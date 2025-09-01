How the Longhorns did in loss in the state of Ohio





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTZTLB9AXSO Columbus, Ohio Texas playing footballing Saturday match such as the Nations Consensus No. 1-team, but defending national champion Ohio State reported that it would not easily give up his crown with a 14-7 victory in Ohio Stadium. The no. 3 Buckeyes maintained the Texas attack most of the game. Texas (0-1) ended the day with 336 Yards, but 179 of them arrived in the fourth quarter after Ohio State seized a 14-0 lead. Article continues under this advertisement The Longhorns did have a chance for an unlikely comeback after they had brought the ball back seven points with 2:26 left in the game, but their last ride roared in midfield a minute later. Texas continues to play San Jose State and Ohio State (1-0) will be confronted with Grambling State. MORE: Texas vs. Ohio State in the season opener of 2025, see the best photos This is how the Longhorns were dug in the loss: Texas Longhorns Linebacker Trey Moore (8) breaks up a pass on Ohio State Buckeyes Tight End Bennett Christian (85) In the second half of the Texas Longhorns match against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium in Columbus, 30 August 2025. Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman Quarterback: D Texas Longhorn's wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) catches a pass in the end zone to score as Ohio State Buckeyes Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) In the second half of the Texas Longhorns match against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium in Columbus, August 2025. Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman Texas Longhorn's broad recipient Ryan Wingo (1) Obstacles defense of Ohio State Buckeyes Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) In the second half of the Texas Longhorns match against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, August 30, 2025. Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman To start his first season as a full -time starter after the departure of Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning struggled in the boiler of the Ohio Stadium. His last numbers 170 meters, a touchdown and a interception on 17 of 30 passes and 38 Yards Hurden looked decent, but Manning missed a number of open receivers and was not on many other throws. Article continues under this advertisement Running backs: C- The best news could be the speed and explosiveness that is shown by CJ Baxter, who played his first game since 2023 after missing the previous season with a knee injury. He Inquintrevion Wisner combined 120 meters on the ground, although the majority of it came in the fourth quarter when the state guarded Ohio against the deep pass. And Manning had the longest run of the Texas game on 15 Yards. Article continues under this advertisement Recipients: D- Texas wide recipients knew a total of 88 yards on five combined catches, and those figures were blown up by a 32-year Touchdown catch by Parker Livingstone and a 28-Yard handle by Ryan Wingo Laat in the game. The recipients were a non -factor. Attacking line: C- The renewed unit used the public noise, although there were a few false starts, but it was not about the defensive front of Ohio State on the ground. The Longhorns were on average 4.5 meters a Carry, some inflated by some outbursts in the late game. The interior of the Middle Cole Hutson and guards Connor Stroh, Neto Umeozulu and DJ Campbell were unable to move in the line when Texas hit 0-out-3 in the red zone. At least they were only one bag. Article continues under this advertisement Defensive line: C+ The good news? Ohio states that walking a game on average only 2.3 yards a Carry against a front in Texas was that 10 players turned. But the Longhorns generated little pressure. Their only Quarterback -hit came when Colin Simmons was not blocked, and Redshirt First -year Quarterback Julian Sayin, who made his first career start, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in the bag. Article continues under this advertisement Linebackers: B+ Nobody played better on the defense than Liona Lefau, who together with nine tackles for team -high awards Bond and the only tackle had for loss. Unfortunately, his hand-to-the-face call ignored a Texas security in the second half. Pres season All-American Anthony Hill Jr. Had six tackles, but did not make any of his usual impact games. Secondary: B+ Cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau was set on fire for a 40-year Touchdown catch by Carnell Tate, but that turned out to be the only major crime by the secondary against a talented state in Ohio that Corps received. SafetyCihael Taaffe stuck his helmet in the box in Run support with nine tackles and Malik Muhammad helped to limit the all-American receiver Jeremiah Smith to 43 yards who received. Article continues under this advertisement Special teams: A New Punter Jack Bouwmeester was perhaps the most valuable player in Longhorns. In his first match with Texas, the transfer of Utah on average 46.2 Yards was one point and twice in the state of Ohio in his own 10-year line. New Kicker Mason Shipley had no chance to try a field goal. Article continues under this advertisement Coaching: C- Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, the attacking gambler of the Longhorns, opened the game with a conservative game plan that sputtered from the start. He opened the Playbook when Manning became more comfortable, but Sarkisian could still not surpass the new Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Article continues under this advertisement

