Patriot League announces Veldhockey Players of the Week presented by Credit Union 1 (9.1.25)
Bethlehem, Pa. American received three of the Five Patriot League Field Hockey Weekly Awards when the League Office announced the first set of award, presented by Credit Union 1, for the 2025 season on Monday. Colgate and Lafayette each claimed one prize.
The US senior Agustina Roffo won Patriot League midfielder of the week after a total of seven points on three goals and one assist in a 10-0 win vs. William & Mary. Junior Sarah Steinman won the defensive player of the week, helped to limit opponents to 10 shots and one goal during the opening weekend and first -year Ninhe Botman earned Rookie of the week after scoring in each of her first two games, including the Eagles Lone Goal Against No. 5 Duke.
Colgate Junior striker Morgan Willis claimed Patriot League offensive player of the week for her four-goal achievements in the Raiders 5-3 victory over Lock Haven on Sunday.
Lafayette Senior goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni was named Patriot League goalkeeper of the week after placing a few shutouts with a combined 13 rescues in victories against Fairfield and Drexel.
Holy Cross Freshman Back Rachel Egan, second -year goalkeeper Mia Mccloskey and Junior Maguire Sturgis, Lafayette Senior Defender Defender SWITER and Lehigh Junior Ella Stephenson received honorable mentions for their performances last week.
The Patriot League Field hockey players of the week are selected in a vote by competition head coaches, who are not eligible to vote for their student athletes.
2025 Patriot League Field Hockey classification (from 1 September)
|School
|Plin
|PL PCT.
|Generally
|General pCt.
|Lafayette
|0-0
|.000
|2-0
|1,000
|Lehigh
|0-0
|.000
|1-0
|1,000
|American
|0-0
|.000
|1-1
|.500
|Bucknell
|0-0
|.000
|1-1
|.500
|Cook
|0-0
|.000
|1-1
|.500
|Holy cross
|0-0
|.000
|1-1
|.500
|Boston University
|0-0
|.000
|0-1
|.000
Online schedule Online statistics
Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week
Morgan Willis, Colgate, Jr., Forward, Madison, NJ/Oak Knoll School
*Willis scored a career-high four goals, in which he corresponded to a program record to lead Colgate for a 5-3 victory at Lock Haven in Leiden on Sunday.
*The Junior Forward registered a goal in every quarter, including a non -supported goal in the third and her last count on an assist by Lauren Widdowson in the fourth to seal the victory.
Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey -Midfielder of the Week
Agustina Roffo, American, Mr., midfielder, Bernal, Argentina/Holmberg Schule-Aleman de Quilmes
*Roffo had a career-high seven points on three goals and one assist at season opening of 10-0 win over William & Mary.
*She was 49 minutes on the field and played a crucial role in moving the ball to the attacking third in a 2-1 loss against no. 5 Duke.
Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week
Sarah Steinman, American, Jr., Defender, Palm, Pa./Upper Perkiomen
*Steinman led the Eagles defense by William & Mary to limit to three shots, one on goal, in a 10-0 win.
*She anchored a backline that made only seven shots possible, four on goal, in a 2-1 loss versus no. 5 Duke on Sunday.
Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey goalkeeper of the week
Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., Keeper, Mountain Lakes, NJ/Mountain Lakes
*Fragomeni registered Shutouts against Fairfield (2-0) and Drexel (2-0) with 13 Saves to help Lafayette open the season 2-0.
*She made five saves, including stopping a penalty stroke in the 2-0 win in the Leopards versus the deer.
*The goalkeeper of the preseason of the Patriot League of the year made eight stops and put another penalty stroke in the victory over the dragons.
Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Rookie of the Week
Ninhe Botman, American, Fr., Forward, Nederland, The Netherlands/Scala College
*Botman scored two goals in two games and contributed one goal on three shots in the Eagles 10-0 season opening victory against William & Mary.
*The first-year student scored Americans lonely goal in a 2-1 loss against no. 5 Duke on Sunday.
Honorable mentions
Rachel Egan, Holy Cross, Fr., Back, Watertown, Mass./watertown
*The first-year-olds again played 105 minutes during her first weekend of collegial competition, recording one goal and one assist in a 7-0 win over Merrimack on Sunday.
Mia Mccloskey, Holy Cross, SO., goalkeeper, Villanova, Pa./academy of Notre Dame de Namur
*McCloskey placed a 1,714 goals against average and .857 savings percentage with 12 rescues to help Holy Cross go 1-1. She made 11 saves in a 2-1 loss against Quinnipiac and made one in a 7-0 win against Merrimack.
Maguire Sturgis, Holy Cross, Jr., midfielder, Topsfield, Mass.
*Sturgis set three goals and two assists to help Holy Cross to split a few games. She scored one goal in a 2-1 loss versus Quinnipiac. The Junior midfielder registered two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over Merrimack.
Makenzie Switzer, Lafayette, Sr., Defender, West Pittston, Pa./wyoming Area Secondary Center
*Switzer played in 120 minutes to lead Lafayette to Shutout victories against Fairfield (2-0) and Drexel (2-0).
*She registered a defensive rescue and helped the first goal of the leopards in their victory over the Dragons on Sunday.
Ella Stephenson, Lehigh, Jr., Midfielder, MICKSTON, NJ/Kingsway Regional
*Stephenson scored two goals on Friday in Lehighs 4-0 win over La Salle to help the Mountain Hawks open the season 1-0.
About the Patriot League
The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic performance and constantly shows that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Lagues is achieved, while its affiliated institutions are committed to the establishment principle of allowing and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of well-completed education.
|
