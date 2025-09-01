Meet the football players in the UNC team of Bill Belichick

These are some surreal days in Chapel Hill, NC, where Six times super bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, 73, went back to school as a coach of the football program of the University of North Carolinas. After having spent 49 seasons in the NFL as an assistant and head coach, Belichick imported his Pro philosophy into the program, especially when it comes to the secrecyReasonable souls could say that Paranoiahe was made famous during his term of office at the New England Patriots. While former UNC coach Mack Brown enjoyed chatter with reporters who were welcome to witness a healthy piece of Tar Heels practices, Belichick has closed the gates. Under Brown it would be a whole series of SH-CTS and giggles, says Inside Carolina Reporter Adam Smith, who has treated the team for more than two decades. Now it's just the opposite.

North Carolina Football was last secured a conference championship in 1980, Has won more than 10 games in a season only once this century and ended in below .500. But on 1 September, Labor Day, North Carolina TCU will organize in a nationally broadcast Prime-Time Slot on ESPN; It is the only university football match planned for the national vacation. All eyes are aimed at Carolina, exclusively because of Belichick. He announced that an upcoming Hulu -Documentary Will present our football program. His relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson24, and the level of influence that she may or may not be able to exercise about him and the UNC program, has become a topic of widespread fascination. Even in college sports, where the cult of the head coach is great, the attention that Belichick has given at a center program falls. But get this: it is the players who score the touchdowns, make the tackles and win the championships. In all blanket Coverage of Belichick, This fundamental truth is often overlooked.

So prior to opening the UNCS game, give the actual athletes a little shine. Here are four UNC players to view this season.

Quarterback Gio Lopez in Mobile, Ala., On December 23, 2023. Michael Changgetty Images

Gio Lopez, Quarterback Lopez, a transfer in South -Alabama that Reportedly signed A two -year name of $ 4 million, image and parable (zero) deal with North Carolina, will lead the attack. Gios has made a lot of progress, Said Belichick last week. Weve evaluated things through training camp, and now we are ready for TCU, hell our starting quarterback. “ As a Redshirt first -year student in South Alabama, Lopez had an average of 274.7 yards of total attack per gamegood for the 22nd in the country. On 6-ft. Long, he is underpower but productive. Smith remembers that he catches one of Lopez matches last season, against Appalachian State, on television: in a victory of 48-14 completed Lopez 16 of 24 fits, for 154 Yards and 2 Touchdown threshed while he also hurried 105 Yards and another TD with his feet. He just runs around everywhere, small left -handed man, and looks like a bowling ball that bounces people, says Smith. And he can throw it. He just looks like a baller. By the Manning Academy This summer Lopez attracted the attention of NFL Draft Guru Todd McShay. He is short but has great poor talent and killed it in the QB competition at the weekend, McShay wrote. The deep ball is specific Nice And it is clear that he has a lot of faith in his arm.

Defensive back Thaddeus Dixon of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the ACC football staircase in Charlotte, NC, on July 24, 2025. Matt Kelleygetty Images

Thaddeus Dixon, defensive back A transfer from the University of Washington, Dixon brings Power 4 Family tree to the defensive side of the ball: the resident of Los Angeles was an honorable mention All-Big 10 for the Huskies a year ago and played in the national champion match against Michigan after the 2023 season. Dixon says he was ready to go to the NFL and do my thing before Calling. Dixon is familiar with Belichicks schedules, after he has played for his son Stevewhich was defensive coordinator in 2024. Steve holds the same position with the Tar Heels this season. Dixon has designs about winning the Jim Thorpe AwardGiven annually to the best defendant back in the university football: during an ACC media event this summer, Dixon said that he will keep the names of the last five Thorpe winners in his vault for motivation. I have worked a lot on my versatility, Dixon said. Sometimes when you play a corner, it is easier for teams to just leave you and you have no big impact on the game. But by following me the best guy, going to the lock, going to the nickel, playing safety and things like that, I just feel that I can change the game in so many different ways.

Jordan Shipp of the North Carolina Tar Heels in Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on September 21, 2024. Grant Halverongetty Images

Jordan Shipp, wide recipient Between transfers such as Dixon and Lopez, and the newcomers from the university, Belichick expects that North Carolina will have 70 new players in his team this year. Shipp, a second -year student,, however, has returned to North Carolina for an opportunity to contribute to Belichicks Squad. A four -star recruit from Charlotte, Shipp was delayed last season by a shoulder injury like a real freshmen: he only fitted nine fits, for 114 Yards, for the Tar Heels. But he has already developed a strong bond with Lopez, who referred to Shipp as his best friend in North Carolina. Shipp was selected to speak with the media during the Julys Acc Kickoff event. That stuff is a good indicator of whom they believe and who they think will contribute, says, says Inside Carolina Writer Jeremiah Holloway. People have heard good things about him. So they want to believe in his rough skill.

LineBacker Andrew Simpson in Albertson's Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on September 30, 2022. Tyler Inghamicon Sportswire/Getty images

Andrew Simpson, Linebacker Simpson, who played three seasons in Boise State before switching to Chapel Hill, had Dixon in his ear to become a member of the Tar Heels: the couple grew up playing youth football together in South California. In 2023, Simpson was the third team All-American after recording 66 total tackles, including 16 for a loss and 6.5 bags: A year ago, Simpson Boise State helped reach the play-off of the University Football. In the Broncos only loss in the regular season, in September at number 7 Oregon, Simpson had five tackles, 1.5 for loss, a solo bag and a forced junk. So why leave Boise? In addition to his Buddy Dixon's stubborn pitch, the chance to improve his pro -prospects was attractive. I just want to be ready for the competition when the competition comes to call, Simpson said at a training camp during a press conference. And as a coach I felt Belichick, nobody else is better to go for that.

You should be able to see Simpson quite easily on the field: he is the man who chases quarterbacks and receivers, with the Stellar locks. Great hair, says Smith. It flows. It's productive. If he rode on a bike, it seems that it would be really good in the wind.

With her as Simpsonnot to name his talent, and the talent of the other Carolina -striking, plus that runs from coaching is called stupid in Chapel Hill, Smith notes. The schedule seems manageable: in addition to a home game of 4 October against No. 4 Clemson, the Tar Heels will not be confronted Other Top ACC teams (Miami, Smu, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State).

So why would they not enjoy whole -football fans, who have been enjoying this moment for decades ago? There is a feeling of, we have the man with six super bowls, says Smith. And so we come across well, you know, you, UvA.