



Thiegy crawled into the drama of the US Open. Romanias Sorana Cirstea claims her singles trophy of the tennis in the Hard-Court Tournament in the country in Cleveland was stolen from her hotel room in New York as she played in the last Grand Slam tournament, according to the Associated Press. She argued for help finding the trophy on Saturday evening, which two days after she was eliminated from the singles that were flushing. Cirstea is staying in the Fifty Sonesta Hotel New York in Midtown Manhattan. Sorana Cirstea of ​​Romania in action against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the second round of the ladies singles in the US Open in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Imagn images via Reuters Connect The person who stolen my Cleveland trophy from room 314 on the fifty sonesta please give it back! Cirstea wrote in an Instagram story. It has no material value, only sentimental value. It would be [greatly] valued! The hotel said it had no comments for AP. Sorana Cirstea wrote a message on Instagram on Saturday,

ask for information about her stolen trophy. Screenshot Instagram @soranacirstea Sorana Cirstea of ​​Romania serves against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the second round of the ladies singles in the US Open in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mike Frey-Imagement Images The trophy was the 35-year-old third career singles title in what a warm-up tournament was for the US Open. She defeated the American Ann Li in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. In the open air, Cirstea lost in the second round of Karolina Muchova No. 11. She was also eliminated from the women's doubles in the first round with partner Anna Kalinskaya after losing 7-5, 6-4 to Peyton Stearns and McCartney Kessler. Cirstea is number 57 in the world in Doubles and no. 71 in Singles.

