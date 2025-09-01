US Open 2025: Leandro Riedi says that abuse of Bettors must 'stop'





Seeing a player in a tirade on the field is nothing unusual, but Riedi shouted at someone in his native language turned out to be different. The incident, which was first seen and Reported by Bounces” externalCame at a crucial moment during his second round victory over the Argentinian 19th Seed Francisco Cerundolo. Riedi had lost the first two sets before he won the third, but had just given up a break that he had earned before in the fourth. A certain man – who also saw Riedi during his victory in the first round against the Spanish Pedro Martinez – stood in the corner of the court and wore the victim of his frustration. “At that moment he said the wrong words to me,” Riedi, who was dealing with online abuse of gamblers, told BBC Sport. “He tried to be positive, but for me it was” be silent, you have nothing to do with me “, you just gamble on me. “He was not a Swiss man and he was always on his phone. So for me … he is probably a gambler. “At that moment I just didn't want to see or hear this guy.” After his eruption, Riedi said chairman referee Scotty Moore about his suspicions. Riedi claims that both Martinez and Cerundolo – who could not be contacted by BBC Sport – also thought that the fan was a gamblers. The man left the court through “his own will”, according to the United States Tennis Association (USTA), and was not accompanied by security. “Maybe I am wrong, but I feel that I am right because I have experienced enough – that he was gambling,” said Riedi. “If he is really a supporter and he doesn't bet, then I really regret it, but I have a bowel feeling that he was a gambler. “I told the referee when I lose, this guy will text and say” I hope your mother dies. “This has happened too often.”

