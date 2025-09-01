WTT Star Candidate London: the Ticket Priority of the members is now open!





September 1, 2025 | Paul Stimpson The priority card window of the members for WTT -star London is open, but almost, it will close tomorrow at midnight! Table Tennis England members can now make tickets and secure the best price for the historical event in the Copper Box Arena before 11.59 pm on Tuesday 2 September. Tickets then go on general sale on Wednesday 3 September at 10 am. It is easy and affordable to secure seats to see how Englandt Top stars, in addition to some of the world's leading players, fights in the Copper Box Arena. Prices start from just 5 for children and 10 for adults buy now and have the iconic filling Box that rocks At the Queen Elizabeth's Olympic park and create a brilliant atmosphere for the athletes to produce their best table tennis. How do I have access to the priority window? All existing members of the Tennis England receive an e -mail with a link to buy tickets. Check your inbox now! Not yet a member of a table tennis England? Get your Tennis England member of England here, including one of our free categories. After you have received your membership, contact us [email protected] to receive your priority windshield. Important – When contacting the help desk, give your full name, the e -mail address that you used for your membership and your TTID. The help desk works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can only respond to questions during this period. How many are tickets? According to the session, the price varies, starting at 10 for adults for the qualification days on October 21-22, up to 30 hours to see the singles champions awarded on Sunday 26 October. The game on Saturday is also set to record Doubles Finals. Children tickets are never more than 10 and are only 5 for every weekday session. The following prices only apply to the priority window: Round (s) Session Adult Children Tue 21/10/2025 Eligible All day long 10 5 Wed 22/10/2025 Eligible Morning 10 5 Wed 22/10/2025 Eligible Afternoon 10 5 Thu 23/10/2025 R48 Morning 15 5 Thu 23/10/2025 R48 Afternoon 15 5 Fri 24/10/2025 R32/QF Morning 20 5 Fri 24/10/2025 R32/SF Afternoon 20 5 Sat 25/10/2025 R16/Final Morning 25 10 Sat 25/10/2025 QF/final Afternoon 25 10 Sun 26/10/2025 Semi -final/final Morning 30 10 Sun 26/10/2025 Final Afternoon 30 10 Don't miss this historical event, buy your tickets today!

