County Cricket: Worcestershire and Hampshire reach a daily cup final | Cricket

1. Business or pleasure? During this time of the year there is a tension between the sports company and the integrity of competitions. The hundred finishes and players are suddenly available, just like the one -day cup draws to its conclusion. Provinces, as companies, are free to give a contract to whoever they want. Players who earn their living are free to resume their provincial career, which have been elsewhere in the last four weeks. But sport is not only the business community, not even at the highest level and cricket could improve the rules. Provinces can, voluntarily or through the playing conditions of the competition, bar players from Parachuted in as soon as they are free from other obligations. Such a rule can be challenged as a limitation of the trade, but it is rooted in sporting integrity, the long -standing idea that clubs should use a largely fixed set of resources within a specific tournament. For this reason, new signing sessions are held in football. A company will always try to achieve competitive advantage; A club must always give priority to the sports principles and the interests of its members. Whose side are you on? Take into account the key team changes between the end of the group phase and the start of the knockouts, how have the eliminators and semi-final proved?

2. Orr shows its courage Hampshire traveled to a Middlesex-Outground instead of playing their eliminator on one of their own, but they still walked up comfortable winners and booked their place in the semi-final. The Radlett competition added a chapter to one of the more heart -warming stories of the summer, while Ali Orr continued his rehabilitation as an exciting young player with a match -winning version. He had only performed one performance in the explosion and made two in the championship for a run in the one -day cup that helped him find his feet again after an injury. On 95 for five after Henry Brookes had shot the top order, ORR found a partner in the experienced all -rounder James Fuller, and Hampshire won himself to set a low, as defensible, target of 230. As soon as Liam Dawson, enjoys his first long bowl, there was no offer. side. If your team has a batter that scores 108 in a competition where the next best score is 48, it is unlikely that you will lose and not ORRS side. Hampshires wins a semi -final against Yorkshire.

3. Too little to challenge the Rews In the other eliminator between Somerset and Gloucestershire in Taunton there was a cautious welcome for old friends when Duckworth, Lewis and Stern were filled and ready for action because they had been unemployed for most of this sunny summer. Gloucestershire, perhaps with one eye on the prediction, decided to put runs on the board, derailed a plan after James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft both gone within 14 overs and with Jake Ball and Tom Lammonby the seam effort and Jack Leach Parsimonious with his spider, the batting never. A target of 156 was never enough and it was still not enough after DLS, after a rain break, had changed to 149 out of 45 overs. The only thing needed is a few scores and it was no surprise that the Rew brothers delivered them. They are so crucial at no. 4 and no. 5 that you must remember that James 21 and Thomas is 17. They are clearly the future of Somerset; The question is whether they are also the future of England. James and Thomas Rew helped Somerset to reach the semi -final. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

4. Pears mature Trump cards are useful in all sizes of the game, but perhaps in most of the 50-overcricket. A gun fittings can get a very large one and a go-to-bowler can use the new ball, come back when a wicket is needed to break a partnership and then get death from the comparison by beating a few late. Khurram Shahzad, the Pakistani test bowler, had not picked up any trees for Worcestershire in 2025, but he improved steadily, so it was not a real surprise that he came well when needed, in the semi -final against Somerset. A solid instead of a spectacular home batting order delivered a solid instead of a spectacular score of 275 for nine discount on their full allocation, Jack Leach kept it very tight again. Somerset knew that a good start is the key to such a middle hunt, so that the batters can relax and fall wickets without activating a crisis. The problem is that Jake Libby knew that too. He turned to his spearhead and Shahzad took four wickets in his opening spell and left far too much for Somersets Captain, James Rew, to do and the game left the visitors in less than 30 overs. Worcestershire plays their first one -day final since 2019 and I suspect that their fans will arrive in Trent Bridge on 20 September.

5. Dawson and Currie too hot for Tykes Whether you like it or not (and not me) Hampshires semi-final victory over Yorkshire in Scarborough was a fantastic version by Liam Dawson, last seen for London Spirit in the hundred. On 78 for four in the 20th, the visitors were in a hole, but Dawson found a partner in 17-year-old Ben Mayes (89 for the fifth Wicket) and then Scotland All-Rounder Scott Currie, who noted his first white ball half century for the sixth Wicket. Dawson was a career-high 142 of the second last ball for a list. The 32nd of the chase proved the turning point. Yorkshire started it with imam-ul-haq beyond 100 to add the company of a reviving Finlay Bean. They finished it with George Hill and Harry Duke at the fold with a reconstruction task on their hands that was too much. The Batting heroes, Dawson and Currie, each took a few wickets in a decent game for the all-rounders.