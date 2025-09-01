ATP Tour

Will Struff make the charm against Djokovic at the US Open the eighth time?

German looks back at his history with the former world no. 1

August 31, 2025

ATP Tour/Getty images Jan-Lennard Struff has risen as high as No. 21 in the PIF ATP ranking.

By Andrew Eichenholz

Jan-Lennard Struff lives alive the first time he met Novak Djokovic. It was 2009 and the German was still a teenager and served as a battle partner in Halle, where the Serbian competed in his career for the only time.

“It rained and we played indoors. I think his coach then I think Marian Vajda, he scored the last-minute goal and they went crazy. It was incredible,” Struff recalled on Friday after reaching the fourth round of the US Open. “Unfortunately I was in the other team. I don't know that. But it was fun, I was … just a battle partner there at the tournament.”

Since then, Struff and Djokovic have met seven times in their Lexus ATP Head2head series and on Sunday they will clash for the eighth time. The German will try to win his first victory against the 24-way large champion in the fourth round of the US Open.

The 38-year-old Djokovic and the 35-year-old Struff are still competing deep in the world's largest tournaments long after their football match in Halle.

“It's just fantastic how well he plays,” said Struff about Djokovic, who defeated him in the third round of the 2020 US Open and 17 out of 18 sets they played. “He shows us everything that you can play tennis for a long time and very, very good tennis at his age and it's just incredible.”

Although Djokovic has largely stayed at the top of the ATP tour during his career, Struff has completed more ups and downs. Competing in his 10th US Open Main Draw, the German No. 144 is in the PIF ATP ranking and he has to win six games, including qualifying, to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time.

Struff almost did not earn its place in the main table at all. He followed former world no. 58 Taro Daniel through a set and a break in the second qualifying round and then had to expel top seeds Arthur Cazaux in the last qualifying round.

“It was difficult during qualifying. The rain saved me a bit against Taro Daniel,” Struff said. “I've built a little momentum now.”

After the season as World No. 42, it was not an easy 2025 for Struff. He arrived in New York with a 9-18 record on tour level according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index, but is aimed at staying calm and hard work to rediscover his highest level.

That has paid off at the US Open, where he has driven 11th seed hole Rune into five sets and then home favorite Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed, in straight sets for a partisan crowd.

“Of course he is a great player. He is ranked high,” Tiafoe said. “He played well today. Served reasonably well. His percentage was not that high, but he served pretty well, especially early in games. So it was a bit difficult to get my feet in games.”

Struff admitted that he had not expected this run and said “certainly not”. But he is back in the top 100 of the PIF ATP Live rankings at number 98 and ready to try to make his first SLAM quarterfinals.

“I know I can play tennis well,” Struff said. “And I know I can beat many good guys.”