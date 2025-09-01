Sports
Will Jan-Lennard Struff make the charm against Novak Djokovic at the US Open the eighth time? | ATP Tour
ATP Tour
Will Struff make the charm against Djokovic at the US Open the eighth time?
German looks back at his history with the former world no. 1
August 31, 2025
ATP Tour/Getty images
Jan-Lennard Struff has risen as high as No. 21 in the PIF ATP ranking.
By Andrew Eichenholz
Jan-Lennard Struff lives alive the first time he met Novak Djokovic. It was 2009 and the German was still a teenager and served as a battle partner in Halle, where the Serbian competed in his career for the only time.
“It rained and we played indoors. I think his coach then I think Marian Vajda, he scored the last-minute goal and they went crazy. It was incredible,” Struff recalled on Friday after reaching the fourth round of the US Open. “Unfortunately I was in the other team. I don't know that. But it was fun, I was … just a battle partner there at the tournament.”
Since then, Struff and Djokovic have met seven times in their Lexus ATP Head2head series and on Sunday they will clash for the eighth time. The German will try to win his first victory against the 24-way large champion in the fourth round of the US Open.
The 38-year-old Djokovic and the 35-year-old Struff are still competing deep in the world's largest tournaments long after their football match in Halle.
“It's just fantastic how well he plays,” said Struff about Djokovic, who defeated him in the third round of the 2020 US Open and 17 out of 18 sets they played. “He shows us everything that you can play tennis for a long time and very, very good tennis at his age and it's just incredible.”
Although Djokovic has largely stayed at the top of the ATP tour during his career, Struff has completed more ups and downs. Competing in his 10th US Open Main Draw, the German No. 144 is in the PIF ATP ranking and he has to win six games, including qualifying, to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time.
Struff almost did not earn its place in the main table at all. He followed former world no. 58 Taro Daniel through a set and a break in the second qualifying round and then had to expel top seeds Arthur Cazaux in the last qualifying round.
“It was difficult during qualifying. The rain saved me a bit against Taro Daniel,” Struff said. “I've built a little momentum now.”
After the season as World No. 42, it was not an easy 2025 for Struff. He arrived in New York with a 9-18 record on tour level according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index, but is aimed at staying calm and hard work to rediscover his highest level.
That has paid off at the US Open, where he has driven 11th seed hole Rune into five sets and then home favorite Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed, in straight sets for a partisan crowd.
“Of course he is a great player. He is ranked high,” Tiafoe said. “He played well today. Served reasonably well. His percentage was not that high, but he served pretty well, especially early in games. So it was a bit difficult to get my feet in games.”
Struff admitted that he had not expected this run and said “certainly not”. But he is back in the top 100 of the PIF ATP Live rankings at number 98 and ready to try to make his first SLAM quarterfinals.
“I know I can play tennis well,” Struff said. “And I know I can beat many good guys.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/struff-us-open-2025-feature
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When Kaesang said there were those who faced Prabowo and Jokowi
- The American soldiers strike a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela, Rubio says
- Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama
- Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump
- AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams
- Kansas and Missouri have increased lean meat allergies caused by mites bites | kcur
- Afghanistan earthquake: a disaster that is doubled by Trump's help World news
- PM Modi likely to visit Manipur soon, the two parties hope that he will hear them | Political pulse news
- The UK is due to a new sale in the government bond market as the pound weakens | Gild
- US Tariff threatens massive loss of work in India
- The woman said the prey of Chinese students raped before the second attack | BBC News
- Social relationship associated with improved health and reduced risk of early death