Score card

Yorkshire Metro Bank One Day Cup Semi-Final Hartzeer When Hampshire today won a nail biter affected by rain in Scarborough, the visitors who defend a revised 41-over target of 254 after Liam Dawson's Fabulous List A Best 142 off 116 balls.

Hampshire, winners of this competition in 2018, will be confronted with Worcestershire at Trent Bridge on 20 September after the Rapids Somerset defeated at home and the visitors here with 18 points won at Duckworth Lewis Stern.

In antwoord op Hampshires 304-6, waarin Engeland allrounder Dawson testen, herstelde hij briljant zijn zijde van 78-4 in 20 overs, Pakistaanse opener Imam-ul-ul-Hake maakte indruk op 105 ballen in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn afscheid in zijn Farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell in his farewell.

And Yorkshire were well placed on 171-3 in the 31st over the chase of 254-target in 41 overs after two half-hour rain movements.

But they lost two wickets in a Scott Currie, including Imam-Run, and Hampshire squeezed impressive, ending the hosts at 235-8.

Currie, who hit his seam twice, had previously contributed his own list to a best 61 not from 40 balls. Dawson's left arm spin was also good for two wickets.

Yorkshire started well, Matt Milnes dominated when Hampshire dressed after he was inserted.

Seader Milnes, after he had demanded a career best seven for 38 for 38 in last Sunday's group at Sussex at Hove, claimed the first three here, including the force of Captain Nick Gubbins to play with his third ball in the days second.

He then removed Fletcha Middleton and Ali Orr for George Hills Sad also forced Ben Brown to play.

Dawson came across in the 12th at 53-3 and offered a sharp return to Ben Cliff on six, clearly an important moment.

The 35-year-old was the glue that held the innings together before he exploded.

He shared 89 for the fifth Wicket with 17-year-old Ben Mayes, whose 37 helped to turn the tide before the sixth wicket partner pressed Currie on the accelerator.

Shortly after Dawson reached its fourth list, a century discount 103 balls, Curries Maiden-List came a fifty in 35 when Hampshire continued after 40 overs of 180-5.

Dawson finished with seven sixes and hit strongly on the ground and about coverage and long, while both he and Currie improvised when they shared 136 in the last 13 overs of the innings.Seventy -five points came from the last five overs.

Milnes came from the field at the start of the last when he had felt his groin while he followed a ball to the Boundary, but he later battled. Yorkshire will assess him tomorrow prior to the return to the Cricket Championship. In the meantime, the recent Bencad hamstring injury means that he is contact this season and is going toppel again. He confirmed that news while he was on BBC radio today.

Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal threw the new ball very nicely, which made Adam Lyth and Imam in 13th place limited to 43-0 when the rain arrived.

A delay of half an hour until 4.25 pm was followed by Lyth, who bred the second ball from Eddie Jack-47-1.

Imam, who leaves for national obligations after this competition, the last for the province in 2025 and then calm the hosts to 98-1 after 20 overs with a fifty 52-ball.

Strong from his legs, the left -handed then united with Will Luxton to share 99.

Luxton pulled a few sixths, including the first ball back after the second half hour of rain break. But he chopped on Jack with the second and fell 30-146-2 in the 28th.

James Wharton kept to Currie shortly thereafter before Imam reached his fourth ton of these seasons campaign of 96 balls.

But Wharton and Imam fell, in addition to Fin Bean, when Yorkshire lost a definition of three wickets for 10 in two overs to slip to 171-5 in the 32nd, who still needed 83.

Imam was sustained by a combination of Jack from Mid-Wicket and Bowler Currie after Bean had pulled and not slid non-bowded Imam. From there they fell away, hitting Dawson again.

Yorkshire ended this competition after having won seven of the nine games in both the group phases and the semi -final.