



Next game: vs. Syracuse 9/5/2025 | 13:00 September 5 (free) / 13:00 hrs Vs. Syracuse Burlington, Vermont – No. 16 Rutgers Field Hockey completed an opening weekend Sweep on Sunday afternoon and achieved a 2-0 away at the University of Vermont. Redshirt First -year keeper Emily Nicholls Made eight Saves against the reigning America East Champions to stretch the record from RU to 2-0 after the first two games in 2025. Puck Winter And Sophie Kuiper were the target scorers for Ru. In the game Ru had an advantage of 12-11 in Schoten, while he earned eight penalty corners from the hosts three. The game continued to play scoreless through the opening of 30 minutes. The visitors then came out of the break during the attack, where the Scarlet Knights count both goals of the game in the third stanza. In the 33rd minute, Ru earned a few penalty corners, and then after action a penalty stroke was awarded. Puck Winter Get to the place for the Scarlet Knights and buried the chance of the keeper's right shoulder for a 1-0 lead. Ru scored again only five minutes later. This time it was Sophie Kuiper Who resulted in the goal and ended a score. Olivia de Zwaan sent a great ball along the left Olivia Fraticelli To start the game. Fraticelli then concentrated a pass over the goal for Kuiper to hammer home. That gave RU a two goal advantage that the defense of the Scarlet Knights is locked up for the first Shutout victory of the team of the season. Nicholls had five of her eight saves in the second half to guarantee the victory. “Theteam plays excellent hockey, especially so early in the season,” head coach Meredith Civico said. “Improve the connections with every training and match. The keeper of Emily Nicholls Was excellent today. The coming weekend will be a great test for the team while we travel to Columbus to face a few ACC teams. “ Redshirt First -year Emily Nicholls Played the duration in the cage and earned her first collegial shutout. She also did not allow goals by three -quarters in the opener, so that her a total of 11 saves and zero goals were allowed by her first seven quarters of collegial field hockey. Puck Winter And Sophie Kuiper Two of Ru's three best returning goal scorers, each picked up their first goal of the season. Thanks to two games, RU now has seven goals of seven different goal scorers.

Olivia Fraticelli Had her first collegial assistance. The junior had its first three collegial points this weekend after scoring a goal in the season opener Friday.

Then Ru will stay on the road next weekend. The Scarlet Knights fly to Columbus, Ohio for a few neutral Sitegames against ACC opponents on the Ohio State campus. Rutgers will be confronted with no. 11 Syracuse on Friday at 1 p.m. and then plays no. 3 Virginia on Sunday at 11 am.

