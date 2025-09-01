



The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced A stunning increase in the prize money for the tournament that is being performed in India and Sri Lanka. The 13th edition of the 50-over tournament ladies program starts on September 30. Pakistan will play his matches in Sri Lanka after Indias refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, which resulted in a hybrid model that was decided. The total prize money at the eight-team Tent tournament a total of $ 13.88 million A monumental increase of 297 percent from $ 3.5 million at the last edition in New Zealand in 2022, ICC said in a statement. The total prize pool overshadows it at the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup two years ago in India, with a total prize money of $ 10 million. The announcement fits in with the ICCS strategy to strengthen women's cricket and a decision to introduce wage parity was announced prior to the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024, ICC said. The winners of the 13th edition of the World Cup of Ladies receive prize money with $ 4.48 million to 239pc increase compared to the $ 1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022. In the meantime, second place receives $ 2.24 million, an increase of 273 pCtc compared to the $ 600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists each take $ 1.12 million home (from $ 300,000 in 2022). Each group phase participant will be guaranteed to earn $ 250,000, while each group profit yields the victors $ 34.314. In the second half of the final table, the teams who end fifth and sixth, each take home $ 700,000 and who earn $ 280,000 in seventh and eighth place. This announcement marks a determining milestone in the journey of women's cricket, said ICC chairman Jay Shah. This four -time increase in prize money is a milestone moment for cricket for women and reflects our clear commitment to long -term growth. Our message is simple, female cricketers need to know that they are treated with men on the same footing if they choose this sport professionally. The Uplift emphasizes our ambition to deliver an ICC world cup of world class and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Cricket from ladies has a remarkable upward route and with this step we are convinced that the momentum will speed up. We call on all stakeholders, fans, media, partners and memberships to defend themselves with us and to ensure that it receives the recognition and respect it deserves.

