Sports
A love letter at University Sports
As a current College Football captain, Five A Side Player and an earlier table tennis captain, I can say with some experience that there is nothing than the feeling of representing your university in the sports world. This often generates a grin from my friends in the university sports teams, with bitter remarks that are made about my lack of sports power that leads me to make such statements in favor of College Sport.
This is an arrogant and frankly lazy perspective that neglects the many benefits of university sport that is warmly felt by those who Doing Choose to attract their university colors. The most important aspect of university sport is how it helps to create a sense of community within the college. As we all know, the academic side of Cambridge can be intense and sometimes insulating, with hours spent in the library that browses through dusty old books. The College Sport is the antidote for the simultaneous gloom and intensity of the academic routine, and helps to build new relationships between different annual groups and between courses, all united by the Crest College.
There is undoubtedly the need to disconnect the rush and crowds of the academic pressure cooker
There is also a real element of inclusiveness for this, with almost all levels of skills to get a look between the large series of sports offered by colleges. This idea of inclusiveness and positive cohesion within a university community is in a clear contrast with the murderous world of university sport.
The use of university sport is clearly incomparable for sports sport, with the prospect of blue recognition and national silverware that has a decent profession, creating a much more competitive atmosphere. Some university sports also have ridiculously intensive training regimes with late night training that hardly puts pressure on students to find the time to complete and socialize degrees.
Even for the ultracompetitive among us there are still incentives to participate
This is where the beauty of university sport is. Cambridge is intense and competitive enough, and there is undoubtedly the need to disconnect the hurry and things of the academic pressure cooker and decompriming through Sport College Sport in particular! College Sport is often a relaxing company and a very low dedication, with a few hours that is set aside for a week for a competition and maybe an hour before training (if you can take the trouble to get out of bed).
Moreover, everything is the social element, both from and on the field. There are often team brunches before or after competitions, as well as Socials in the evening for a club evening. The evening socials are a great source of team building, where inter-team games are played and everyone kicks back after a long day of work.
One must also take the pride in mind to win something for your university. Every lecture seems to have a strong sense of identity, and I would claim that most would feel their university than from the university as a whole. Perhaps it is a much more reduced version of a proud Londoner or Mancunian instead of being a proud Englishman. Although we all support the English national team when tournaments come about, our most important focus is on our local clubs that we support every week.
That is why you would be surprised how much better a cup of profit could feel a profit compared to the BUCs sleur. It is with this message of, in essence, university atriotism that I will finish, because the ability to improve the Cambridge experience often goes without recognition.
