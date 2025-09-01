



The man who was caught on the camera who had thrown away a hat of a young boy at the US Open opened that he made a “big mistake” after images of the incident became viral. Piotr Szczerek, a Polish chief executive of a pavement, said he was “convinced” “Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak” was passed in my direction “. “I know I did something that seemed like I had consciously gathered a reminder of a child,” he wrote in a statement. “This was not my intention, but it does not change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.” The video, taken during the Majchrzak match on Thursday, showed the tennis player who offered his cap to a child before Mr. Szczerek seems to take it.

Versions of the clip were shared on a large scale on social media and led to criticism of Mr Szczerek's actions. The 50-year-old wrote on social media on Monday: “I want to offer myself unambiguously to the injured boy, his family, as well as all fans and the player himself.” He added that he had given the hat back to the boy and hoped that it “at least partially repaired the damage”. Majchrzak, 29, who had just won his match against the Russian Ninth Seed Karen Khahanov when the incident unfolded, on Saturday the New York Post told that “it was clearly a kind of confusion”. “I pointed to pointing and gave the hat, but I had a lot going on after my game, after I was super tired and super enthusiastic for the victory,” he said. “I just missed it. I had a dead look, if you know what I mean. I am sure the man also acted in the moment of heat, at the time of emotions.” The tennis star reunited during the weekend with the boy and shares clips from him who gave the young fan a cap and other merchandise on Instagram. “Today after warming up, I had a nice meeting,” wrote the tennis star, and added: “You recognize [the cap]? “ Majchrzak, in 76th place in the world in Heren Singles, came back from two sets to beat Khahanov in a second round game in Flushing Meadows, but was forced to withdraw with the injured during the first set of his third round draw against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi on Saturday. He later confirmed that he had torn an intercostal muscle. Mr. Szczerek and his wife Anna founded his paving company Drogbruk in 1999, Polish outlet Teniz Magazine reported. The company sponsors sporting events and Polish athletes. The couple and their two sons are amateur tennis players who participate in local competitions, and have organized Polish Tennis Pro Urszula Radwaska on their home field.

