.5 in the 2024-25 season, when the strikers ended the bottom of the eight team competition. Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter After a lot of thought, I decided to take an indefinite break from the Red-Ball's cricket, the 31-year-old said in a statement. I feel very happy that I played 99 first -class matches, including two test matches for England. Red-Ball, first-class cricket, has laid the foundation for my professional career and is the entrance gate to every occasion I had in the game so far. It is where I learned the game, and it fed the goals and ambitions that driven me for so long. In this phase of my career, with the requirements of cricket about a calendar of 12 months, however, it is no longer possible to fully bind to all sizes at every level, both physically and mentally. In the future my focus will be on cricket with Witte Ball, and I will continue to play at the highest level for as long as possible. Overton's two tests saw him scoring a memorable 97 on debut against New Zealand in Headingley in 2022 before he returned to the side for the dramatic last match against India in July, his fifth and last Red-Ball match of the last two summers. After playing 11 first -class matches in 2022, he matched that number during the next three summers, with back injuries that limit his performances in the longest size. Overton is currently in Headingley as part of England team for the ODI series against South Africa that starts on Tuesday, and is also mentioned in the squadrons for the T20 series against the same opponents and for the Drie-Match series in Ireland that follows.

