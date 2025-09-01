Just on Sunday it seemed that the no. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks would roll the Virginia Tech Hokies on the way to an easy eruption victory to start the 2025 Football season. After allowing a touchdown of the opening drive, Virginia Tech settled and looked at the challenge, but did not receive enough help from the attack and special teams in a defeat of 24-11.

VT Quarterback Kyron Drones completed 15 of 35 passes for 221 yards and two interceptions. Techs Ground game ended with 115 Yards on 37 attempts. The attack was plagued by drones inaccuracy and various falling passes. The attacking line sometimes struggled, which was expected in their first game together.

South Carolina Quarterback Lanorris Sellers completed 12 of 19 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Sellers also hurried for 25 meters and a touchdown. In general, Techs Defense has done a solid work against sellers, outside a 64-year Touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Let's go in our minds from the game on Sunday. Here is the week 1 edition of six collection restaurants.

Sam Siefkes is the real deal

VTS brand new 34-year-old defensive coordinator showed more in one competition than Chris Marve did in three years. When several NFL head coaches stood for Siefkes, many thought nothing about it. However, the praise for Siefkes from coaches and players was real. We are not sure where Siefkes landed among prys priority candidates, but he took a chance, and it could be his best step since he came to Blacksburg. After the early touchdown, Tech settled. Of course there were hik, such as a 34-year run from second and 33, but for the most part the hokies were ready for South Carolinas Ground game.

After one of the many failed trips to USC territory, the Hokies sellers came for safety. The GameCocks were unable to get everything in their passing game during three -quarters, with everything usually in short catch and run games. Eventually things broke in the fourth quarter when sellers Nyck Harbor found on a 64 -meter touchdown and sellers took a first too late with his legs to conquer the game. Sellers is one of the best young Quarterbacks of the Nations and the Hokies did well against him. He is probably the best QB that VT will play this year, although Diego Pavia and Carson Beck may have something to say.

The Hokies kept the 13th ranked game stands to an average of 3.2 yards per hasty attempt and firmly fired sellers. Siefkes was also creative in how he put pressure on the South Carolina star. It is difficult not to be encouraged by Virginia Techs Defense. They looked quickly, they arrived violently and played a physical football style, reminiscent of the old days.

The new offensive coordinator called a good competition. This is not Tyler Bowen or Brad Cornelsen. But he needs his players to implement. The offensive line must keep its blocks better. Drones must be more accurate and the recipients cannot have that many drops. I wonder if drones and Montgomery are a bad match. Montgomerys attack would probably prefer a more precise passer. That's not really drones. However, it is up to the experienced coach to make it work. The attacking incompetence on Sunday was not because the attacking coordinator was from his element. That is a refreshing change for the hokies. It was a mistake after error that Virginia Tech cost.

It is the characteristic of a Brent Pry team. Play a fairly narrow game that is undone by penalties and sales. The mistakes were plentiful in this. Whether it was Jeremiah Coneys Chop Block that a large piece of Donavon Greenes had wiped out unnecessary roughness penalty immediately after a large piece, it was always something. Drones missed various throws, but sometimes he didn't have much help either. Whether it was Takye Heaths in third place near midfield or Marcellous Hawkins drip with nothing but grass for him, there was no shortage of errors. Even the reliable Ayden Greene and Benji Gosnell had drops. The most frustrating part for fans is seeing the hokies close by and in position, but a non -forced error committed. This was a profitable game. Very profitable.

The recipients and the line of defense stood out

Yes, there were drops, but it wasn't just the recipients. As a whole this was a great achievement of technicians broad recipients against a ranked sec -enemy. Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene looked great. Yes, Ayden had an important decrease in the fourth quarter, but the game was essentially over. Donavon Greene was fantastic in his debut in Virginia Tech. Lessels have always prevented Donavon from reaching larger heights when he was in Wake Forest. Isaiah Spencer debuted with a phenomenal catch of 28 meters. Cameron Seldon caught three passes in his debut. I want to see that the Hokies Seldon gets in the open field. With his size and background as running back, he can be nice after the catch.

There were a lot of worries about how much the hokies lost with a broad recipient. Relaxed. It will be fine.

What about that defensive line? Remember that Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles have disappeared, but this unit looked more dominant against the GameCocks than at any time last year. Kelvin Gilliam, Kemari Copeland and Emmett -Laws dominated the interior, while James Djonkam, Ben Bell and Elhadj brought Fall heat from the edge; A potential question mark seems like a team force. It's time to give JC his flowers. The man is excellent in helping these players to get better as soon as they arrive in Blacksburg. Having a competent defensive coordinator also helps.

After one match I am most encouraged by these units. I thought Techs -Linebackers also played well. Caleb Woodson is the real deal.

Kyron -Drones must improve

It is difficult to go indoors 15 of 35. Drones did it. But again, let's be honest with him. Offhand, without looking again, I counted at least six drops. Drones also had a number of critical mistakes. The last interception, that is a man trying to play in fourth place at the end after his teammates abandoned him on three consecutive plays. The first interception cannot happen. It cost the hokies at least three points. If drones remain so inefficient, pry has to look at someone else. It's one game, so let's not ask for the backup. How do we know they are better? We don't do that. The concern about drones is that this was part of what we saw last year before injuries refueled his season. He didn't even look like the same runner on Sunday. Again, it's one game.

How are the hokies going back next week? That Vanderbilt game suddenly becomes the biggest game for drones and pry. Vanderbilt is a formidable opponent who defeated them last year. That was another game in which the hokies made several mistakes. Virginia Tech has Vandy under the lighting in Lane Stadium next week and better doing the job.

What is a loser mentality? Fortunately that you have hung hard with the number 13 team. Look, South Carolina is talented, but they are Nick Sabans Crimson Tide or Kirby Smarts Georgia Bulldogs. And you had several opportunities to take control of the game. So, don't beat your back this week. The good news that came out of the dressing room on Sunday was that the hokies were upset and were ready to go beyond this game. That's positive.

No fan of Virginia Tech wants to hear how close to the hokies are. Close to what exactly? 6-6? 7-5? We don't want to hear how encouraging loss was on Sunday. Were there clear places? Absolutely, and it's okay to acknowledge it, but coaches or players don't have to speak close. Use the loss of Sunday as a fuel to ensure that you do not start 0-2 when Vandy comes to Blacksburg next week.

