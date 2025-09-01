Table tennis enthusiast Kevin Taylor saved this week at Stratford Town Trust after he had been rejected for a subsidy. The former mayor also went so far that he had called on the Charity Commission to investigate confidence.

However, the Trust says that his application was refused because it was looking for financing for activities in the Meon Vale Leisure Center, outside the Stratford Town community and therefore not within the adjusted charity settings.

Last year, the Trust gave 1,170,513 subsidies to community groups and charities, including financing for table tennis.

Mr. Taylor, a businessman and former independent parliamentary candidate, is expected to receive a subsidy after the earlier financial support from the Trust for Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, of which he is chairman.

In a press release on the Herald, he said: Last year I successfully applied to Stratford Town Trust for a 2,000 subsidy to support the development of table tennis in the city. This financing was then used to help our Premier Club, Stratford Table Tennis Club, with location costs with which they can expand the space, stimulate participation and create a greater capacity for competition matches.

The initiative was enormously successful and generated an increased membership, extensive competition and a broader community advantage. Based on that, we were invited by Stratford Town Trust to adjust a larger amount to cover a full year of escalating location costs.

Halfway through the application process, however, we were told that the association was not allowed to apply for funds and then assign to one of its members' clubs. This statement did not seem consistent with the cooperation character of community sport. The application was then directly transferred to Stratford Table Tennis Club. Despite overwhelming evidence of impact and value, as well as strong testimonies of the community, the application was ultimately rejected.

Mr. Taylor said he found the decision deeply disturbing because the trust had not come and the work of the club had seen first hand. He also said that the club offered an outlet for lonely people, and that it was approved by Chief Executive of Table Tennis England, Sally Lockyer, a resident of Stratford himself.

He said: rejecting the application undermines these contributions and ignores the testimony of the highest authority of the sport.

In view of these circumstances, the trusts refuse to support the first Premier -tennis club of the cities, despite the national approval and a clear community, the need for serious concerns about its financing process, transparency and accountability.

That is why we call on the Charity Commission to revise this decision and to investigate whether Stratford Town Trust fulfills its charity to act in the best interest of the community it serves. The people of Stratford deserve a fair and transparent approach to financing decisions that appreciate evidence, the opinion of experts and real community effects on random internal rules.

In response to Mr Taylors Volley of Protests, Sara Aspley, the city of Trusts Chief Executive, said: During the application process we had a number of conversations with the Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, including clarifying suitability and offering guidance.

We really recognize the value that the Table Tennis Association offers the community. However, the financing of Stratford Town Trust can only be used for the benefit of the residents of Stratford Town. This application was related to the club that was active in Meon Vale, with only 34 percent of their members who live in the city, but the application asked for 100 percent of the rents of the location.

She continued: we recognize the enormous contribution that Kevin has made to both the sport and the health and well -being of our local community. Were proud that they supported the club from the start, after they had financed their first table tennis club in Stratford in our community HUB, Foundation House and offering Rowley Fields as a location for a outside table for the local population to enjoy. We are also happy that the Table Tennis Association has already protected city trusts in 2024 and 2025 to replace broken tables for community use with Hodgons Green and Shottery Fields.

We understand that it is disappointing to hear that an application is not successful in obtaining financing in a certain year. We always give feedback to explain the reasoning behind the decision as we did in this case and welcome requests for future financing rounds.

When answering questions from transparency, Mrs Aspley continued to explain the subsidy process and added: we understand that it is disappointing to hear that an application is not successful in obtaining financing in a certain year. We always give feedback to explain the reasoning behind the decision as we did in this case and welcome requests for future financing rounds.