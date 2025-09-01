18 Veldhockeytallies Komen-Van-Behind victory





Next game: New Haven 9/3/2025 | 14:00 September 03 (wo) / 14:00 hrs New Haven History Score: #18 Ualbany 3, Wagner 1 Location: Field Hockey Complex – Staten Island, NY Records: #18 Ualbany 2-0, 0-0 America East | Wagner 0-2, 0-0 NEC Short story: The Seahawks set the first goal on the board, but three goals of the big Danes in the second half led to a Ualbany win, Sunday afternoon. Important statistics Only one great Dane contributed to more than one goal in the three-goal competition.

Graduate student Olivia Bell helped two goals.

helped two goals. First -year Jette short and junior Mara Each added an assist.

and junior Each added an assist. Junior Pilar Lorenzini second -year Tessa Overgore and graduate student Indy from i Each scored a goal.

second -year and graduate student Each scored a goal. Ualbany surpasses Wagner, 11-6, including an 8-4 benefit in Schoten on Doel.

The big Danes earned four penalty corners – two of which have led to goals. How it happened Wagner started the score towards the end of the first quarter during a penalty corner.

Less than a minute later, a shot from graduate student Indy from i gave the big Danes the opportunity to bind the score with another 30 seconds in the quarter, but the goalkeeper of the Seahawks made the salvation.

gave the big Danes the opportunity to bind the score with another 30 seconds in the quarter, but the goalkeeper of the Seahawks made the salvation. After a scoreless second quarter, Ualbany came from the break with renewed energy.

With 3:20 on the clock, Pilar Lorenzini scored during a penalty corner. She made a direct shot from the top of the circle, she had a stick-stop assist from Olivia Bell and an insert of Mara .

scored during a penalty corner. She made a direct shot from the top of the circle, she had a stick-stop assist from and an insert of . Less than three minutes later, Tessa Overgore And Jette short Combined for the go-ahead goal.

And Combined for the go-ahead goal. Only three minutes in the fourth quarter, and less than seven minutes after their first goal, the big Danes scored what turned out to be the ultimate goal of the night during a penalty corner. After two shots were saved by the keeper, Bell gathered the ball and aimed her only on the corner of the net Indy from i Reduced the ball along the defender and in the goal. Following: The Great Danes will organize their next two competitions – New Haven (September 3) and Columbia (5 September). Stay informed of the latest news, highlights and insights about Ualbany Field Hockey by following the team X” InstagramAnd Facebook.

