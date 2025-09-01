



Team Herald [email protected] Morjim: World Champion Mantu Murmur of sixty champion Mantu Murmur, Commonwealth medalwinner Rita Jain and 8-time Masters National Champion Mangal Saraf will perform in the She Paddle International Masters Table Tennis Tournament 2025 that is held in the Aralia Better. The event will also welcome international participation with a representative from Bucharest, Romania, who underlines the global reach of this groundbreaking initiative. She Paddle 2025 is organized for the first time in India and is a special international Masters Womens Prize Money Tournament that will bring together between 50 and 100 players from India and abroad, with a price fairs of RS 1.25 LAKH and attractive trophies. The inaugural edition will contain events in the veterans 40+, 50+ and 60+ women's categories in Singles and Doubles, together with a prestigious team championship, making it an extensive showcase of Masters Womens Table Tennis. Looking ahead, it was also announced that the 2026 edition of She Paddle will be organized in Bucharest, Romania, who is further cemented as a real international celebration of women in sport. The grand finale of the tournament on September 7, will also witness the launch of Smash Her Story, a historic book in honor of 32 Indian national women's champions from 1947 to 2024. Written by Shamik Chakrabarty and Dileep Premachandran under the guidance of sports historian Boria Majumder, the book Section, President of the Soning, President of the Sonling, President of the Sorling, President of the Sorling, President, IOC and IOC member. More than a chronicle of performance, Smash is celebrating her story, breaking barriers and creating role models for future generations. Addressing the mediapersons, former international table tennis player Moonmoon Mukherjee in the presence of veteran national champion Deepa Jain, former international table tennis player Shilpa Joshi Takalkar, founder secretary of Goa Veterans Table Tennis Association and State veteran champion Deepak Gopani, stated that the Event will also feature distinguished guests including 8-time National Champion, Arjuna Awardee Kamlesh Mehta, Actor and Wellness coach Pooja Bedi, Sports authority of Goa-executive director Dr. ir. Geeta Nagvenkar, chairman of Bajaj Group Niraj Bajaj and senior officials of the Goa Table Tennis Association, including President Sudin Verenkar, vice-president Mayur Sawkar together with the dignity of the government of the GOA government. Speaking of the vision of She Paddle, Moonmoon not only described it as a tournament, but a movement that celebrates women who continue their sport trips with passion while building a legacy to inspire future generations. The organizing committee repeated that the event is a merger of sport, culture and empowerment, and GOA positions as a global hub for Masters Sports.

