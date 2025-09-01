



ATP Tour Djokovic dominates Struff, sets Fritz Showdown in US Open QFS Serbian in the 14th quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows September 1, 2025 Sarah Stier/Getty images Novak Djokovic only needs three sets to expel Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round of the US Open Sunday evening.

By ATP staff After back-to-back four set of victories, Novak Djokovic bounced back with a fast and watch sin on Sunday on the US Open. After a difficult opening week in which he was confronted with physical worries and tough tests on the field, the 24-way large champion easily sent the German qualifying match Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 49 minutes to continue to the quarter finals of the Meadows rinsing for the 14th time. “I don't know how much more I will have, so everyone is clearly very special and I want to thank you all for the fact that they are here tonight,” said Djokovic about playing another evening session in Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, it was not all perfect for the 38-year-old. Again, Djokovic received several visits from ATP physiotherapist Clay Sniteman. After the first set, Sniteman worked on the area between the right shoulder and neck of Djokovic. After the second set, he massaged the four -fold US Open Champions Right forearm. But what disturbed the 100 times titlist at tour level did not hinder his game. Struff came in the game with a lot of momentum after successive victories against Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, but could not find his aggressive, dominant game like he did against those opponents. Djokovic now owns 30 wins at tour level this season according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. He broke six times serve and was efficient in all parts of his game, which puts him sufficient pressure on Struff to force the German to adulter, while he used his serve to stay out of trouble in his own service games. “It certainly helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight,” said Djokovic. “I just saw the statistics, I served one of the boys who had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that is a great stat. That clearly helps my life to make it easier on the field. Maybe I don't have to work as hard or unnecessary anymore than I have to.” Djokovic takes a 10-0 Lexus ATP Head2head lead in his quarterfinals collision with fourth seed Taylor Fritz. The defensive finalist also earned an extensive victory in the fourth round on Sunday, so that 21st seed Tomas Machac was driven out in just one hour and 38 minutes. The two top 10 stars in the PIF ATP ranking have not met since the Rolex Shanghai Masters last year. Djokovic has won 23 of the 26 sets they played.

