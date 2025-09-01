Sports
Tropped Statford -Table tennis coach Kevin Taylor calls for a charity committee to look in Town Trust after the club refuses a subsidy
Table tennis enthusiast Kevin Taylor saved this week at Stratford Town Trust after he had been rejected for a subsidy. The former mayor also went so far that he had called on the Charity Commission to investigate confidence.
However, the Trust says that his application was refused because it was looking for financing for activities in the Meon Vale Leisure Center, outside the Stratford Town community and therefore not within the adjusted charity settings.
Last year, the Trust gave 1,170,513 subsidies to community groups and charities, including financing for table tennis.
Mr. Taylor, a businessman and former independent parliamentary candidate, is expected to receive a subsidy after the earlier financial support from the Trust for Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, of which he is chairman.
In a press release on the Herald, he said: Last year I successfully applied to Stratford Town Trust for a 2,000 subsidy to support the development of table tennis in the city. This financing was then used to help our Premier Club, Stratford Table Tennis Club, with location costs with which they can expand the space, stimulate participation and create a greater capacity for competition matches.
The initiative was enormously successful and generated an increased membership, extensive competition and a broader community advantage. Based on that, we were invited by Stratford Town Trust to adjust a larger amount to cover a full year of escalating location costs.
Halfway through the application process, however, we were told that the association was not allowed to apply for funds and then assign to one of its members' clubs. This statement did not seem consistent with the cooperation character of community sport. The application was then directly transferred to Stratford Table Tennis Club. Despite overwhelming evidence of impact and value, as well as strong testimonies of the community, the application was ultimately rejected.
Mr. Taylor said he found the decision deeply disturbing because the trust had not come and the work of the club had seen first hand. He also said that the club offered an outlet for lonely people, and that it was approved by Chief Executive of Table Tennis England, Sally Lockyer, a resident of Stratford himself.
He said: rejecting the application undermines these contributions and ignores the testimony of the highest authority of the sport.
In view of these circumstances, the trusts refuse to support the first Premier -tennis club of the cities, despite the national approval and a clear community, the need for serious concerns about its financing process, transparency and accountability.
That is why we call on the Charity Commission to revise this decision and to investigate whether Stratford Town Trust fulfills its charity to act in the best interest of the community it serves. The people of Stratford deserve a fair and transparent approach to financing decisions that appreciate evidence, the opinion of experts and real community effects on random internal rules.
In response to Mr Taylors Volley of Protests, Sara Aspley, the city of Trusts Chief Executive, said: During the application process we had a number of conversations with the Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, including clarifying suitability and offering guidance.
We really recognize the value that the Table Tennis Association offers the community. However, the financing of Stratford Town Trust can only be used for the benefit of the residents of Stratford Town. This application was related to the club that was active in Meon Vale, with only 34 percent of their members who live in the city, but the application asked for 100 percent of the rents of the location.
She continued: we recognize the enormous contribution that Kevin has made to both the sport and the health and well -being of our local community. Were proud that they supported the club from the start, after they had financed their first table tennis club in Stratford in our community HUB, Foundation House and offering Rowley Fields as a location for a outside table for the local population to enjoy. We are also happy that the Table Tennis Association has already protected city trusts in 2024 and 2025 to replace broken tables for community use with Hodgons Green and Shottery Fields.
We understand that it is disappointing to hear that an application is not successful in obtaining financing in a certain year. We always give feedback to explain the reasoning behind the decision as we did in this case and welcome requests for future financing rounds.
When answering questions from transparency, Mrs Aspley continued to explain the subsidy process and added: we understand that it is disappointing to hear that an application is not successful in obtaining financing in a certain year. We always give feedback to explain the reasoning behind the decision as we did in this case and welcome requests for future financing rounds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stratford-herald.com/news/town-trust-bats-away-club-s-claims-9431917/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The scene takes place while Kim Jong has arrived in Beijing for a major military parade with Putin and XI | World News
- When Kaesang said there were those who faced Prabowo and Jokowi
- The American soldiers strike a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela, Rubio says
- Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama
- Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump
- AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams
- Kansas and Missouri have increased lean meat allergies caused by mites bites | kcur
- Afghanistan earthquake: a disaster that is doubled by Trump's help World news
- PM Modi likely to visit Manipur soon, the two parties hope that he will hear them | Political pulse news
- The UK is due to a new sale in the government bond market as the pound weakens | Gild
- US Tariff threatens massive loss of work in India
- The woman said the prey of Chinese students raped before the second attack | BBC News