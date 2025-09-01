Sports
College Football Week 1 Best and Worst: Florida State Rolls
Balen deboer responds to Alabamas shocking loss on the state of Florida
- Quarterback Thomas Castellanos from Florida is supported by his preseason Trash Talk and led the Seminoles to an upset victory over Alabama.
- Lee Corso correctly predicted the results of three selection framework games in his last performance at “College Gameday”.
- The pre -season hype turned out to be misleading, because highly recommended teams such as Alabama and Texas struggled in week 1.
Everyone knows that talking about trash can puts you in some hot water. It not only causes a stir, but failing to support it can also lead to much criticism.
But that garbage conversation running a prediction to a spoiler? Those are some legendary things.
It only cost one match for Thomas Castellanos to cement themselves Florida State tradition. He couldn't come by Alabama In the 31-17, the Seminoles Quarterback said that would happen two months ago.
There was a collective moan when Castellanos stated that Alabama did not have “Nick Saban to save them” and “I just don't see them stop. It was bulletin material for the Crimson Tide. Even more, Castellanos doubled his words. You would not blame anyone to have an erbar to come out.
Instead, Castellanos proved that Alabama Saban needed to prevent him from ling a physical dominance for a Game-High 78 Yards and a touchdown together with 152 yards in the air in the air, led a physical dominance about an assumed football play-up candidate.
Castellanos was needed to back up his waste meeting, and he leads the best and worst things we saw in week 1 of the 2025 season.
Best: Lee Corso goes out with a bang
College Football fans were looking forward to their beloved match, but they also gave love for the retirement of Lee Corso after 38 memorable years at “College Gameday”. There is no discussion about his contributions to the sport, and although he gave us various iconic moments, it was clear that Corso reached the end of his remarkable career.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
But he left to prove that he still got it.
In his characteristic segment, Corso Correct Ohio State opted for his last head -covering system section, his national Pick LSU championship to beat Clemson and even better, was the only person who said his Alma Mater Florida State Alabama would be upset. Corso goes 3-0 in the three selection framework games.
It is not often that greats end their career with such a high note, but in his last act, Corso reminded everyone he knows, ball.
Worst: pre -season hype
It is practically a guarantee that a team is beaten by reality in week 1 in week 1. It's just a matter of who.
In 2025 that belongs to Arch Manning and Alabama. The favorite of Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled against Ohio State with only 38 passing yards by three -quarters. He finished with 170 meters in the air, but it was not a performance that looked at the next great University Quarterback.
In the meantime, it was assumed that Alabama was ready to return to the title photo after a first year with Kalen Deboer. Instead, the Crimson Tide did not look near a competition, defeated by the Florida State team that came from a two-win season. Now people in Tuscaloosa are already wondering whether the successor to Saban was a mistake.
The reality touches you quickly.
Best: Tulane makes New Orleans proud
Tulane wanted to recognize the 20th birthday of Hurricane Katrina by wearing empty green helmets and white sweaters in his home opener, which the team wore in his first game after the devastating hurricane. However, they could not because Northwest refused the decision as a road team.
What a nice tribute to their city was denied. The Green wave Responded by the Wildcats, 23-3, and coach Jon Sumrall made sure that everyone knew it was feeding the dominant victory.
“If you do not respect the city of New Orleans, that is what happens to you. You will come across a team like this that a chip had on their shoulder,” he said. “We may have used that for a small motivation to represent the city.”
“Never left the city of New Orleans.”
Worst: poorly planned 'neutral' games
Neutral Sitegames to start the season are pretty good ideas. They offer excitement for teams and fans to travel to nice cities and stadiums and at the same time increase national exposure.
Unless it's pretty much a road game.
Cincinnati and Syracuse has registered for complete hostility; The Bearcats had to do with Nebraska fans who took over the Arrowhead Stadium, although it was a “home” game and the Orange was taken over by Tennessee Orange in Atlanta.
Cincinnati and Syracuse essentially played real gone and came short and will probably reconsider their future strategy for non-conference planning.
Worst: the Oregon Duck loses his head
Even the big ones have to shake the rust out of season.
The Oregon Duck is one of the best mascots in the sport, but his debut from 2025 was Rocky. The head fell off when it found its way to the field, which resulted in a complete sprint back to the dressing room to protect the identity. A really difficult moment of the person in the costume.
It could have been a bad omen, but luckily the football team was not hit with a 59-13 victory over Montana State.
Best: Kent State understands loss of stripe
The longest losing streak of the nation is no longer, because Kent State broke his run of 21 consecutive defeats with a victory against Merrimack.
It is easy to forget how miserable the golden flashes have been. The last time they won a competition was September 16, 2023. That is waiting for 714 days. Since the last victory of Kent State, Oregon has won a nation -high 23 games.
The spider webs of the victory bell finally had to be shaken off. Enjoy it knows state.
Of course it was a victory for a subdivision team of the championship, but not every FBS team can say that they have won their match against one.
The worst: losing FCS teams
An example.
State of the Army and Central Tennessee, congratulations on paying for loss. The Black Knights were the first FBS team in 2025 that lost to an FCS team in Tarleton State. A missed field goal prevented them from winning in regulations, and another failed Kick did in the extension for a loss of 30-27. Army paid the Texans $ 250,000 for the game, and it doesn't look like a good use of government funds.
Middle Tennessee suffered a worse fate. Austin Peay jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Blue Raiders And won 34-14 for his first victory over an FBS team since 1987. It has not been revealed how much Middle Tennessee paid, but the completion of OUTEPLAYED already cost too much.
At least Kansas State Avoided to be on this list and hardly passed North Dakota in a game for which he paid $ 475,000.
